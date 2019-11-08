You Can't Find A Better Preferred Stock Than Enstar Group Series D At The Moment

Introduction

In this article, we want to present to you what we believe is one of the last "bargains" in the preferred stock world. Enstar Group (ESGR), 7.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Fixed/Float Series D Perp Prfrd Shares (ESGRP) has been undervalued for quite some time and as the market is willing to inflate almost anything, this one is a serious laggard.

Roadmap of the article

1. What is ESGRP, yield metrics, fixed to floating preferred stock explained, Redemption probability explained.

2. How to value a fixed to floating preferred stock, the yield curve of fixed to floating preferred stocks.

3. Where does ESGRP stand on a relative basis.

4. How good we are in trading the yield curve of fixed to floating preferred stocks with examples from our articles.

5. The fair value of ESGRP and the potential yield to hold.

6. How long is the thesis valid.

What is ESGRP?

ESGRP is a fixed to floating preferred stock issued by Enstar Group and has the following characteristics:

Source: subscribers' spreadsheet

This preferred stock pays a fixed dividend of $1.75 per year until it becomes floating-rate security on 9/20/2028. After this date, the preferred stock will either be redeemed at Par or pay 4.015% above the 3-month LIBOR. As of the moment of writing this article, the stock trades at around $27.35 and has a current yield of 6.4% and a yield to call of 5.8%. The security is rated BB+ by S&P and pays qualified dividends.

What is very important to understand about these types of preferred stocks is their limited duration and their redemption probability. The fact that this preferred stock becomes floating at a certain future date lowers interest rate risk. The issuer, of course, has taken care of business and has made it possible to redeem this security if the then-prevailing floating rate is too high for the company to pay.

The higher the floating rate, the higher the credit rating, the lower the credit spread to risk-free yields, the lower the fixed to floating preferred stocks yield curve, the higher the redemption probability. The higher the redemption probability the closer this preferred stock is to a term preferred stock and the higher the chance yield to call will be our yield to hold.

The risk one gets lower yield than the yield to call is if for any reason this preferred stock trades lower than Par on redemption. For this to happen the whole yield curve would have to move significantly higher, and we will show this in our relative value analysis that is to follow.

How to value a fixed to floating preferred stock?

The most straightforward answer to this question is to place it on its place on the yield curve. How to do this is the real "magic." The most important parameter when doing this is the redemption probability. No one can determine this as a straightforward number and the best we can do is to use relative value analysis. Imagine a fixed to floating preferred stock that is investment grade, pays a 6% fixed rate for 5 years and then becomes floating at a LIBOR + 50% and the same preferred stock that becomes floating at a LIBOR + 3%.

We can easily determine that the first one has a 100% chance to be redeemed with the credibility of the company being constant. We can also say for sure that the 50% one has a higher chance of being redeemed.

As we cannot come with an exact number we are left with comparing all the parameters we know to determine where is the place on each particular security on the yield curve. As our ESGRP is a BB+ rated preferred stock, let's take a look at all BB+ fixed to floating financial preferred stocks:

Source: author's database.

As the credit rating for all of these products is the same, we can easily (as long as we believe S&P) conclude that the redemption probability will depend the most on the LIBOR spread of the securities. A stock like RF-C will have the lowest redemption probability and MS-E will have the highest redemption probability.

Now imagine we live in a perfect financial world and that at the date MS-E becomes floating its resulting floating rate triggers a redemption. Let's imagine this rate is 6% at the time C-J will have its nominal floating yield 5.72% (0.28% lower) and respectively will not trigger a redemption. It will have to trade lower than Par to have its current yield at 6%. This will result in a lower yield to hold for a C-J holder compared to a MS-E holder.

This is the logic why MS-E would usually trade with a lower yield to call compared to C-J. It just has a higher redemption probability. The thesis is especially true when you compare MS-E to AL-A. The Yield to call spread between AL-A and C-J will narrow if AL-A redemption probability raises. If, for example, the 2 securities are treated as 100% redemptions by the market you will see them trading with equal yields to call. The fixed income investor should never forget that the maximum possible logical yield to hold until the call date is the yield to call (when it is the yield to worst).

So the fixed income investor has to realize his yield to best is actually his yield to worst when a fixed to floating security trades above Par. If the redemption probability is low and gets lower, the yield to hold may even reach negative values. Imagine such a shift in yields and their relationship that even MS-E trades lower than Par on its call date. In this case, all other securities will trade way lower than Par and the resulting yields to hold will be way lower than the Yield to call. Let's look at another example:

Source: author's database.

MS-I and FITBI have the same rating and the same LIBOR spread. MS-I is callable 10 months after FITBI and they have a yield to call spread of 0.7%.

