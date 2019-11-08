Visa: My Long Overdue Dividend Growth Stock Purchase

Between Visa's 0.7% yield, conservative annual EPS growth of 12-13%, and annual valuation multiple contraction of 1.2%, shares of Visa are likely to deliver 11.5-12.5% annual total returns over the next decade.

For a company with Visa's strong fundamentals and long-term growth story, a 13% premium to fair value is a reasonable price to pay in my opinion.

Adding to the case for investment in Visa is the fact that I believe shares are trading for only a 13% premium to their fair value.

Visa's strong balance sheet, long-term secular tailwinds, and experienced management team all bode well for the company's fundamentals going forward.

Having raised its dividend every year since going public in 2008, Visa is a Dividend Contender with an impressive dividend growth rate.

As is the case with many new dividend growth investors, in the first couple years of my investing journey, I tended to emphasize dividend yield over growth.

While I realized the power of dividend growth over long periods of time years ago, it wasn't until my first major investing revelation that I began to fully realize that although current yield is great, it's just as important for those of us with presumably longer investing time frames to be concerned about dividend growth to stave off and beat inflation once we are mostly reliant on our dividend portfolios for our income.

Those that have been paying particularly close attention to my articles on Seeking Alpha and on my blog may have noticed that I have casually mentioned Visa (V) several times the past few months.

It was the above investing revelation, Visa's strong operating results, and 20% dividend increase that led me to finally initiate a position in Visa.

Today, we'll be discussing Visa's dividend safety and growth profile, Visa's fundamentals and risks, and the valuation aspect of an investment in Visa.

We'll conclude with my annual total return estimates for shares of Visa over the next decade.

An Incredibly Safe Dividend With A Long Runway For Double-Digit Growth

We'll start by examining both Visa's EPS and FCF payout ratios to make a determination on the safety of Visa's dividend before we transition to the growth potential of its dividend.

In its previous fiscal year, Visa generated $5.44 in adjusted EPS against dividends per share of $1.00, for an adjusted EPS payout ratio of 18.4%.

For Visa's current fiscal year, 36 analysts are forecasting $6.22 in adjusted EPS according to Yahoo Finance.

Against the $1.20 in dividends per share that are slated to be paid out in Visa's current fiscal year, this equates to an adjusted EPS payout ratio of 19.3%.

Moving to FCF, Visa generated $12.784 billion in operating cash flow against $756 million in capital expenditures, for FCF of $12.028 billion.

Against the $2.269 billion in dividends paid during the same time, this equates to an FCF payout ratio of 18.9%.

Given that Visa is likely to deliver strong FCF growth this fiscal year, the company's FCF payout ratio will remain in the 20% range, plus or minus a couple percent.

Overall, Visa's dividend is very sustainable going forward as evidenced by the payout ratios above.

When we take into consideration that Visa's payout ratios are in the high teens and that the company also boasts a firmly investment grade balance sheet with very little debt, it should come as no surprise that Simply Safe Dividends and I both agree that Visa's dividend is very safe for the foreseeable future.

Now that we've established that Visa's dividend is very sustainable in the years ahead, we'll be discussing the growth potential of that dividend going forward.

Given that Visa's payout ratios have room to expand, I believe that it's reasonable for us to conclude that dividend growth will be able to slightly exceed whatever earnings growth Visa is able to deliver in the years ahead.

When we consider that Visa is expected to grow its earnings by 15.3% annually over the next 5 years, a continuation of Visa's 20% 5 year DGR seems realistic.

Now that we've discussed Visa's dividend safety and growth potential, we'll delve into the operating fundamentals that will determine whether our growth estimates will materialize in the coming years.

A Strong Balance Sheet, Solid Operating Fundamentals, And Capable Management Team

Visa is the second largest payment process network operator in the world (behind China's UnionPay), with its payment network connecting businesses, consumers, and banks in over 200 countries globally.

As a payment process network operator, Visa acts as the middleman between four parties aside from Visa itself, which includes the card issuing financial institution, the merchant, and the acquirers or the merchant's bank, and the account holders.

Most notably, Visa's business model greatly differs from the likes of American Express, in that Visa doesn't assume the risk of default that American Express does by extending credit to cardholders.

Although Visa's only reportable segment is Payment Services, Visa generates its revenues in four ways, which include through service revenues, data processing revenues, international transaction revenues, and other revenues.

