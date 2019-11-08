American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (AHOTF) CEO John O'Neill on Q3 2019 - Earnings Call Transcript

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTC:AHOTF) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2019 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jamie Kokoska - Director of Investor Relations

John O'Neill - Chief Executive Officer

Bruce Pittet - Chief Operating Officer

Azim Lalani - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Lorne Kalmar - TD Securities Inc.

Colin Healey - Haywood Securities

Tal Woolley - National Bank Financial

Brad Sturges - IA Securities

Matt Logan - RBC Capital Markets

Mario Saric - ScotiaBank

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP's Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session for analysts only. Instructions will be provided at that time for you to queue up for questions.

At this time, I'll turn the call over to Jamie Kokoska, Director of Investor Relations. Ma'am you may begin your call.

Jamie Kokoska

Thank you, Jason. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us for our third quarter 2019 results conference call. Discussing AHIP's performance today are John O'Neill, Chief Executive Officer; Bruce Pittet, Chief Operating Officer; and Azim Lalani, Chief Financial Officer.

The following discussion will include forward-looking statements as required by securities regulators in Canada. Comments that are not a statement of fact, including projections of future earnings, revenue, income, FFO, FFO payout ratios, and AFFO payout ratios are considered forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties.

The risks and uncertainties could cause our actual financial and operating results to differ significantly from our forward-looking statements and are detailed in our MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30th, 2019, and our other Canadian securities filings available on SEDAR and our website at ahipreit.com.

AHIP does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances except as required by law. Listeners are urged to review the full discussion of risk factors on AHIP's Annual Information Form, dated March 22nd, 2019, which has been filed on SEDAR at sedar.com.

Our third quarter results were made available earlier this afternoon after market closed. We encourage you to review our earnings release, MD&A, and financial statements, which are available on our website as well as SEDAR.

On this call, we will discuss certain non-IFRS financial measures including FFO and AFFO. For the identification of these non-IFRS financial measures and the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure, and a reconciliation between the two, please see our MD&A. All figures discussed on today's call are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

I would like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded today, November 7, 2019. A replay of this call will be available on our website.

John will begin today with an overview and update regarding the portfolio, strategy and performance. Bruce will provide an update on hotel renovations and operations; and Azim will provide a summary of our financial results.

I'll now turn the call over to John O'Neill, Chief Executive Officer.

John O'Neill

Thank you, Jamie and thank you everyone for joining us today. The third quarter was a very busy time for AHIP as we prepared for the sale of our 45 economy lodging properties and continue to evaluate attractive acquisition opportunities to redeploy the capital from these soon to be sold hotels.

We also negotiated new contract terms with our hotel manager, which we believe will significantly enhance our margins and growth profile and we had eight hotels undergoing renovations, with work at five of those properties now completed on-time and below budget.

The quarter's performance illustrates all of these activities and is why you'll see our financial results note both continuing and discontinuing operations. Considering that contributions from the 45 economy lodging hotels will soon conclude with their sale.

Our third quarter financial results are generally in line with our expectations and prominently reflect the eight hotels under renovation compared to only three in the same quarter last year.

For the total portfolio, including continuing and discontinuing operations, revenue for the quarter increased 0.6% to $88.5 million. This was due to stronger average daily rates, higher food and beverage sales, and new parking revenue.

Reported net income for the quarter was $2.1 million. However, excluding non-recurring transaction expenses of $2.5 million relating to the sale of our 45 economy lodging hotels, net income from the quarter would have grown 10% from Q3 last year to $4.6 million. Overall, FFO for the quarter was $15.6 million or $0.20 per diluted unit and AFFO was $14.1 million or $0.18 per unit.

As a large segment of our business is in the process of being sold, a more meaningful measure of our operational performance is demonstrated through our premium branded portfolio which we note as continuing operations in this quarter's reports.

Revenue for our premium branded portfolio increased 1% to $69.3 million, due largely to the strong performance of our hotels that were previously under renovation and now fully operational. The growth contribution from these properties mostly offset the income displacement of eight hotels that were under renovation during the quarter.

