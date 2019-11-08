T-Mobile Makes A New Streaming Move Of Its Own

Expanding on its video subscription offerings, currently limited only to Netflix itself, could both enhance T-Mobile's appeal to customers and potentially help to contain content costs on streaming services.

T-Mobile remains strong in wireless service, but its nascent campaign to revolutionize TV in the same way does not appear to be off to a roaring start.

Understandably, T-Mobile US (TMUS) market watchers continue to focus overwhelmingly on its pending merger with Sprint (S) and the new strategic partner it will make out of SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) and Masa Son.

While T-Mobile has talked a lot about revolutionizing mobile Internet with its new spectrum haul, it shouldn’t be forgotten that it is also trying to revolutionize television - albeit at a more deliberate, dare I say even sluggish pace.

There’s recently been some new news on this front, while the merger outcome won’t be known until after the trial verdict which is set for next year - and if the losing side appeals, won’t be known even then. This article will therefore analyze the new developments in TV at T-Mobile and what they portend for its ability to revolutionize another major industry in the US.

A New Streaming Partner

Admittedly, the new development is not exactly television as a traditionalist would define that term: upcoming, soon-to-launch new streaming service Quibi has inked a deal with T-Mobile US to make the carrier its exclusive wireless partner. But that has more significance for T-Mobile and television than might appear.

Quibi is a new mobile-only service - very similar to Snap Inc. (SNAP) - that offers only short-form content. But in a departure from Snapchat’s user-generated features, Quibi will confine itself to professionally-created, curated content. At over $1 billion a year, Quibi has a large enough content budget to be a significant player in the streaming space, and among Quibi contributors will be the king of live sports, ESPN, which has inked a deal to provide a daily highlights show.

TVision's Vision Has Been Lacking

T-Mobile’s foray into TV proper, propelled by its merger with Layer3, has not quite landed with the same punch as its many wireless initiatives did. After months of waiting for a proper launch of the product, the reviews for TVision Home are starting to come in. The verdict? T-Mobile has indeed worked a revolution: it is far more transparent than any other provider about just how sky-high prices for TV have become. But aside from being honest about them, it doesn’t really do much to bring them down.

T-Mobile does offer a $10 discount off of TV service to existing wireless subscribers - or at least it will when the $90 introductory rate goes away for all TVision subscribers and only wireless customers of T-Mobile are allowed to keep it. But this small bundling discount - a strategy which has already been tried by AT&T (T) and found wanting - is more or less where the innovation stops.

You buy a core tier of channels, which you can upgrade if you want with various higher tier options and premium service add-ons. You get a standard DVR and you pay extra for each extra box you want to hook up to another TV in your house. You do get a monthly bill with no long-term contract, which is nice, and the DVR is a little bigger than some competitors. But there is nothing particularly revolutionizing about TVision as such. Not in how it works, nor in the business model behind it.

Netflix's Rocking Boat

I find T-Mobile’s deal with Quibi especially significant in light of this, because it offers a potential chance for T-Mobile to start over on its nascent “Un-cable” movement. T-Mobile already has a deal with Netflix (NFLX) to be its exclusive wireless partner, and providing free Netflix has become a major part of its pitch to consumers. Quibi offers a chance to both expand on that offering that consumers seem to find valuable and do it better the second time around.

For some T-Mobile subscribers, Netflix is no longer free. A series of escalating price hikes - Netflix is 30% more expensive than it was when T-Mobile signed the deal, just two years ago - finally pushed T-Mobile into demanding that most of its customers pay some sort of top-up fee to access it. Magenta Plus, T-Mobile’s most high-priced plan, customers are still exempt, but almost everyone else now pays a $4 top-up fee for Netflix Standard, or they can settle for Netflix Basic. T-Mobile almost certainly wasn’t planning on doing this when it launched Netflix On Us - it simply didn’t anticipate the size of the price hikes Netflix would impose.

There Are Two Doors....

With Quibi planning to charge $8 per month for its ad-free service and a discounted price for its ad-supported one - much like Hulu does - T-Mobile has two potential routes here.

First, it could simply do what it already does with Netflix: offer the basic level of service complimentary and then let anyone who wants to upgrade to the higher tier. That would take T-Mobile’s spending on streaming services up again significantly, though, right after it just imposed a not entirely popular surcharge on Netflix subscribers to bring them down again.

The second option is to create a menu. With ad-free Quibi at almost the same-price as Netflix, T-Mobile could hold its costs steady by just sliding Quibi right next to Netflix and giving customers the choice of which one they wanted to subscribe to.

Containing Costs And Consternation

One of the attractions of this second path for T-Mobile is that it creates a built-in disincentive for future price hikes for those who choose to partner with it to offer streaming service to T-Mobile customers. “Raising your prices again? Okay, we will pass that price hike through to the customer, increasing their surcharge. Just remember though, we offer multiple services, and they might decide to just cancel you guys and go with the other provider.”

By setting a specific dollar amount of compensation for customers and then telling them to go shopping in T-Mobile’s curated streaming service market - almost a voucher-like system - T-Mobile can empower customers to reject future price increases. By offering Netflix On Us, T-Mobile essentially put itself on the hook for whatever price hikes Netflix decided to impose. When they eventually decided they couldn’t do it anymore and started imposing surcharges on customers who were told they would get free Netflix if they switched to T-Mobile, it didn’t go over especially well.

The Quibi deal could offer a chance to change that, while also giving T-Mobile a potentially very significant new partner, if Quibi’s bet on short-form content over long-form content turns out to be a good one.

Future Developments

And of course, this system works even better if T-Mobile doesn’t stop at two services. Similar deals could well be cut with a variety of other providers. Unfortunately, Disney+ (DIS) and Hulu are already spoken for with Verizon (VZ) and Sprint, respectively, and AT&T will never share HBO Max. But a wide range of other services exist that customers could potentially be interested in.

Quibi won’t officially launch until April, so it may be a while before we fully understand how this is going to work and exactly what T-Mobile’s strategy is. But certainly the potential exists for it to create a very different approach to changing TV that is actually revolutionary, instead of just replicating the traditional offering with a slight bundle discount.

Summary

T-Mobile has done such a good job shaking up the wireless industry that there is not a whole lot left to do there, and the pending merger if approved will probably further reduce scope for future shake-up as pricing pressures ease and taking profits from consumers under the current arrangements becomes easier. TV is another path to continuing to expand T-Mobile’s customer base and revenue growth, but it needs a stronger effort than what TVision Home has thus far shown.

It’s possible the new Quibi deal will give T-Mobile investors that extra push into a different way of shaking up TV: instead of a bundle discount and a slightly bigger DVR, T-Mobile gives you free money with your wireless bill and tells you to go shopping for whatever services you like, a la carte.