Service revenues are driven primarily by payment volumes. The more that a product costs, the more that Visa is able to collect in fees. The obvious benefit to this business model is that it is resistant to inflation. When the price of goods increase, the fees that Visa collects for the sale of a merchant's goods to consumers also increase. Service revenues comprised about a third of Visa's revenues in 2019.

Data processing revenues are tied to the number of processed transactions that Visa's network handles. As the number of processed transactions increase, Visa's processing revenues also increase. Data processing revenues also accounted for about a third of Visa's revenues in 2019.

International transaction revenues are earned for cross-border transaction processing and currency conversion activities. Typically, cross-border transactions arise when the country of origin of the issuer is different than that of the merchant. International transaction revenues made up about a quarter of Visa's revenues in 2019.

Other revenues primarily consist of license fees for use of the Visa brand, fees for account holder services, certification and licensing, and other activities related to Visa's acquired entities. Other revenues accounted for the remainder of Visa's revenues in 2019.

Now that we have a better understanding of how Visa generates its revenues, we'll delve into Visa's operating fundamentals.

Visa once again reported solid results to end FY19 on a positive note.

Across just about every significant metric that comes to mind, the company delivered growth in the high-single digit to double-digit percent YOY growth range.

Visa's Q4 net revenues of $6.1 billion was a 13% YOY growth in constant dollars compared to Q4 2018.

Breaking this down further, data processing revenue growth was 16% (up 3% from last quarter as a result of favorable business mix), Visa's service revenues grew 9% YOY, international transaction revenue grew 11% (also up 3% from last quarter due to smaller currency exchange rate drag and higher currency volatility), and Visa's other revenues grew 35% from growth in its value-added service.

This strong growth in net revenues came as a result of the company's strategic focus to drive deeper partnerships with traditional clients, expand access with new players, increased customer engagement through simplifying the payment experience, and enabling new money movement with Visa's network of networks as CEO Alfred Kelly reiterated in Visa's Q4 2019 earnings call.

Visa's focus on the above helped the company expand its presence 14% YOY, from 54 million physical merchant locations worldwide to over 61 million locations at the end of FY19.

Given the above revenue growth, share buybacks, and a more favorable tax rate than initially expected, Visa was able to post a very impressive 21% non-GAAP EPS growth rate compared to last fiscal year.

This strong performance prompted Visa to hike its quarterly dividend 20%, from $0.25/share to $0.30/share.

Looking ahead to Visa's FY20, the company is expecting capital spending during the year to increase about 10%, to around $800 million.

Based upon Visa's earnings outlook and capex allocation, FCF is expected to once again be at least $12 billion.

Visa is expecting revenue growth in the low-double digit range on a constant-dollar basis, which will be driven in a variety of ways.

Visa is assuming that its recent study pertaining to cross-border e-commerce sales will prove to be correct.

Visa conducted a study that showed 87% of e-commerce leaders believe expanding cross-border is one of their company's biggest growth opportunities in the years ahead. Furthermore, two in three businesses that don't sell cross-border expect to do so in the near future, and 90% of those are eyeing the next 3 years to achieve this plan.

In addition, Visa is expecting that strengthening its focus on value-added capabilities will result in compounded value offered to partners and improve the customer experience through a single Visa connection.

Another notable piece of information to mention is that while revenue is expected to grow in the low-double digits, Visa's annual operating expenses are only expected to grow in the mid-single digits, which will boost profitability for the company.

Visa also expects that it will use its ~$12 billion in projected FCF for FY20 to add to the $8.6 billion of share buybacks executed in FY19 (at a favorable cost of $154.25 a share), arriving at a mid-teens adjusted diluted EPS growth rate for the year.

Besides Visa's position as the US leader of its industry and the second largest company in the global industry, and its strong operating fundamentals, Visa also boasts a very strong balance sheet (as illustrated by the 3 metrics below):

Visa's expected net debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.36 over the next 12 months is about 8 times less than the 3 times EBITDA that Simply Safe Dividends considers to be an ideal net debt to EBITDA ratio, which supports our assertion that the company's balance sheet is a source of strength for the company.

The next balance sheet metric is the net debt to capital ratio. Visa's net debt to capital ratio of 0.16 in the last 12 months is less than half of the 0.4 that Simply Safe Dividends considers to be an ideal net debt to capital ratio, which reinforces the strength of Visa's balance sheet.

The third balance sheet metric is the interest coverage ratio, which is once again a testament to the strength of Visa's balance sheet, with the company's interest coverage ratio of ~29 being over 3 times what Simply Safe Dividends considers to be an ideal interest coverage ratio.