In fact, the 59 hotels that were not under renovation saw 2.5% increase in RevPAR or a 4.4% increase in revenue. And to 5.1% increase in net operating income. We're very pleased overall with the strength of our premium branded portfolio.

This was also the last quarter we expect to see much impact from our major renovations program, which has been ongoing for the past two years. Importantly, all five of our Embassy Suites hotels, our largest properties, have now had substantial renovations.

So we believe the third quarter is the last time we will see displacement of this magnitude, from renovations at our hotels. Our hotel renovations program has been an important initiative.

And enabled us to effectively modernize and renew many of our properties, including all of our largest hotels, through approximately $40 million in hotel improvements and upgrades.

The pending sale of our economy lodging portfolio continues to progress well. We will update the market when the transaction has closed. Alongside this closing process, we've been very active in reviewing hotel acquisition opportunities, to effectively and efficiently redeploy the proceeds from the economy lodging sale.

We hope to be in a position soon to share more on this acquisition strategy. In preparation for redeploying this capital, we've also been working with our lending partners to source the best debt terms for our growth strategy.

We believe that significant cost savings can be captured, compared to the current debt carried by our economy, lodging hotels, with more advantageous, interest only options and lower interest rates.

When our acquisition initiatives crystallize, we will certainly share more regarding this debt refinancing as well. Finally, we are pleased to have negotiated new contract terms with our hotel manager, resulting in expense savings and lower management fees.

And with that overview of our third quarter activities, I'll now turn the call over to Bruce to provide some more details on our hotel performance. Bruce.

Bruce Pittet

Thank you, John, and good afternoon, everyone. I'm going to focus my remarks on our premium branded hotels or continuing operations today. Beginning with an update on hotel renovations during the quarter then focusing on the strong performance of our other 59 Premium branded properties.

During the third quarter, we completed $10.7 million worth of renovations at five hotels. These properties include the 89 room, Fairfield Inn & Suites, in Jacksonville, Florida.

The 108 room Homewood Suites in Allentown-West, the 113 room Homewood Suites Allentown-Bethlehem airport, the 224 room Embassy Suites, Phoenix Tempe, and the 109 room Residence Inn Chattanooga Near Hamilton Place. I'm pleased to say that all five of these projects were completed on time and on or under budget.

In addition, we continue we continue to renovations at the 270 room, Embassy Suites Independence Cleveland, which we anticipate to be completed this month. And we began renovations at the 111 room Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Fort Myers and the 101 room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Sarasota East, which are both running on schedule.

Collectively, more than 14,600 guests' room nights were taken out of inventory during the third quarter to accomplish these property improvements compared to approximately 6,500 guest room nights and a third quarter of last year, when three properties were undergoing renovations.

We estimate that, had this guest room displacement not occurred, our third quarter revenue would have been approximately $1.5 million higher, which would translate to about 1.5%, $1.5 of FFO impact.

I'll also take this opportunity to update you on the Homewood Suites Dover in New Jersey, which began renovations in the second quarter. Nearly all property improvements at this hotel have been completed, including all guest room, upgrades and the vast majority of the common area work.

Completion of the project was delayed due to a permit delay, specifically for an outdoor pergola and an open concept Business Center, guests staying at this property today, experiencing no disruption or construction activity.

And we will remove this hotel from our PIPs schedule as soon as we receive the required city paperwork to finish the last few components of this hotel renovation. Overall, we are very pleased with the progress of our 2019 renovation program as we undertook to renovate 10 hotels in our Premium Branded portfolio. Our overall budgeted spend for this program was $25 million. And these projects are being completed on time and on/or below budget.

It's worth noting that the third quarter marked the last significant renovation period related to the renovations undertaken at all of AHIP’s five Embassy Suites properties from our previously announced 2018, 2019 renovation program. These assets are the largest in AHIP’s Premium Branded portfolio when measured by property room count, revenue and contribution.

Given the nature of our business, we will always experience some renovation activity across our portfolio as we are continually focused on improving asset performance and maintaining brand standards. This is a common practice in the hotel industry.

Turning to hotel operations. As John mentioned, the 59 hotels that were not under renovation saw a 2.5% increase in RevPar, a 4.4% increase in revenue, and a 5.1% increase in net operating income, compared to the same quarter last year. We are very pleased with the performance of these properties, including hotels under renovation, revenue from our total premium branded portfolio grew 1% to $69.3 million.

