Telaria's CTV Bonanza Is Continuing Unabated

CTV will be half its business soon, but its mobile and desktop businesses hide this growth from sight.

The company keeps investing in technology to solidify its position and extract even better rates.

This growth is only in the early innings and is much faster than the CTV market overall and also boosts the company's eCPM.

The company's growth engine, its programmatic CTV business, is growing at triple-digit rate and raking in 88% gross margin.

We argued in a previous article that Telaria (TLRA) is an emerging CTV advertising platform king, but given the really large gains of the share price, we waited quite some time for an opportunity to buy the shares for the SHU Portfolio.

That opportunity finally came in the sell-off after the Q3 results, and the rationale for buying the shares is really quite simple:

CTV (connected TV, that is, streaming) is only in the early innings and rapidly growing.

Telaria is very well-positioned to benefit, its CTV business is growing at 115%, nearly 3x the market growth.

The company improves its solutions to extract higher rates, witnesses a 27% increase in the company's platform eCPM to $15.68 (see below). This is brought about by technology that increases the precision targeting ("addressability").

The company's CTV platform commands stellar gross margins (88% in Q3).

As CTV becomes an ever bigger part of its business, the high-growth, high-margin characteristics will manifest themselves more clearly. At present, CTV comprises just shy of 45% of its revenue, up from 39% in Q2 and 25% a year ago. Management expects it to be close to 50% of revenue as soon as this quarter.

Given the proliferation of CTV platforms, there is a limit on what the market can bear in terms of subscription rate ("subscription fatigue"), which means that the rest will be advertisement-based platforms, which is going to benefit Telaria.

We will now substantiate and/or illustrate some of these where necessary below.

CTV growth

Below you see the rapid increase in CTV revenues as a percentage of Telaria's overall revenues, and given that the growth is much faster than the market, it's likely there are considerable market share gains. From the Q3CC:

we believe that a majority of our revenue increases come from same-store sales. And by that meaning, what we can extract from those publishers from the inventory they have and what share we can take from our competitors in those places.

The shift towards CTV is also causing an increase in eCPM, from the earnings deck:

The rise in eCPM is pretty impressive and largely the result of the shift in revenue generation towards CTV. Rates can rise further as the company keeps introducing new technology to increase addressability, like the collection of new technology called Audience Connect (from the earnings deck):

Indeed, from the Q3CC:

And that's why we do talk so much about technology investments, what we've done on the CTV front, building out tools like addressable which allow us to kind of extract more from the same inventory by leveraging targeting and data.

Management did note that it expects eCPM to keep growing, but not at the same rate, it's going to "flatten out a bit" as the company has reached critical mass in CTV.

Increasing its universe of partners also contributes to growth, and in Q3 there were agreements with new publisher partners (Telaria is a sell-side platform); from the earnings deck:

The 2020 election is also likely to provide a boost for the company's CTV business:

Linear TV has limited addressability beyond genre and geography.

CTV increases the addressability tremendously, but offers the same big-screen experience.

Social media tends to offer even better addressability than CTV, but the media is really distrusted for political message, especially with the crucial cord-cutting (young) demographic.

From the earnings deck:

Q3 results

from the 10-Q:

EPS missed by a penny and there was an ever so slight ($0.12M) revenue beat.

Guidance

From the Q3CC:

We're tightening our guidance range for the full year with revenue between $69 million and $71 million and adjusted EBITDA between $2 million and $4 million.

Margins

While the growth in CTV is driving overall margins up as CTV margin, at 88% in Q3 is considerably exceeding those in mobile and desktop, there is one (small) drag on gross margin from an accounting peculiarity regarding the acquired SlimCut business (Q3CC):

So majority of SlimCut revenue is accounted for on a gross basis, which is what you're referring to. That's not a desire that's just the way the accounting regs suggest we have to do it. Not all some cut revenue but majority. I'd say about 80% of it is gross the rest is net. Because it's gross that has a negative impact on the combined gross margin of the company. And we already told you earlier that CTV gross margin is in the high 80s, 88%.

Still, with overall gross margin at 79.4%, there is no complaining here.

Cash

Positive cash flow is a recent phenomenon, but this is mainly the result from a substantial increase in accounts payable which went from $14.8M for the first 9 months last year to $27.8M in the first 9 months this year.

On the other hand, receivables also increased but much less at just under $3M and receipts from the exercise of stock options ($5.87M) also contributes to cash inflows. The company had $65.75M in cash and no debt.

There is also a change in accounting (per 2019) with regard to the operating lease expenses, which are now capitalized rather than move through the profit and loss accounts.

Risk

We have given a number of reasons why we think the shares are a buy but investors have to understand that the company isn't profitable, it has plenty of cash and isn't bleeding cash either but this is a recent phenomenon and has to do with accounting changes and a run-up in accounts payable.

Valuation

With a market cap of $300M and $65M in cash, the company's EV is $235M which gives an EV/S of 3.35 on the FY2019 revenue guidance of $70M (midpoint).

Analysts expect the company to swing into profits next year, with EPS rising from -$0.13 this year to $0.04 for 2020.

Conclusion

While the share price is giving a bit back after a fantastic run-up this year, our view of the company hasn't changed. CTV is its future, it's growing at triple-digit rate and soon it will be half of the company's revenues.

It brings in stellar gross margins, but while there is some operational leverage, the company still makes a loss but it has plenty of cash so we don't really have worries here.

We expect the company's CTV growth to continue although perhaps not quite as briskly as the 115% in Q3 as the growth in eCPM starts to level off a bit.

The company keeps adding new technologies to improve targeting and keep the momentum in eCPM and its value proposition to publishers.