Given that the balance sheet metrics above demonstrate the strength of Visa's financial position, it shouldn't come as a surprise for us to learn that the major credit rating agencies, S&P and Moody's rate Visa's long-term debt at A+ and A1, respectively, with a positive outlook for S&P and a stable outlook from Moody's.

Not only does Visa boast solid operating fundamentals and a strong balance sheet, but the company's management team is well-versed and very capable of delivering continued strong growth.

Leading the management team is Chairman and CEO Alfred Kelly Jr., who has served in his current positions since April 2019 and December 2016, respectively. Mr. Kelly has been on the company's Board of Directors since 2014. Prior to joining Visa, Mr. Kelly was president of American Express, where he worked between 1987 and 2010, leading numerous groups at the company.

Another very important management position at Visa is that of the Chief Risk Officer, which is held by Paul Fabara.

Although Mr. Fabara joined Visa earlier this year, he held a variety of leadership roles at American Express during his 8 year tenure with the company, including President of the Global Services group. Prior to his time with American Express, Mr. Fabara served as the Global COO for Barclays' credit card business.

One other key management position is the CFO position, which is held by Vasant Prabhu, who also serves as Vice Chairman of Visa. Mr. Prabhu has served as CFO since February 2015, and as the Vice Chairman since this May.

Mr. Prabhu joined Visa from NBC Universal Media, where he previously served as CFO. Prior to joining NBC Universal Media, Mr. Prabhu served as the CFO of Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide and also served as Vice Chairman at the company. Mr. Prabhu also served as CFO of Safeway, and held leadership positions at The McGraw-Hill Companies, PepsiCo, and Booz Allen Hamilton.

When we take into consideration Visa's solid operating fundamentals, firmly investment grade balance sheet, and capable management team, it's reasonable for us to conclude that Visa is capable of being a great investment at the right price.

Risks To Consider:

Although Visa is an excellent company that has delivered significant returns for shareholders since its IPO in 2008, there are still a number of key risks that investors must be comfortable with before investing in the company.

The first risk to Visa is that as a global payments technology company, Visa is subject to a variety of complex global regulations (pages 18-19 of Visa's 2018 10-K).

Any modifications to existing regulations dictating interchange reimbursement rates, preferred routing, point-of-sale transaction rules and practices, and data use or protection, or the introduction of new regulations could increase compliance expenses, potentially weighing on Visa's financial results.

It's also worth noting that in markets such as the European Union, Visa's consumer credit and consumer debit interchange fees are capped at 30 basis points and 20 basis points, respectively. The EU's member states also retain the ability to further reduce these interchange levels within their territories.

More recently, the central bank of Brazil imposed a debit card cap of 80 basis points of transactions values, while averaging no more than 50 basis points that started October 2018 in an attempt to lower costs to consumers.

Given that countries across the globe have already imposed restrictions or are considering restrictions that are weighing or would weigh on Visa's profitability and that the possibility exists that fees may be further reduced in the future, this is one of the key risks facing Visa in the long term.

The next risk to Visa is that because the company relies on its relationships with merchants to maintain and expand the acceptance of Visa products, so it's important that Visa retains healthy relationships with its merchants (page 24 of Visa's 2018 10-K).

Large retail merchants have been using their influence in major markets such as the United States, Canada, and Europe to attempt to lower their acceptance costs through lobbying for new legislation, filing lawsuits, and even refusing to accept Visa products in some cases.

If these retailers are successful in their lobbying efforts, this could result in increased litigation expenses for Visa and issuers may decrease their issuance of Visa's products.

Because Visa is the market leader in payments technology, it's important that Visa is able to uphold the reputation of its brand (page 25 of Visa's 2018 10-K).

Any settlement service disruptions, data security breaches, compliance failures by Visa, or negative perception of the industry could adversely impact Visa's reputation among consumers, while also subjecting the company to potential litigation and significant penalties, which could materially weigh on Visa's financial results.

Yet another notable risk to Visa is that because its revenues are dependent upon both the volume and number of payment transactions made by consumers, governments, and businesses, Visa is indirectly exposed to spending patterns that may be affected by economic conditions (page 25 of Visa's 2018 10-K).

Any adverse economic developments in major markets or throughout the global economy, including recessions, currency fluctuations, or high unemployment, could negatively impact consumer confidence and spending.

It's also worth noting that the outbreak of pandemics or armed conflicts, natural disasters, or terrorist attacks could also result in disruptions to global payment volumes and the number of payment transactions made by consumers, governments, and businesses, weighing on Visa's financial results.