Several factors supported the strong revenue growth. First, occupancy increased total across hotels not under renovation on average 2%. Second ADRs improved, especially at several properties that were under renovation last year. Third, our recent hotel renovations also facilitated new incremental food and beverage revenues. And finally, the paid parking initiative we began implementing in the first quarter of this year at several of our properties also generated new incremental revenue for us.

Geographically, we saw strong RevPar growth from our hotels in Kentucky, Virginia and Ohio, which had increases of 8.7%, 3.8% and 2.5%, respectively. We also saw strong growth in our Florida hotels that were not under renovation, as these 11 assets are RevPar growth of 7.5%.

Conversely, the most challenged region we had during the quarter was Oklahoma, which saw a RevPar decline of 7% given the unique circumstances of both new supply and challenging market conditions in certain areas of Oklahoma. We took a non-cash write-down of $1.2 million for the holiday in Oklahoma City North-Quail springs this quarter.

In late August and early September, uncertainty around hurricane Dorian path cause some disruption to hotel occupancy and our properties in the Mid-Atlantic and southeast, we're happy to say that none of our hotels experienced any storm related damage during this quarter.

Overall, our NOI margin for Premium Branded hotels declined 1.1 percentage points to 33.9% during the quarter, as a result of higher labor costs, a higher proportion of food and beverage revenues, which have lower margins, and a higher maintenance and insurance expenses.

More specifically, wage and benefit costs through 5.1% during the quarter compared to Q3 2018, due partially to legislative minimum wage increases in certain states, but also due to due to higher participation in a recent optional employee health care enrollment period.

Like all U.S. hotel owners, increasing labor costs is something we are focused on with our hotel manager Enbridge. Recently, they've introduced a new labor management software that will provide property-based management, greater visibility of daily labor costs, as well as future labor requirements based upon real-time forecasted room night demand, as well through their recent merger with Interstate that firmly positions them as the largest independent hotel management company in the United States, we believe there may be opportunities to capture even more cost savings through their significantly increased purchasing power.

Excluding labor expense increases, the NOI margin of our Premium Branded hotels would have been roughly 35%, in line with third quarter last year. As I previously mentioned, NOI grew faster than revenue at the 59 hotels, not under renovation. These properties collectively generated an NOI margin of 36% during the quarter.

Finally turning the market share, our premium branded portfolio continues to outperform its designated peer group. The STR RevPAR Index, which compares the performance of AHIP owned hotels to their competitive set in each region, indicated AHIP’s Premium Branded hotels had an average index rating of 117.6 with 100 representing fair share of the market. This was achieved despite eight of our hotels being under renovation during the quarter.

And with that update on our renovation program and hotel performance, I'll now turn the call to Azim to discuss financial and capital metrics. Azim?

Azim Lalani

Thank you, Bruce. Good afternoon, everyone. I'll provide some more metrics on the quarter and the first nine months of 2019 for our total portfolio, including both continuing and discontinued operations, and also provide some information about capital metrics and financing opportunities.

My commentary on this call includes the results of the 45 economy lodging properties for all periods presented. As these hotels are in the process of being sold, this may impact the compatibility of our metrics in the coming quarters.

Total revenue for Q3, including discontinued operations improved by $490,000. The $88.5 million, 0.6% increased from the third quarter of 2018. NOI margins for the total portfolio contracted 150 basis points as a result of hotels under renovation, higher labor costs, and a higher proportion of food and beverage revenue compared to the same period last year.

NOI margin for the total portfolio was 33.5% compared to 35% in Q3 2018. Net operating income was $29.7 million compared to $30.8 million last year. Net income and comprehensive income for the third quarter was $2.1 million, down from $4.2 million last year.

As a result of $2.5 million of non-recurring transaction expenses related to the sale of our economy lodging portfolio, a $1.2 million non-cash impairment charge on the coil springs Hotel in Oklahoma City and an unrealized loss on the fair value on interest rate swap contracts for certain economy lodging hotel loans.

