Nicholas Ward's Dividend Growth Portfolio: October Update

Another month in the books, another step towards financial freedom. The broader market is hovering right around all-time highs and the value of my personal portfolio is as well. Frankly put, the total returns that I’ve seen in the major indexes as well as in my own portfolio have astounded me. I never would have guessed that we’d be up more than 20% on the year. Obviously, I’m not here to complain about being wrong about that. Give me a couple more years like this and I’ll be able to move my target retirement date up significantly. However, what I could predict was that my income was going to grow nicely. This is the benefit of dividend growth investing. While the market may be volatile, dividend income is fairly predictable. Or, at least, as predictable as anything in the equity market can be. This is especially the case when you manage a well-diversified portfolio. In that situation, single stock risks are mitigated and spread across one’s entire holdings. While I may not have predicted that 2019 would have been such a strong year for equity returns, I was predicting strong, double-digit, passive income growth for me and my family. October was another success in that regard. My dividend income increased 41.50% y/y and now, year-to-date, my dividend income is up 18.98% above the figure that my portfolio posted throughout the first 10 months of 2018.

Long-term Dividend History

As you can see below, my long-term monthly dividend income graph shows a fairly predictable trek up and to the right. I feel as though I can count on this trend to continue. The peace of mind that comes along with this reliable trend is priceless. This is why I've adopted the dividend growth investment strategy.

October’s Performance

I couldn’t be prouder of my October dividend performance because this 40%+ result shows that maintaining discipline and adhering to basic value investing principles within the dividend growth universe of stocks can create tremendous results. That 41.50% y/y gain was produced without the addition of new capital. As I’ve said for months now in these recap articles, I haven’t added new money to my portfolio in more than 2 years because my wife was attending graduate school. When our household went from 2 incomes to 1, we didn’t have enough cash flows to contribute to savings. Actually, I was forced to make several withdrawals from our brokerage accounts to pay for bills/tuition. So, knowing that I was going to be taking capital away from my dividend growth machine, rather than fueling it with new money, I knew that I would have to manufacture organic dividend growth by selling high and buying low. When you do this within the dividend growth universe, it becomes easy to sell equities with artificially low yields and replace them with artificially high ones. Just about every trade that I’ve made since my wife returned to school involved selling one stock and replacing it with another that yielded more. This became a bit of a rule for me. And now, throughout 2019, I’ve been able to reap the benefits.

October’s 40%+ results are due to trades that I made involving Altria (MO), Broadcom (AVGO), and Cisco (CSCO). Cisco is a name that I’ve added to more recently on its post-Q2 earnings report sell-off. I bought large portions of MO and AVGO shares in late 2018/early 2019 when those two stocks sold off. And now, all 3 companies are in the top-10 for me, in terms of the contribution that individual equities make to my passive income stream (Altria is #2, Broadcom is #5, and Cisco is #10). These aren’t necessarily my highest weighted holdings, though all 3 names are now overweight. This just goes to show the power of buying high-quality stocks when they’ve been beaten down. My focus on income allowed me to ignore the noise fueling the negative sentiment surrounding the stocks during their recent sell-offs. Instead, I focused on their dividend metrics, came to the conclusion that their current dividends were safe and continued dividend growth was likely, and bought shares knowing that the purchases would result in significant contributions to my passive income stream.

(Mostly Unrealized) Capital Gains

During October, the S&P 500 saw growth of approximately 2%. My portfolio saw capital gains (the vast majority of which are unrealized) of 3.34%. On October 31st, the S&P 500’s year-to-date returns were roughly 21.2%. My portfolio’s year-to-date capital gains were roughly 22.5%.

October Trades

After not making a single trade during the month of September, I was a bit more active during October, making 7.

The first trade that I made during the month was on 10/7. On that date, I trimmed my Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG) position, selling a lot of shares that I had purchased back in February. My cost basis on those shares was 1135.77 and I sold them for $1210, locking in ~6.5% profits on that trade. I sold GOOGL because early last month there were some interesting values popping up in the DGI space and I was happy to take profits on shares that were not contributing to my passive income stream and re-allocate that cash towards others that would.

Unfortunately, the market quickly bounced back and only one of the handful of stocks that I was hoping to potentially buy at the time hit my price target. That stock was Charles Schwab (SCHW). On 10/7, I bought an entry-level position in SCHW at $35.44.

I wrote about that decision in more detail here. I was hoping to have the opportunity to average down into that position a bit more, I ended up timing the recent bottom pretty well and I never had that chance. SCHW bounced hard, alongside the rest of the financials, as interest rates rose throughout the rest of October. I’d be happy to add to my position should the stock sell off again. However, right now SCHW has risen up above my $40 fair value target and if the stock rises much further in the short term, I may also be inclined to simply lock in double-digit profits in a relatively short amount of time and look for a more defensive/reliable dividend growth name to put those funds towards because as I said in my focus ticker article, SCHW was more of a value pick with a dividend growth upside kicker than a dividend growth pure play because of the stock’s relatively unpredictable dividend growth history.

The next two trades that I made were also purchases. I bought shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on 10/17 and 10/18. My timing on 10/17 was fairly unlucky. I bought shares on that day at $136.46. That purchase was made after I went through the company’s recent earnings report and raised my fair value target from $130 to $140. I believed that JNJ was trading at a discount and being that this company is of such high quality, I didn’t require the normal double-digit margin of safety that I usually do when buying shares. However, the very next day the reports about asbestos in baby powder popped up and the shares fell some 5%. I didn’t really think that this news was significant for the stock’s long-term outlook and decided that if I thought the stock was cheap on the 17th at $136, then it was even cheaper on the 18th at $130. I bought more shares at $130.24. Here’s the focus ticker article that I wrote regarding those purchases.

The last 3 trades that I made during the month were sales. However, they are all essentially inconsequential to my portfolio at large. I sold stakes in Sabra Healthcare (SBRA), Garrett Motion (GTX), and Resideo Technologies (REZI) at $23.82, $9.98, and $9.32, respectively on 10/29. All three of these holdings were spun off from other companies that I own over the years. They were incredibly small (I’m talking 00.05 weighting combined). I was holding onto these stocks because their size was so small that it didn’t make sense to pay $7 worth of trading commissions to sell them. However, now that all of my brokerages offer free trades, I decided to simply cut ties with these names which aren’t really DGI stocks and take the cash proceeds and add them to my selective dividend re-investment pool.

Conclusion

So, there you have it. As I said in the opener, October was another great month for my portfolio and my journey towards eventual financial freedom. I want to take a moment to thank all of the Seeking Alpha readers and contributors who’ve given me advice throughout the years. I certainly wouldn’t be where I am today, financially speaking, if it wasn’t for the dividend income community here at SA.

With that in mind, I also want to tease the piece that I’m going to start working on tomorrow. Before, I spoke for a bit about my wife’s graduate school experience. Well, she’s done now and happily in the workforce again. She’s enjoying her job and I couldn’t be prouder of her. However, there is a downside to this whole situation. We still have a bit of high interest rate debt to pay off.

Those payments are due to start in January and I’ve decided that it’s likely in our best interest to simply sell off some equity and pay the debt in full so that we don’t incur the high interest. I’ve made some small sales here and there in my portfolio, but I’ve never made one of this magnitude. To pay off her debt, I’ll have to raise cash that equates to roughly 7.5% of our overall portfolio. That’s a daunting task and I’m looking forward to hearing the community’s collective opinion with regard to what you all might sell (or wouldn’t sell) if you were in my position. I think that will be a fun piece with a lively comment section, so stay tuned!

