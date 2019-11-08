Imperial Brands: Still The Worst Of The Big 4 Tobacco Stocks

At 1,791p, the shares appear superficially cheap, but Imperial Brands remains a speculative, levered bet on cigarettes. We reiterate our Neutral rating.

Paying the dividend now uses up 90% of Free Cash Flow, which has stagnated and may decline in FY20.

The Next Generation Product business has suffered reverses, with sales shrinking in both the U.S. and Europe, leading to inventory write-offs.

Weak local markets, Next Generation Product "investment" costs and one-offs meant that operating profit was down in every region in FY19.

Imperial Brands shares now have an 11.5% dividend yield, having lost 7% of their value since our Neutral recommendation 4 months ago.

Introduction

We review Imperial Brands' (OTCQX:IMBBY) ("IMB") FY19 results released this week, in light of its dividend yield now standing at 11.5%.

We originally initiated a Neutral rating on IMB in July ("Imperial Brands: Worst Of The Big 4 Tobacco Stocks"). Since then, the shares have lost 7% of their value (in GBP, after dividends), materially underperforming both the local FTSE All-Share index and British American Tobacco (BTI) ("BAT"):

Neutral Case Recap

Our Neutral rating in July centred on fundamental business problems at IMB:

The company is mostly present in local markets with unfavourable demographics or regulations; its profit growth was weak even before the rapid rise of vaping.

Its Next Generation Products ("NGPs") may not contribute much profit, being loss-making at present and uncompetitive against its peers.

The dividend increases had not been supported by rising cash flows, and the dividend was high enough to hinder the repayment of its high debt load.

Its valuation gap against tobacco peers is much narrower on EV / EBIT, though the shares appear "cheap" based on its dividend yield.

Ultimately, we believed IMB was a speculative stock and a levered bet on the cigarette industry, unsuitable for long-term investors.

Subsequent events have been in line with our views, with the company having abandoned its 10% annual dividend growth target (in August), issuing a profit warning (in September) and announcing the exit of its CEO (in October).

We believe the FY19 results released on Tuesday (5th November) provided further support to our views, as outlined below.

Unfavourable Local Markets

In FY19, IMB saw its EBIT declined in every region, from a combination of weak cigarette volumes, NGP “investments” and prior-year one-offs:

Europe saw its adjusted EBIT being basically flat (-0.3%) for FY19, due to NGP “investment” costs offsetting the benefit from price increases; volume declined 4% year on year. (All growth rates here exclude currency.)

Americas' adjusted EBIT declined 2.6% in FY19, partly due to a prior-year profit from Intellectual Property ("IP") (otherwise up 6.7%), but also with the benefit (3% in our estimate) of an increase in wholesale inventory in H2 ahead of the October price increase. On an adjusted basis, "real" shipment volume declined by 5.3% (vs. industry decline of 5.5%) for FY19, which likely implies an approx. 1% growth in net revenues and a slightly higher growth in EBIT.

Africa, Asia & Australasia's adjusted EBIT declined by 8.1% in FY19, due to volume declines in Australia, Russia and Saudi Arabia. The region also saw the timing impact of inventory moves, with volume down 9.9% year on year in H1 but only down 0.4% in H2, giving a 5.0% decline for the full year.

Details of the volume, revenues and EBIT change in each region are below:

IMB Tobacco & NGP Volume, Revenues & EBIT (FY19) NB. FY19H2 revenue and EBIT growth rates estimated by Blue Sky. Source: IMB company filings

Overall, in headlines, Tobacco & NGP saw volume decline 4.4% year on year, net revenues grew 2.2% and adjusted EBIT declined 2.8% in FY19 (all figures excluding currency). Excluding prior-year IP profit, other gains and current-year inventory, we estimate that in reality volume declined 5%, net revenues grew 1.5% and adjusted EBIT was likely flat.