Excluding these non-recurring transactions, net income for the quarter would have been $5.8 million, a 38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Diluted net income per unit for the quarter was $0.03 compared to $0.05 last year.

Funds from operations or FFO was $15.6 million or $0.20 per diluted unit compared to $16.4 million or $0.21 per diluted units last year with the decline caused by lower income from properties under renovation.

AFFO was $14.1 million or $0.18 per diluted unit, compared to $15.1 million -- sorry $15.1 million, or $0.19 per diluted unit last year, with a decline resulting from higher actual maintenance capital expenditures.

For the first nine months of 2019, revenue was in line with the same period last year at $259 million. A higher proportion of food and beverage revenues, which typically generate a lower margin than rooms revenue caused some margin pressure.

The NOI margin for the first nine months for our total portfolio was 33.9% compared to 34.6% in the same period last year, overall NOI for the company in the first nine months of 2019 was $87.9 million and net income and comprehensive income was $7.5 million, representing $.10 per diluted unit.

As our total portfolio properties was unchanged from last year, no same property metrics have been presented this quarter, given the impending sale of our 45 economy, lodging hotels, these assets and liabilities have been shown as assets held for sale and segregated separately on our balance sheet, as well as discontinued operations in our income statement, cash flow statement, and MD&A.

Our business is seasonal in nature, and our second and third quarters tend to be our strongest performing quarter during the year. As we pay a consistent monthly cash distribution, we view our payout ratios on a trailing 12 month basis.

For the quarter -- for the third quarter of 2019, our trailing 12 month FFO payout ratio was 92% and our trailing 12 months and AFFO payout ratio was 101.4%. Both of these metrics are elevated as a result of lower income, arising primarily from properties under renovation.

Turning to capital metrics as of September 30, 2019, they have had an unrestricted cash balance of $11.7 million. We also had a restricted cash balance of $34.8 million, including $20.6 million on deposit with our lenders for upcoming property improvement plans and other capital expenditures.

At the end of September, we had a weighted average remaining term on our total debt of 5.7 years and a weighted average interest rate of 4.64%. We expect these metrics to improve once we pay down the existing debt on our economy lodging portfolio. Approximately 97% of a hips total term loans have fixed interest rates.

Before I turn the call back over to John, I'll highlight two additional items. As John mentioned in his opening remarks, during the quarter, we negotiated amendments to our hotel management agreement, which we believe will strengthen our margins, cash flow and growth potential over the next few years.

Specifically, the hotel management fee for our existing 67 Premium branded hotels will be reduced. In addition, any new hotels added to our portfolio will benefit from reduced management fees. As well, our costs related to property accounting and revenue management services will also be reduced. These changes collectively should enhance operating margins for all of our hotels.

The nature of our properties has evolved from our IPO or we had 32 unbranded smaller properties till today, where we also have 67 larger branded properties. Our renovations are more complex, prescriptive and require additional CapEx support for project management, procurement and reporting, resulting in changes to the CapEx fees.

We're pleased with these new contract terms and expect them to enhance our cash flow and FFO growth over the next several years, while addressing our CapEx management needs. We anticipate the sale of our 45 economy lodging hotels will be completed in November. And there may be some lag with the redeployment of that capital.

So there will be a short period of earnings dilution during the fourth quarter. As a result, we expect our Q4 results will be impacted which may result in an elevated payout ratio for the quarter. This is a temporary impact of our capital recycling strategy. We're committed to maintaining our monthly cash distributions of $5.04 to our valued unit holders.

With that financial discussion, I'll turn the call back to John for some closing remarks. John?

John O'Neill

Thank you Azim. We continue to be very excited about the capital recycling initiatives, we have underway and the compelling acquisition opportunities available in the market. As we near the completion of the sale of our economy, lodging portfolio, I think it's an opportune moment to thank all of the dedicated hotel employees at these 45 properties for the years of appreciated work and the many valued rail crew customers, we served in the past 6.5 years.

We know the purchases of that business and those hotels are excited about the opportunities ahead. As we pivot our business to focus entirely on premium branded select service hotels, we continue to believe the U.S. market has growth ahead, especially in the secondary metropolitan markets, our properties are concentrated in, where we own and will own locations near multiple demand generators such as universities, hospitals, business parks and sports arenas.

