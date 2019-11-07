Zynga: Relative Bargain Trading Below Peers

Despite Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) thriving in the last few years, the stock valuation still trades below peer stocks. The recent Q3 results were another prime example of the market virtually ignoring the improvements ongoing at the mobile game developer. The stock remains a bargain at 3.1x EV/20 revenues in an industry where larger, slower growing players trade at 5.0x valuation multiples.

Substantial Growth

Video game developers have several methods of growing, including developing new hit games or acquiring gaming assets and advancing their audiences. Zynga has used the latter to greatly expand the business while still leaving the company in a great financial position with a cash balance of $1.45 billion.

A prime way to chart the progress of Zynga after reporting a quarterly bookings record of $395 million is a rarely used revenue per share metric. The trailing revenue per share is up over 50% in the last few years to $1.25. When looking at the $1.74 billion revenue estimates for '20 and 970 million shares outstanding, the '20 revenue per share is targeted to reach $1.79.

Data by YCharts

The benefit of using this metric is to highlight how the company has used their underappreciated assets (cash and real estate) to expand the revenue base without meaningfully diluting existing shareholders. For Q3, Zynga bookings were up 59% YoY, while the diluted share count was only up 10% from the deals for Gram Games and Small Giant Games.

Despite the company hiking '19 bookings guidance by $46 million on an ~$15 million beat during Q3, the stock hasn't really moved. A sure sign the market still doesn't trust the ability of Zynga to generate long-term growth despite heading into a fourth year of substantial revenue per share growth.

For '20, Zynga guided to low double-digit organic bookings growth. In addition, the company has the cash to make more add-on deals where the company can utilize their live services to boost the revenues and bookings from an already successful game.

Relative Bargain

My research has long pointed to the relative value of Zynga compared to the peers in the sector: Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA). The two industry leaders generally focus on far better known blockbuster games such as the recently launched Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to garner the higher stock valuations. These stocks trade at about a 60% premium to the 3.1x EV/20 revenues multiple of Zynga.

Data by YCharts

The current market scenario goes against historical norms where the smaller, faster growing company obtains the higher valuation multiples. Activision is forecasted to grow revenues 9.0% in '20, and EA is set for minimal growth of 2.9%. Activision is coming off a bad year where revenues are forecasted to plunge 12.2%, and EA only grew at an estimated 4.9%. These peers in the video game sector aren't generating the growth rates to warrant the valuation premium.

In my view, Zynga is worth at least 5.0x EV/FY20 revenues, implying a price target of $9.88 and 57% upside from current price of $6.30. The EV includes about $1.45 billion in cash and $564 million in convertible debt for a net cash position of ~$886 million. Based on this target, the stock would have an EV of $9.6 billion while EA has a market value of nearly $30 billion while only generating revenues of slightly above $5 billion.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the market still ignores the value in Zynga due to the extended weakness following a hot IPO years ago. The risk-reward scenario favors owning the stock at 3.1x forward sales targets while the market still underappreciates the business of the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZNGA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.