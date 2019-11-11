A 7.5% Yield Preferred, Strong Buy, Better Investment Than Its 10% Yield Common Share: CIM

When the common shares are too expensive with too much risk, consider the preferred equity. It might be much lower risk and still have a great yield.

Sometimes, an investment is just too expensive, even if the performance has been strong.

We are always on the lookout for high yielding opportunities.

Co-produced with Beyond Saving and PendragonY

At High Dividend Opportunities, we cover a lot of high-yielding investments. From time to time, we are asked about particular investments that are not included in our coverage, but on the surface might appear to fit our investment profile.

Today, we take a look at an investment we are frequently asked about but believe the common shares carry too much risk at current prices. The shares are trading at a 20%+ premium to book value and appear to be more than fairly priced.

However, if we look at the preferred level of the capital structure, we can achieve a dividend yield in excess of 7.5%, have substantially less risk and pay a lower premium in a company that is a good company and has had great returns.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) is a non-agency mREIT that we get a lot of questions about. In addition to yielding 10%, CIM has had great returns in recent years.

Data by YCharts

A consistent and high dividend, a little bit of price appreciation, and there is a lot to like about CIM.

However, it is important to remember that past results do not guarantee future results. When contemplating an investment today, we need to consider the strength of CIM over the next 3-years, not the past 3-years. To do that, we need to take a look at how CIM makes money.

Chimera

CIM has four major investment areas, a residential loan portfolio, agency RMBS, agency CMBS and non-agency MBS.

Source: CIM Presentation

We are very bullish on the agency MBS segment, which we have discussed in depth in previous articles on Annaly Capital Management (NLY) and AGNC (AGNC), both yielding over 11%.

Since agency MBS is guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs) there is virtually no credit risk. There is interest rate risk, as these investments are very sensitive to interest rate changes. This has been a headwind through 2019 and has resulted in very low share prices. Now that treasury rates have been stabilizing and the yield curve inversion has ended, this segment should start producing much stronger performance.

Source: CIM Presentation

We can see that last quarter, CIM's net interest spread and net interest margin on their agency portfolio was very low in Q2. This is consistent with the experience of most agency mREITs.

The main reason that CIM continued to see stability in share price and maintain their dividend is the much higher returns they experience from their residential credit portfolio.

Securitization

While non-agency mortgages provide the opportunity for much higher returns, it is important to remember that they also introduce credit risk. With their agency MBS, the principle is guaranteed. With residential mortgages, there is no guarantee at all. In fact, CIM uses a financing tool that increases their exposure to the risk of a borrower failing to pay.

Source: CIM Presentation

CIM buys a mortgage loan and then puts it into a trust, that trust then sells bonds to other investors secured by the underlying loans. The investor that buys the bond receives all of the principal payments until their bond is paid off. CIM, only receives interest on their retained portion, and will not get any principal returned until the other investors are paid in full.

For the investors in these bonds, that means that they do not risk any impairment until CIM has suffered a 100% loss on the principal. This makes the notes relatively attractive and allows them to sell for higher prices. For CIM, it means they are first in line to absorb losses if default rates are higher than expected.

Mortgage Quality

Source: CIM 10-Q

Taking a look at CIM's loan portfolio, we can see why they have a 7.1% yield in an environment where mortgages can be refinanced at sub-4%. These are sub-prime mortgages, with relatively high LTVs and the borrowers have low FICO scores. This means that the borrowers are unlikely to be able to refinance and therefore have to continue paying mortgages with interest rates well above today's standard.

Unsurprisingly, this leads to a relatively high number of delinquencies and defaults.

Source: CIM 10-Q

While these numbers might look high to some, it is actually declining and in the ballpark of what we would expect for this quality of loans. Serious delinquencies among subprime are actually lower than they have been in over a decade.

Source: TCW

The trend has been a friend of CIM, as they do not actually realize a material loss until the loan reaches foreclosure and "REO" (Real estate owned) status. Many mortgages become delinquent and then are caught back up. The steady decline in serious delinquencies has caused many of their mortgages to perform better than expected.

The billion-dollar question is how long this trend can persist.

Investment Options

CIM is an interesting mix of virtually no credit risk with their agency portfolio, and rather high credit risk with their subprime portfolio. Their subprime portfolio has stepped up and assured cash-flow even as agency spreads have compressed. Allowing CIM to maintain their dividend while pure agency mREITs have cut their dividends.