Our hotels cater less to the international tourist and more to the domestic business, leisure and extended state guests who seek out value, comfort and modern amenities, which our hotels provide. This is evident in the STR index, which confirms we continue to command more than our fair share of the markets we operate in.

We believe we have partnered with the strongest brands, and now have substantially renovated a large portion of our portfolio. And we expect to outperform the broader us hotel industry during 2020. We look forward to growing our portfolio of premium branded hotels in the next several months.

As more capital recycling initiatives are completed, an acquisition opportunities crystallize. On this front, we expect to be able to redeploy the capital from the economy lodging sell quickly, and hope to be in a position to announce some exciting growth plans shortly. Until then, we continue to reward our unit holders with our monthly cash district distributions, currently yielding more than 12% to our Canadian unit holders.

With an overview of our third quarter performance, we’ll now open the call to questions from analysts. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from Lorne Kalmar.

Lorne Kalmar

Hey guys, good afternoon. Just on the -- so it looks like that the changes to the management contract were in effect for the quarter, correct?

John O'Neill

That's correct.

Lorne Kalmar

But just what was the impact dollar wise?

John O'Neill

So, for example, on the management fees, it was a half a point reduction. So that was something like $350,000.

Lorne Kalmar

Okay, and then I guess would the current G&A of about 3.7 be a good run rate going forward?

John O'Neill

So that includes corporate G&A as well. Is that what you're looking at?

Lorne Kalmar

Yeah. Or I guess find the 1.9 or whatever it is in the mail.

John O'Neill

For the management piece.

Lorne Kalmar

Yeah.

John O'Neill

That's Yeah. Because it's, it's, it's effectively as a percentage of total revenues. So that's, that's a fair number.

Lorne Kalmar

Okay. And then for the PIPs, I know you guys said they're winding down. This is kind of the last big quarter. What sort of FFO impact are you guys expecting for Q4 and for 2020?

John O'Neill

For PIPs impact.

Azim Lalani

Well, our PIP activity and Q4 will certainly be greatly reduced from what we saw in Q3. Well, we have four hotels that are under renovation in Q4, with two of them expected to finish this month in November and two in mid December approximately. So it's a tough question. I don't have the number off the top of my head.

John O'Neill

And as we move to 2020, its John, our renovation program is smaller still with no major projects and no major projected income displacement. So, in order to give an estimate of the -- of the potential impact on FFO or capital program next year, the displacement will be minor. So how you defined minor may be in the one penny FFO range, but nothing major.

Lorne Kalmar

Okay. Yeah, definitely our lesson was last year this year rather. And then just lastly, for me, do you guys have a target AFO payout ratio for 2020 or even I know you like to the rolling quarter, so even for Q4 2020?

John O'Neill

Well, we given a target for once we complete our renovation program, which was 85%. What I can tell you is for 2020 we're heading towards that target. But you know, as we've still got some renovation activities planned for 2020. It will be after 20 -- in 2021, where I think we’ll get closer to that target.

Lorne Kalmar

Okay.

John O'Neill

I'm still moving in the right direction in 2020.

Lorne Kalmar

Yeah. Okay, great. That's all for me. I'll turn it back.

John O'Neill

Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from Colin Healey.

Colin Healey

Hey guys, I'm just wondering if you could give us a little more color on the deployment of the procedure itself. I understand it’s quickly. But are there any acquisitions, you've already negotiated a contingent on the close of the economy portfolio, or maybe just when you expect to be fully deployed? And if there's going to be any kind of increased capital requirement to fund something maybe larger than, than the proceeds?

John O'Neill

Hi, it’s John calling. Thank you. A few questions in there. So some -- no, no, we currently do not have an acquisition contingent on the completion of the economy, lodging portfolio. However, it's a very healthy market out there right now in terms of acquisition opportunities. We've been looking at a lot of hotels, and some quite seriously.

So we do expect to redeploy most of the proceeds fairly quickly. And I'm trying to remember the third part of your question, which was in terms of capital, capital needs. As we said before, the one of our main objectives in this transaction, the sale of the economy lodging portfolio, and our stated strategy for new acquisitions is to focus on premium branded properties in larger markets, so secondary markets, even suburbs of major metropolitan areas, and newer hotels, younger hotels, and those that require far less capital or, or pips.