FY19's volume decline of 5% is worse than that of FY17 and FY18, but the normal level in FY15-16, before IMB acquired the bulk of its U.S. business (through its acquisition of Lorillard brands in June 2015). EBIT has been volatile since FY17, partly from the company's tendency of including “other gains” (the sale of its head office and "other tobacco products" in the U.S.) and IP profits in EBIT:

IMB Tobacco & NGP Volume & EBIT Growth (FY15-19) Note: FY19 volume figure includes inventory benefit. Source: IMB company filings

We believe IMB's non-U.S. markets have always been weak, its results in FY17-18 were flattered by the acquisition of the U.S. business on favourable terms (as part of the divestiture from Reynolds' acquisition of Lorillard), making the recent acceleration in U.S. cigarette volume declines more damaging to its P&L.

Lack of Profits from NGPs

In FY19, the NGP business was again a negative for IMB's P&L, failing to generate much growth and indeed suffering reverses in FY19H2.

Additional "investments" in NGP reduced the company's EBIT growth by 1.2% (£44 million) in FY18 and 3.0% (£112 million) in FY19, according to management. The target of reaching profitability on a run rate basis by September 2019 was not met.

On a regional basis, IMB's NGP revenue have likely shrunk sequentially in both Europe and Americas (basically the U.S.) during the last 6 months, having already been flat sequentially in the Americas during FY19H1:

IMB NGP Revenues by Region (FY18-19) Note: Total IP revenue in FY18 was £70 million, but only the £51 million in the Americas was identified explicitly. Figures are as reported and include the impact of currency. Source: IMB company filings

The disappointment in NGPs was also evident in the £34 million write-off of slow-moving inventory and the £20 million termination of a supply contract in Europe.

The company's inability to grow its NGP sales in the U.S. was likely due to a lack of competitiveness, given the decline in U.S. cigarette volumes actually accelerated in the last 6 months:

IMB management themselves acknowledged some of the issues with the myblu (closed tank e-cigarette) offering so far:

“The product and brand experience aren't sufficiently differentiated, and hence, the space is characterized by high consumer churn. Loyalty is a broader category issue … there has been slow consumer adoption of closed systems products in markets such as the U.K. and France where open systems dominate. The current proposition isn't compelling enough to transition vapers away from open systems.”



- Alison Cooper, IMB CEO (FY19 earnings call)

As part of the FY19 results, the company announced an investment “reset” in NGP, but the business appears likely to continue to generate losses.

While IMB has "reduced" its e-cig investment in the U.S. and is now focused on “strengthening returns” in the U.K. and France, it is still “focused on growth in German, Spain and Italy”. And it plans to launch new devices, "refresh" its brand and invest more in customer retention - implying further spending. FY20 will see revenue headwinds as the company attempts to run down the stock of old devices, and there may be more inventory write-offs if the U.S. were to enact the proposed ban on most flavours in e-cigarettes.

IMB is also planning to “continue to grow (its) presence in modern oral (tobacco)" in Germany, Austria and the Nordic, and to extend the distribution of its heat-not-burn product (Pulze) nationally in Japan with 2 convenience store chains. These will similarly require more spending in the near term.

FY20 Outlook

On a group level (including the distribution business), IMB's EBIT declined by 2.4% and its EPS declined by 1.6% year on year in FY19 (excluding currency):

IMB P&L Highlights (FY19 vs. FY18) Source: IMB results press release (FY19)

Management has announced a lower FY20 outlook of low-single digit growth in both net revenues and EPS (excluding currency and divestments), significantly lower than the previous medium-term guidance of 4-8% annual EPS growth.

Lack of Support for Dividend Growth

FY19 saw IMB's room for dividend growth narrowed further, and the dividend is now high enough to hinder deleveraging.

