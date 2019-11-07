Louisiana-Pacific: Growing Bull Case

The stock has run into resistance but is likely going to break out this time.

Nonetheless, the stock is rising, and further housing upside in the forth quarter is likely going to support SmartSide and OSB sales/volumes.

Louisiana-Pacific has been under a lot of pressure due to slower housing sentiment in the first months of this year.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) is not doing too well according to just released data. The company saw its adjusted earnings plummet to almost zero in the just released third quarter as sales continue to fall. Nonetheless, the stock is up 34% year to date and up almost 25% on a monthly basis. The reason is further growth in the housing market and expectations that advanced LPX products will continue to deliver growth. In my last article, I praised the company's business model but was bearish, given the business environment back then. Since October, it seems we might get a tailwind from the economy, which will support the bull case.

Q3 Numbers Are All About SmartSide Strand Sales

There is no denying that the just third quarter was ugly. Adjusted EPS declined from $0.83 to $0.08. This is well below expectations and the second consecutive time the company reports earnings way below expectations. It is also a 90% decline compared to the prior-year quarter and the fourth consecutive quarter with falling sales.

The same goes for sales. Total sales had their fourth consecutive quarter of lower sales. In this case, sales fell 18% or $134 million. This was the result of a combination of lower OSB prices and lower OSB volumes. Prices were down 35% on average, while volumes declined by 14%. This combination accounted for a sales decline of $164 million. This was partially offset by a 13% growth rate in SmartSide sales which added $25 million to the company's top line. The graph below shows the true strength of the company's advanced SmartSide Strand. On a TTM basis, sales are up 10%, while single family housing starts are down 3%. Note that this 3% decline is pretty much the core driver behind the company's contraction (first table of article).

Total gross profit declined by $138 million as a result of the flow-through of the OSB price decline. Productivity benefits and efficiency improvements were partially offset by lower fixed overhead costs as a result of downtime and a significant reduction in finished goods inventory.

Unfortunately, SG&A costs were up $7 million to $58 million as a result of higher investments in sales and marketing, which is consistent with the company's strategy.

The bigger picture shows that SmartSide sales were one of the few tailwinds. Unfortunately, the bigger picture shows that adjusted EBITDA has been hit by higher sales and marketing investments, which almost entirely offset the gains from SmartSide. The good news is that operational savings and equipment effectiveness added $5 million to adjusted EBITDA, which brings gains from the ongoing transformation to $7 million in the third quarter. Note that the ongoing investments have a long-term aim and are not expected to show their full potential on the mid-term according to CFO Alan Haughie. Unfortunately, when adding OSB sales weakness and fixed cost absorption as well as energy and wage inflation, one gets an adjusted EBITDA reduction from $60 million to $47 million.

What's Next?

The good news is that full-year guidance has been confirmed. Strand Siding revenue is expected to increase by 10%. This is expected to the lowest growth rate per year on the long term. The only thing that changed in the third quarter is that LPX expects capital investments to be lower than $160 million compared to the prior range of $160 million to $170 million.

In addition to that, it should be mentioned that building permits have started to rise in the second half of this year. Building activity started to gain momentum going into the third quarter. This makes it very likely that LPX sales are going to be positive in the fourth quarter. I also expect that Strand Siding sales are going to be up by more than 15%.

All things considered, the stock remains in a long-term uptrend despite the recent struggles. The company is trading at 16.4x next year's earnings with high liquidity (current ratio 3.6) and a debt/equity ratio of 0.3. The only problem I see at the moment is a lot of heavy resistance around $30 per share. This has been a rock-hard ceiling throughout the first months of 2018, but I think, this time, the stock might be able to break resistance. All it needs is for the current building permits rebound to continue. Once that happens, I think the company's leading Siding products and OSB segment will gain strength again. Source: FINVIZ

The biggest risk is a further housing decline, which would be bad news for the economy in general. For now, I think we are going to see a higher stock price on the mid-term as a breakout above $30 could push this stock to $35.