If one is to believe S&P knows its job this is true mispricing. The logic here is simple if FITBI is to be redeemed than MS-I will trade way higher than $25 on the call date of FITBI because the redemption probability of MS-E would raise significantly with FITBI being redeemed which will result in a very low yield to call for MS-E at that time. This is as straightforward as it gets when doing relative value analysis for fixed to floating preferred stocks.

One will have to be quite confident FITB is a higher credit rating to prefer 3% rather than 4% from MS. With this example we want to show you how to treat any single fixed to floating preferred stock. You cannot determine the exact place on the yield curve, but you can at least be very close to the truth.

Finding the place of ESGRP

These are ESGRP closest relatives:

Source: author's database.

KEY-I trades with 2.77% yield to call. Compare this to almost 6% of ESGRP. One may want to check how many credit rating notches 3% mean. But KEY-I is overvalued and this is not a secret to all of us. What to say about RF-C and it is 3.15% LIBOR spread how does this preferred stock deserves a 1.5% lower yield to call.

The closest a preferred stock gets to ESGRP is PBCTP. One can say ESGRP deserves a duration spread vs PBCTP, I can defend the opposite thesis and have done it in our articles. To me, ESGRP deserves to trade at the same yield to call as PBCTP(especially with the yield curve being inverted from time to time).

For ESGRP to have a 4.35% yield to call it would have to trade at a price of more than $30. Hey, numbers don't lie. Don't forget that RF-C trades with 4.31% yield to call and KEY-I trades with 2.77%. Just for the sake of probabilities, I want to share this number: For ESGRP to become as overvalued as KEY-I is (2.77% YTC) it will have to trade at $33.50. So if at any moment the market decides to love ESGRP as much as it loves KEY-I, $33.50 is the price.

Examples of similar mispricings we have published on SA

On May 31, 2018, we published the article "The best preferred stock." Surprisingly enough it is another Bermuda based insurer fixed to floating preferred stock - AHL-C. This picture tells more than enough:

Source: author's database.

AHL-C made the move from the most undervalued fixed to floating preferred stock to become the most overvalued at some point. It took it around 16 months to do so. This is as crazy as it gets in fixed to floating preferred stocks yield curve. We are not saying this will happen with ESGRP, but these instruments are such a low volume that once a technical buyer or seller occurs we can see mispricings both ways.

In fact, there is always one crazy overvalued preferred stock and it looks more like a rule than an exception. At some point, ESGRP will be overvalued and this is a statistical bet I am ready to take. In the meantime let's stop dreaming and place fair value targets.

The fair value of ESGRP

So far in the article, we have treated ESGRP as equal to all BB+ rated financial preferred stocks. S&P is quite confident this is the case, but for some reason, the market does not treat ESGR preferred stocks as equal to other BB+ preferreds. The fixed-rate ESGRO also trades with quite a risk premium above other BB+ rated ones:

Source: author's database.

What is concerning here is that the yield to call of ESGRO is almost 1.4% higher than similar preferred stocks such as KEY-J, KEY-K, SRC-A. It is 2% higher than FITBP. So what we find to be mispricing may very well turn out to be a pattern. Both ESGR preferred stocks are priced as if they are not regular BB+.

Keep in mind that this arbitrage is not new to the financial world. Why would ESGR offer such high nominal yields in the first place? The preferred stocks were issued at almost 1.4% higher nominal yields than their comparable preferred stocks. So the question we ask ourselves is if ESGRP and ESGRO are worse credit quality than the typical BB+ preferred stock.

Comparison of corporate bond yields

ESGR:

Source: FINRA

PBCT:

Source: FINRA

RF:

Source: FINRA

KEY:

Source: FINRA

FITB:

Source: FINRA

MS Highest yielding bonds:

Source: FINRA

What we can easily notice here is that for some reason all other comparable companies have higher rated bonds. We will not dig deeper into the type of bonds because MS bonds give a pretty good picture that ESGR is priced like a typical investment-grade issuer. 4% for a 9-year bond seems to be quite normal for a BBB rating and 2.8% seems to be normal for a 3-year bond.

In fact, KEY really manages to finance lower and one can really view the company as a higher credit quality ( many of the bonds are "A-" rated). After all, ESGR seems to be a little worse in credit quality if we look at credit ratings of the bonds and yields and probably deserves a slight risk premium. Now it is up to the reader to examine what is this risk premium. And on top of that, the risk premium is seen in the bonds, but the preferreds are rated equally.