Dividends paid rose from 63% of FCF in FY16 to 83% in FY19, as dividends grew but Free Cash Flow ("FCF") did not. The FY19 declared dividend of 206p per share will cost £2.0 billion to pay, or 89% of FY19 FCF:

IMB Dividends Paid vs. FCF (FY16-FY20E) NB. Mgmt. stated £0.3 billion FY19 net debt reduction figure is before FX & derivatives. Source: IMB company filings

Net debt has fallen by less than 1% (£98 million) during FY19, with the net debt / EBITDA ratio now likely just under 3x (not explicitly disclosed). IMB is relying on the planned sale of its premium cigar business to reduce its leverage back to the target level of 2.0x-2.5x.

Management stated that FY20 FCF after dividends will likely be lower year on year due to payments required for a Russian tax settlement and the consideration for a prior acquisition (Von Erl).

We have used our own normalised FCF figures, which, unlike management's, exclude one-offs like disposals and working capital. However, even management figures have shown FCF stagnated at around £2.4 billion, except for FY18, which was boosted by £280 million in disposal proceeds:

IMB Free Cash Flow - Normalised vs. Mgmt. Figures (FY16-19) Source: IMB company filings

Valuation

At 1,791p, relative to FY19 financials, IMB shares have a P/E of 6.6x, FCF yield of 13.0% and dividend yield of 11.5% (206p per share). This makes the company the cheapest of the Big 4 tobacco stocks on both FCF yield and dividend yield:

IMB FCF Yield & Dividend Yield vs. Peers Source: Company filings, Bloomberg (06-Nov-19)

IMB also has the lowest EV / EBIT multiple, although the valuation gap with Altria (MO) and BAT is only about 1x, after taking both debt and minority investments into account:

IMB EV / EBIT vs. Peers NB. IMB financials for FY19 (ending Sep); all other companies on CY18. Source: Company filings, Bloomberg (06-Nov-19)

IMB's Structural Challenges

While valuation statistics make IMB seems extremely cheap, we remain cautious on the stock for qualitative reasons.

We believe there is a material risk of cigarette volume declines accelerating, from either NGPs gaining momentum or changes in government taxation and regulations. We believe IMB is the least able to cope with such scenarios, due to its weak local markets and poor NGP line-up.

In particular, Philip Morris's (PM) IQOS heat-not-burn product may cause much more serious disruption than e-cigarettes have to date, being a better substitute for cigarettes due to taste reasons. As discussed in our review of PM's Q3 results, IQOS has devastated Japan Tobacco's (OTCPK:JAPAF) home market, is now making headway in Russia, and has just been launched in the U.S.

Fundamentally, IMB faces a strategic dilemma - its tobacco earnings are beginning to flatline and may not be sustainable, but its efforts to develop NGPs are actually causing earnings to shrink. With the current CEO (Alison Cooper) due to exit but no replacement having been decided, IMB's future strategy is unclear, with a margin reset (with a dividend cut) in order to invest more in NGP being one of the possible outcomes.

The company is also counting on the planned sale of its premium cigar business to reduce its debt to the targeted level. While management has hinted at good progress being made, the outcome remains uncertain and adds to IMB's risks.

Conclusion

Our concerns about IMB’s weak local markets and poor NGP line-up have continued to play out. Shares have lost 7% of their value since our last article.

There is a material risk of cigarette volume declines accelerating, and IMB is the least able to cope with this scenario due to its structural challenges.

IMB faces a strategic dilemma - its tobacco earnings may not be sustainable, but its efforts to develop NGPs are actually causing earnings to shrink.

At 1,791p, shares have an FY19 P/E of 6.6x, FCF yield of 13.0% and divided yield of 11.5% (206p), which appear superficially attractive.

Because of its high leverage, IMB is a levered bet on the stability of existing cigarette sales. While we see the logic of IMB as a speculative short-term trade, we do not believe it is suitable for long-term investors, especially those who value income safety or have a concentrated portfolio.

We reiterate our Neutral recommendation on the stock. We have a Buy rating on Philip Morris, a Neutral rating on Altria and no rating on British American Tobacco.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.