QEP Resources: 6 Reasons To Sell The Stock

This article is a follow-up on QEP Resources (QEP). Since the last bearish article published in the summer, the stock has returned (23.10%), including dividends. The current article describes six primary concerns regarding QEP and why investors should avoid investing in QEP.

Revenue is declining on a YOY basis. EBITDA is falling on a YOY basis. The operating and gross margins are compressing on a YOY basis. The operational performance is decaying. The ability to fund the interest expense is deteriorating. The company is not in an excellent financial position to offer a distribution.

QEP should focus on containing operating expenses

One positive aspect from QEP is that Tim Cutts, President and CEO, mentioned in the Q3 2019 earnings call that the company is continuing reducing G&A costs. Management expects that the run rate for 2020 will be 45% lower compared to the 2018 quarterly run rate. The company is lowering non-employee G&A. In 2018, the company spent $160.7 million in G&A expenses. The company is expecting G&A expenses for $106 million and $90 million in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Management must execute the strategy since the operating expenses are concerning. More on the matter comes in the following sections.

Image obtained from the Q3 2019 earnings presentation deck

Revenue and EBITDA

The story on revenue does not look bullish. Over the past five years, revenue has been steadily declining on average. Currently, the company posted revenue for $306 million in Q3 2019, down from $542 million in Q3 2012. What is more is that the trendline is pointing downward. EBITDA has also declined steadily over the same period. The declining revenue and EBITDA YOY are major red flags for long-term investors.

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

On a positive note, the gross and operating income margins have improved since bottoming in Q3 2016. However, the metrics are lower for Q3 2019 compared to the same period a year ago. QEP must focus on containing operating expenses.

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

In brief, the declining revenue and EBITDA are extremely worrisome.

QEP's operational performance

QEP’s operational performance does not look appealing. The DuPont ROE analysis is a tool to measure a company’s operational performance. The ROE itself only measures the efficiency in which the company produces net income per dollar of shareholders’ equity. However, it does not indicate what the drivers for such efficiency are. Hence the usefulness of the DuPont summary. The analysis gives an idea about the company’s tax and interest burden, operating income margin, asset turnover, and equity multiplier. Since the DuPont ROE formula that you find in textbooks only works under ideal conditions, applying it in the real work requires adjustments. For instance, the DuPont ROE falls short when companies have one-time events such as asset sales, impairments, or income from discontinued operations. Therefore, I modified the formula slightly so that it gives an accurate picture of the ongoing business. Below is the original DuPont ROE formula and my proposed formula. All amounts are in millions unless ratios or otherwise noted.

DuPont ROE Formula Modified DuPont ROE

If you have read my articles recently, you will notice that I changed my methodology. Previously, I used to look at the ROE of one period and compare it to the same period in the previous year. The current method now considers the trailing twelve-month financial data. The items that appear in the income statement are added, i.e., the interest expense is the amount that the company paid in the previous four quarters. The accounts that appear in the balance sheet are averages of the past four quarters. The primary advantage of using the previously mentioned methodology is that it removes any seasonality effects.

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

At first glance, it seems that the ROE has declined substantially over the past two quarters after peaking in Q1 2019 at 17.2%. Note that the seasonality effect has already been removed since the amounts encompass the trailing twelve months. It is essential to determine what is driving the efficiency down and the implications.

The first driver is the tax burden. The metric describes the ratio of EBT from continuing operations that the company keeps as net income after paying taxes. As the coefficient approaches 1.0, it means that the company is paying a small amount of taxes compared to EBT from continuing operations, which is excellent for investors. In QEP’s case, the tax burden is not very useful since due to the one-time loss of $1.16 billion in Q4 2018. Therefore, we will skip the analysis this time, as there are far more pressing issues regarding QEP’s operational performance.

The second driver is the interest burden. The coefficient illustrates the ratio of EBIT from continuing operations that the company keeps as EBT from continuing operations after funding the net interest expense. In this case, the higher is better. QEP’s interest coverage ratio is alarming. The metric has compressed from 0.4 in Q2 2018 to 0.1 in Q2 2019. To put it in perspective, a ratio below 0.5 is disturbing. QEP must expand the operating income urgently by cutting costs dramatically.

The third driver is the operating income margin, which tells the percentage of revenue that the company transforms into operating income. The higher the metric, the more efficient the company is in containing costs. The operating income margin has compressed by 101 basis points from 12.9% in Q3 2018 to 11.8% in Q2 2019. QEP must manage the operating expenses.

Another driver is the asset turnover. The efficiency ratio measures how many dollars of revenue the company generates per dollar of asset, and higher is better in this case. QEP’s asset turnover has declined from 0.3 in Q3 2018 to 0.2 in Q3 2019. In other words, the company is less efficient at producing revenue per dollar of assets.