Comparison of P/E ratios, P/B ratios and Forward P/E ratios

Source: subscribers' spreadsheet

The logic here is that the lower the P/E ratio the less the credit rating of the profits of the company. The more certain the public is about the future earnings the more it is willing to pay to receive them. The picture really changes for ESGR if we look at the Forward P/E ratio. The public is ready to pay one of the highest prices to receive ESGR earnings.

As for the P/B ratio, it is always a positive sign for a financial company if the market overpays the book value. Nothing really concerning here, but ESGR is the worst of the 6 companies. Still, there is absolutely no sign that ESGR is so much different compared to all of the financials in the table.

Just to remind you if you have already forgotten, ESGRP trades with a spread ranging from 1.7% to 3% in comparison to the preferred stocks of these issuers. Nothing I have seen so far has proven to me that this yield spread is well deserved. 2% yield spread is something quite large in the fixed income world and is very rare for securities with such similar characteristics and fundamentals.

What might be the reason for the yield spread

I cannot speak with a high degree of certainty, but in my career, I have noticed that a new issuer of any kind of debt or preferred is being put to the market test. You would see a decent company placing higher yields on its first preferred stock or baby bond issues. It is something like taking your first consumer credit. This really sounds quite simplistic, but as we all know the market is not as clever as we want it to be. There are many examples of practice that defend this thesis. Here are the issues from RILY:

Source: author's database.

The company started with a 7.5% bond at the end of 2016 and now issues a preferred stock at 6.88%. This is just an illustration and definitely not a statistical proof that my thinking here is correct, but sometimes our observations mean something. In fact, another Bermuda insurer (the former AHL) also issued its preferred stocks with quite a premium:

Source: author's database.

Take a look at this pricing - AHL-E is the highest yielding in all of the yields: nominal, current and yield to call from the fixed-rate preferred stocks. Interesting comparisons would be KEY-K or FITBO. Even though the securities are lower-rated they trade with lower current yields and lower yields to call. Not only that the market considers KEY preferreds higher quality than the equally rated ESGR, but it gives them more love than the higher-rated AHL preferreds.

As much as I don't want to agree with "Mr. Market" here, I cannot close my eyes that both underwriters and market pricing says that Bermuda insurers deserve higher yields. The question that we have to answer is how much higher. To determine this we will have to take one statement as given - "Credit spreads widen with duration." A 1 year B rated bond would have less spread to a 1 year BBB rated bond compared to the same spread in perpetuity. This means that the higher the redemption probability, the lower the spread.

To me, this means that the YTC spread of ESGRP vs. equally rated fixed to floating preferreds should not be higher than 0.6% which is the nominal yield spread of AHL preferreds to the equally rated BAC preferreds. On top of that, this yield to call spread has to narrow where the spread above LIBOR is higher for ESGRP compared to the other stocks such as RF-C because the redemption probability is higher. Based on all the observations here are the price targets of ESGRP:

Equal YTC with PBCTP - $30 YTC 0.6% higher than PBCTP - $28.50 ESGRP is equally priced and just gives you a chance to earn 6% qualified yield till call date which is impossible to achieve in any of the rated qualified fixed to floating financials.

In any of these scenarios, ESGRP is at least a hold at current prices.

What changes the thesis

All the moving parts of the logic can change. While holding any fixed-income instrument, you have to look at the bonds of the company, the credit rating actions and of course the price performance of the common stock. On top of all these parameters, one has to monitor the fixed to floating yield curve. If, for example, ESGRP at some point becomes equally valued with all the comparable preferred stocks, the "Alpha" will be gone and one should search for the next "Alpha" generator.

What is the potential yield to hold

Depending on how long it takes for ESGRP to move to its fair place on the yield curve, the annualized return may differ. If we assume it takes it 1 year to generate a capital appreciation of $1(assuming the yield curve does not move) we will have around 10% ROI. We as traders leverage this bet to the max and depend on our hedging reaction. The perfect scenario is to leverage this bet 5 times in Interactive Brokers Portfolio margin account at around 3% and the ROI raises to a number I will not post because it may be considered usury in some countries and I try to obey the law.

Conclusion

ESGRP continues to be a strong buy at recent prices on a relative basis and has at least $1 price appreciation potential from the current price. Will the market realize its mistake of pricing this preferred stock is something we can only guess. It is very hard to find any decent value especially in fixed to floating preferred stocks where your yield to best is the yield to worst of the security. Any buy recommendation in such an inflated common stock and fixed income market should be taken with great caution and one really needs to have a hedging reaction. What looks great on a relative basis will not shine so bright if the whole trend and environment change.

Note: This article was originally published on October 30, 2019, and, as such, some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta At Trade With Beta, we also pay close attention to closed-end funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kinds of trades; therefore, you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying these kinds of trades.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESGRP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.