The final notable risk to Visa is that within the payments industry, there are a number of significant technological changes that are occurring very rapidly (page 26 of Visa's 2018 10-K).

While Visa is constantly working with third parties and possible competitors to develop or access new technologies to maintain a competitive network, it's no guarantee that Visa will be able to accurately anticipate the evolving payment preferences of consumers, and that another company won't uproot Visa as the US leader in global payments technology.

However, it is worth noting that even digital payment methods would require an expertise in how the process of payments work to authorize, clear, and settle an account, which is the very thing Visa specializes in, making it unlikely that Visa will be surpassed by a US competitor as the largest global payments technology company.

While we have discussed several of the most notable risks associated with an investment in Visa, we haven't discussed all the risks facing Visa. For a more complete discussion of the risks associated with Visa, I would refer interested readers to pages 18-29 of the company's 2018 10-K.

Visa Is Far From A Bargain, But It's Reasonably Priced

Now that we've established that Visa is an excellent company which I believe belongs in every dividend growth portfolio, we'll be determining the company's fair value relative to its stock price.

The first valuation metric we'll use to value shares of Visa is the 13 year median TTM PE ratio.

According to Gurufocus, Visa's TTM PE ratio of 34.67 is noticeably above its 13 year median TTM PE ratio of 29.90.

Assuming a reversion to a PE ratio of 30.00 and a fair value of $156.32 a share, Visa is trading at a 15.6% premium to fair value and poses 13.5% downside from the current price of $180.65 a share (as of November 2, 2019).

The next valuation metric we'll be using to determine Visa's fair value is the 13 year median Shiller PE ratio.

According to Gurufocus, Visa's Shiller PE ratio of 73.14 is above its 13 year median Shiller PE ratio of 65.50.

Assuming a reversion to a Shiller PE ratio of 65.50 and a fair value of $161.78 a share, Visa is trading at an 11.7% premium to fair value and poses 10.4% downside from the current price.

The third valuation metric we'll be utilizing to arrive at a fair value for shares of Visa is the 13 year median price to TTM FCF ratio.

According to Gurufocus, Visa's TTM FCF ratio of 36.57 is also above its 13 year median of 29.28.

Assuming a reversion to a TTM FCF ratio of 30.00 and a fair value of $148.20 a share, shares of Visa are trading at a 21.9% premium to fair value and pose 18.0% downside from the current price.

The fourth and final valuation metric we'll be examining is the 5 year average dividend yield.

Per Simply Safe Dividends, Visa's yield of 0.66% is just a bit below its 5 year average yield of 0.70%.

Assuming a reversion to a yield of 0.70% and a fair value of $171.43 a share, Visa is trading at a 5.4% premium to fair value and poses 5.1% downside from the current price.

When we average the above fair values, we arrive at a fair value of $159.43 a share.

This implies that shares of Visa are trading at a 13.3% premium to fair value and pose 11.7% downside from the current price.

While Visa is still trading at what I believe to be a bit of a premium, it's worth noting that the quality of the company justifies this premium, and that I believe Visa is in actuality, trading at a reasonable valuation.

Summary: A World-Class Business Trading At A Fair Valuation Will Lead To Outsized Total Returns Over The Next Decade

Visa is a Dividend Contender still in the early phases of its dividend growth streak, and when we consider that plenty of growth is in this company's future, it's a near certainty that Visa will eventually become a Dividend Aristocrat.

Despite the notable risks of lower transaction fees and digital payment technologies reducing the need for credit and debit cards, the global trend of a transition away from cash as a payment method means that Visa is well-positioned to take advantage of this secular trend.

Visa's strong balance sheet and stellar management team further strengthens the company's fundamentals, which increases the sustainability and growth potential of its dividend going forward.

Adding to the case for an investment in Visa is the fact that while I believe shares are still trading at a slight premium to fair value, Visa is reasonably priced for both those looking to initiate a position or to add to their position.

Between Visa's 0.7% yield, conservative annual EPS growth of 12-13%, and annual valuation multiple contraction of 1.2%, shares of Visa are likely to deliver 11.5-12.5% annual total returns over the next decade.

While most of the market is at least somewhat overvalued and doesn't possess the ability to grow enough to make up for its lofty valuations, Visa isn't that overvalued, and it possesses strong growth catalysts in the years ahead.

It's for that very reason that I initiated a 2 share position in Visa (~2.0% of my portfolio) at an average cost basis of $178.69 a share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.