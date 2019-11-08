Corning: Safe And Steady Wins The Race

When I search for possible investments, I seek companies that hold a significant advantage over rivals. Corning's (GLW) moat is substantial, and the shares are likely trading below fair value, the latter quality being difficult to find in this market. Although the road ahead may present a few potholes (if not, the stock would be trading at a premium), I believe there are a number of reasons to believe this company presents a reasonable risk/reward profile.

Corning Possesses A Substantial Moat

Due to the fragility of glass components, Corning often locates their manufacturing facilities adjacent to that of their customers. Consequently, customers would incur significant switching costs should they opt for a different supplier. The display glass business is also capital intensive, resulting in significant barriers to entry for those wishing to enter this space.

Corning has 45% of the global market for display technologies. Consequently, the company's fortunes depend to a large degree on demand for those products. Corning's primary competitors in this segment are Asahi (OTCPK:AHKSF) and Nippon. Corning's manufacturing process creates a thinner glass that requires less polishing. The volume of material required for thinner displays results in lower material costs. Consequently, Corning's product is both superior in quality and lower in price. In turn, Corning dedicates a larger percentage of those outsized profits to research and development, resulting in continued dominance in the industry.

An example of Corning's preeminence in R&D is provided by Morningstar. From 2013 through 2017, Corning's R&D budget totaled $3.9 billion while Nippon's was less than $200 million. Corning's gross margins are roughly 1.6 times those of competitors while operating profits are 70% higher.

The Transformation To 5G Will Drive Demand For Optical Fiber For The Foreseeable Future

Corning's stock price stalled in large part due to a lowered demand for fiber cable; however, I would argue that a turnaround in that segment is preordained. A study by Deloitte Consulting determined an investment of $130 to $150 billion in fiber infrastructure will be required to support 5G and other needed improvements over the next five to seven years. Verizon's (VZ) three-year, $1.05 billion contract with Corning represents the tip of the iceberg. 5G requires 2 to 6 times the fiber of current networks, and the ongoing progress towards 5G made by Verizon and others represents the tip of the iceberg.

While demand for fiber cable slowed in China recently, orders grew by 10% throughout the rest of the globe, resulting in a 2% overall gain in demand.

Although I believe Corning will ultimately benefit from both an increased demand for fiber cable as well as the buildout of 5G, it should be noted that the global supply of fiber cable has increased significantly.

For those who see 5G as some sort of pipe dream, note the following:

1G was introduced in 1982 to support analog voice

was introduced in 2008 to support IP voice and data, as well as video and mobile internet service 5G - the latest generation - is designed to support IoT and Big Data (like connected/autonomous cars, factory robotics, smart cities, etc.)

Projections for fiber cable demand vary widely. Therefore, following a bit of due diligence, I decided to cite the most conservative of numerous studies I perused: According to Credence Research, the global demand for fiber cable is projected to increase at a CAGR of 7.2%, reaching $7.95 billion by 2026.

While the growth of fiber cable demand may be the most promising development, Corning's specialty materials segment should experience reasonable demand growth due to the increase in smartphones with dual-sided glass, as well as continued growth in the wearables market.

Furthermore, stringent emissions regulations in the European and Chinese markets will drive demand for Corning's environmental ceramics business.

The Bear Side

Corning's business requires steady and large capex, thereby diminishing returns. Many of Corning's offerings fall under the umbrella of consumer discretionary products. Consequently, a slowdown in consumer spending would result in lower demand. The smartphone upgrade cycle is slowing as is the demand for new televisions. This results in diminished demand for the lion's share of Corning's products.

Dividend Metrics

Corning has a secure dividend with a (TTM) payout ratio of roughly 42% and a dividend coverage ratio of at 283%. The current yield is approximately 2.7%.

The three, five, and ten-year dividend growth rates stand at 14.5, 13.0, and 13.7% respectively.

Financial Strength

Corning's debt has increased markedly over the last few years. Nonetheless, Morningstar rates GLW's financial health as moderate and Argus rates the company's financial strength as medium-high, the second strongest rating they provide.

Fair Value

As I write, GLW trades a bit below $30 a share.

Morningstar has an FV for Corning of $31.00, Argus has the FV at $42, and CFRA has an FV of $24.62.

My rating on the company is 29/51. For an overview of my rating system, see the section near the end of the article.

My Perspective

Corning's durable moat and robust dividend growth, combined with a reasonable valuation, present investors with a fairly safe investment. GLW is not a get rich quick scheme. However, the company does present the prospect of continued capital gains over the long run while providing robust dividend growth.

Following my research on GLW, I sold a put with a strike of $28.50 and expiration of 12/06/19. I prefer a slightly greater margin of safety than that currently offered (the shares sell for a $30.05 as I write). If the option is exercised, I will hold a half position in the name. If not, the put provides an annualized return above 13%. I have employed this tactic successfully in the past.

I would add that I hold a heavy cash position. My research indicates there are few companies trading with a margin of safety in this market. In the past, this was predictive of a correction just over the horizon.

Concerning My Rating System

I rate GLW at 29/51. The first number represents the FV of the company and measures six valuation metrics. The highest FV score possible is a 30.

The second number represents the overall score of the company. This takes into account the moat, management, past and projected growth rates, financial strength, historic ROIC, and valuation of the company. The highest score possible is a 65. A score in the 50s is rare.

The rating system is far from foolproof; however, my initial testing (it has been in use for a year) indicates a combined score of 25/41 provides investment targets that often outperform the market.

The overwhelming majority of companies score far below 25/41.