The last driver is the equity multiplier, which is a form of financial leverage. The coefficient considers current and long-term liabilities. A factor above 3.0 raises questions about debt sustainability. When the factor surpasses 5.0, the company is highly overleveraged. In QEP’s case, the leverage has remained unchanged at 2.1 over the past six quarters.

In brief, the ROE has declined primarily due to a deteriorating interest burden and operating income margin. The operational performance does not look appealing today.

QEP’s long-term debt

QEP’s long-term debt is not sustainable. The interest coverage ratio and the debt-to-equity ratio provide hints regarding debt sustainability. The former tells if the company generates enough operating income to cover the interest expense. The latter describes the leverage level from the long-term debt perspective.

Regarding the interest coverage ratio, a coefficient below 1.5 is dangerous, and below 1.0 requires immediate attention from the company as the operating income does not cover the interest expense. On the D/E perspective, a coefficient above 3.0 could raise a warning flag depending on other factors such as the operating income margin. However, when the metric is above 5.0, debt sustainability is in serious jeopardy.

Regarding QEP, the long-term debt level is not worrisome. Over the past six quarters, the D/E ratio has remained relatively unchanged at 0.8. The long-term debt declined over the past eighteen months, but so has the shareholders’ equity. In general, it is not optimal to see declining shareholders’ equity.

From the interest coverage ratio perspective, the story looks bearish. While QEP’s operating income is more than the interest expense, the operating income margin is falling sharply. Therefore, the ICR has been compacting from 1.7 in Q3 2018 to 1.1 in Q3 2019. Thus, QEP should focus on cutting operating expenses or increasing revenue.

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

Another concerning metric is the rising long-term debt/ttm EBITDA ratio. After retracing to 2.2 in Q3 2018, the parameter has increased to 3.1. The rapid expansion is worrisome. Typically, lending covenants prohibit companies from having Debt/EBITDA ratios higher than 5.0. While QEP’s ratio is nowhere near 5.0, it is vital to keep an eye on the metric.

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

One last item regarding the long-term debt is the liquidity requirements. In 2020, the company is retiring $51.8 million in debt, which is not substantial. However, the company is retiring $397.8 million, $500 million, and $650 million in 2021, 2022, and 2023, respectively. Therefore, the liquidity requirement will be substantial in the next years. Since QEP’s balance sheet is weak, refinancing the debt will be challenging. Gabe Daoud, with Cowen & Company, brought a similar concern in the earnings call. Richard Doleshek, CFO, did not provide a specific strategy on how the company will handle the issue. Instead, Richard said:

We're going to evaluate what to do with those. Clearly, we're going to have a bunch of cash at year-end and continue to generate cash through next year. So the maturities in March of 2021 so it gives us some time. But obviously, that's going to be our focus is trying to reduce those as we approach the maturity date.

Image obtained from the Q3 2019 earnings presentation deck

QEP should not focus on the distribution

The distribution coverage is concerning. The distribution coverage ratios calculated from the net income and the cash flow from operations are two metrics that provide hints about the distribution sustainability. From the net income perspective, the company has posted net losses in the past six quarters. Therefore, QEP should not offer distributions to shareholders.

From the cash flow from operations, the story is also bearish. The company cannot even cover capital expenses from the CFO. Therefore, it should not be offering distributions at this point.

In brief, it does not make sense for the company to be paying distributions at this point. Instead, the company should focus its efforts on expanding revenue and cutting expenses.

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

QEP seems relatively undervalued, but it may be justified

It is essential to peek at relative valuation. However, bear in mind that not because a company looks relatively overvalued, should you sell it. Perhaps, the relative over- or undervalued status is justified. One metric that helps to assess the relative valuation is the EV/EBITDA. The primary advantages of using the coefficient are that the company's capital structure is irrelevant, it uses market values, and it is not affected by interest expense or taxes. Another metric that investors commonly use is the P/E ratio. However, the most significant drawback is that the coefficient cannot be used when companies post net losses. Another popular metric is the P/B ratio. However, the primary disadvantage is that companies rarely reflect the real value of the assets in the balance sheets.

From a forward-looking basis, QEP seems slightly undervalued. The company has an EV/EBITDA ratio of 4.15, compared to the industry median of 4.37. However, since revenue and EBITDA are declining, the operational performance is weakening, and debt/trailing twelve-month EBITDA is increasing, the company’s undervalued status seems fair.

The takeaway

QEP has several aspects that are not appealing. While the company is focusing on reducing operating expenses, revenue and EBITDA are falling on a YOY basis. The operational performance is decaying. The ability to fund the interest expense is deteriorating, and the company should not focus on paying distributions. Avoid the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions expressed herein are the author’s sole views, and they do not constitute investment advice in any form. Past performance may not be indicative of future performance. Always do your due diligence, and determine if the investments mentioned here suit your risk tolerance and objectives, your return objectives, and your personal constraints.