This is the allure of subprime which allows for a much larger spread that is very profitable as long as defaults remain within the expected range. The big risk, which we learned in 2008, is that a spike in defaults and foreclosures can make it virtually impossible to recover anything from the collateral. Subprime is great...until it isn't.

From where we sit now, the housing market has remained very healthy, home prices are increasing at healthy rates, delinquencies continue to decline and thanks to a combination of declining mortgage rates plus investors getting a little less gun-shy, these lower end mortgages are now trading much closer to their par value.

CIM common shares are not something we would buy at the current price, we can get a higher yield with less risk with other investments. The preferred shares for CIM, on the other hand, provide for an attractive option. They put us ahead of the common equity, so that our dividend is more secure. If the subprime portfolio has weakness, the agency portfolio will provide support, just like the subprime portfolio has supported the cash flow over the past year. We can receive a sizable yield from CIM, with significant insulation from the risk.

Preferred Shares

CIM has four preferred options:

Chimera Investment Corp. 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CIM.PA) - Yield 7.5%

Chimera Investment Corp. 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Float Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CIM.PB) - Yield 7.6%

Chimera Investment Corp. 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Float Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CIM.PC) - Yield 7.7%

Chimera Investment Corp. 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Float Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CIM.PD) - Yield 7.8%

Combined, these preferred shares have a liquidation preference of $930 million with a dividend obligation just under $74 million/year.

Source: CIM 10-Q

With $27.6 billion in assets and $23.7 billion in liabilities, equity covers the preferred shares 4.19x providing a nice cushion. More importantly, a large chunk of CIM's debt covering their riskier residential loans is non-recourse.

Source: CIM Presentation

This means that if a series of those subprime loans goes south, the impact will be limited to the loss of those particular assets. This provides us confidence that even in another extreme event, like the subprime crises occurred again, the preferred shares would likely be safe.

Core earnings easily covers the preferred dividends, with TTM core earnings at $432 million - which includes the impact of preferred dividends paid. Core earnings cover the preferred dividends 6.84x. Meanwhile, the common dividend is over $375 million/year, which would have to be cut to zero before the preferred dividends are at risk. That provides a very large cushion as well as serving as the "canary in the coalmine".

We can be very confident that CIM will have little difficulty paying the preferred dividend, even in another significant downturn.

Which Preferred?

With four options, we need to consider the differences-

Most of their preferred shares are "fixed-to-float", meaning that the dividends are fixed until the call date. If CIM decides not to call the shares on that date, they will convert to a floating rate of 3-month LIBOR plus a set percentage.

The first thing we can see is that CIM-A trades at the lowest stripped yield, and at a significantly lower "yield to worst"- the effective annual yield you would receive if the shares were called on the call date. We do not think CIM-A is an attractive option at these prices.

The other 3 options all appear much more reasonable. CIM-B has a lower YTW, but also a significantly higher floating rate. Investors would be taking a risk of an immediate call but could be greatly rewarded if CIM does not call it.

For investors focused primarily on near-term returns, CIM-C offers a high current yield and the highest YTW, offset by the lowest floating rate. CIM-D offers the highest current yield and middle of the road floating rate and is a particularly attractive option at the moment.

CIM-B, CIM-C and CIM-D are all great picks, with the best pick dependent on whether an investor wants to emphasize near-term returns or speculate on getting larger returns later.

Conclusion

At a 20% premium to book value, CIM's common shares are fully priced. We cannot make an investment here despite a 10% yielding dividend that has been very consistent.

CIM has significant exposure to subprime mortgages, an area where declining defaults has led to better than expected results. We know that is something that can change, and is often a leading indicator of an economic slowdown, meaning that we might not have significant notice before it happens.

If CIM were trading at a discount, and had a 12%+ yield, we might consider it. However, it is important to ensure you are getting enough yield to compensate for the risk.

The preferred shares are another story, thanks to CIM's strategy of having agency MBS which has virtually no credit risk to pair with their subprime portfolio, we can be confident that CIM will be able to generate enough cash-flows to protect the preferred dividends in any environment. If subprime hits the skids and we go into a recession, we know that is one of the best performing times for agency MBS.

The 7.5% yielding preferred come with significantly less risk. With call dates out to 2024 and 2025, we can enjoy their yield for many years. These preferreds are a good fit for income investors and deserve a place in your preferred portfolio.

Note:These preferreds go ex-dividend on November 27, or about 2 weeks from today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CIM.PB, CIM.PC, CIM.PD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.