And as a result of that, then you're really looking at little or no displacement for large pips. So that continues to be our acquisition strategy and target. So I covered a few of your points there. So we expect most of those proceeds to be deployed fairly quickly with younger assets, not requiring large renovations, and in terms of are we looking at doing I think actually raising more equity to help with those acquisitions. No plans at the moment to do that. So it's to use our existing equity in our equity from the sale proceeds. But at this point in time, no more than that.

Colin Healey

Okay, great. And how are you seeing the market? You know, since you announced this, our cap rates still at the point where you think kind of redeploy at the same kind of rate that you're selling at?

John O'Neill

Short answer is yes, I think the market and the pricing has not really moved. Since the last time we spoke about three months ago. There's good assets available, CapEx that makes sense for us. So we can redeploy and effectively replace that income that we're selling. And we believe in a higher quality kind of asset and in a larger market with a younger hotel.

So I think the answer to all those questions is yes, and the market really hasn't moved that much. Still an active, frothy market for buyers and sellers in the U.S. hotel industry and, and we're happy about that. So some, some good targets there.

Colin Healey

Okay, and just a last one from me in your FFO, AFFO discussion, you identified higher actual maintenance CapEx is one of the factors for the decrease. I'm just wondering what’s driving that, it is basic cost inflation or is it a more costly scope of work than you expected or some other factor? And should we kind of budget for higher average maintenance CapEx going forward?

John O'Neill

Well, I think I think as long as we're going through the renovation cycle, you'll probably see us spending less than the full 4%. I think, as we have fewer and fewer properties that are being renovated, you'll see that maintenance number go up a little bit. So I think what you'll probably see in the coming quarters is that number going up slightly, but not quite to the full 4%

Colin Healey

Okay, good. Thanks a lot, guys appreciate the color.

John O'Neill

Thanks.

Operator

And our next question comes from Tal Woolley.

Tal Woolley

Hi, good afternoon.

John O'Neill

Hi, Tal, how are you?

Tal Woolley

Not too bad. I'm just wanted to go back to your earlier comment. You had estimated I believe that the cost of the rentals to revenue was about 1.5 billion. Did I have that right?

Bruce Pittet

Can you repeat that again? Sorry.

Tal Woolley

The cost, the revenue impact of the rentals this quarter was roughly $1.5 million.

John O'Neill

Sorry. Yeah,

Bruce Pittet

Yeah, yeah, you're right. $1.5 million. Exactly.

John O'Neill

And about a $0.005. FFO impact.

Tal Woolley

Okay.

John O'Neill

This quarter, quarter.

Tal Woolley

And so that would if you took the rentals into account like in both quarters, the same property NOI for the portfolio be running sort of 0% to 1% is that about right?

John O'Neill

If you factor that out, exactly the 59 hotels premium branded that were not under renovation, were actually like 5% up NOI. So they had a good growth quarter.

Tal Woolley

Okay.

John O'Neill

59 out of the 67 properties.

Tal Woolley

Okay. And then just in the changes for the management agreement, oh, sorry, before we go there. When you sell the economy portfolio, you guys have used a lot of secured debt. Will the new buyer be taking all secured debt or are you going to have to reject your financing there?

John O'Neill

No, the buyer has got their own financing. And so we're basically going to pay-off the debt with the proceeds from the sale.

Tal Woolley

Okay. And do you have like, I'm assuming you'll have some sort of charge to do that? Do you have an idea of what it will cost?

John O'Neill

Not really, because all of its variable rate. There will be some breakage fees for the swaps. But we won't know that until we get closer to the to the actual completion date.

Tal Woolley

Okay. And then, just similarly on the change of the management fee agreement. I know part of the -- I think part of the rationale for working with Aimbridge to try and restructure things was also to handle how the termination fees would go with the rail portfolio coming out of your possession. What's your estimate of the termination fee that you'll have to pay now in order to -- under the new agreement with a rail portfolio sale?

John O'Neill

So with a rail portfolio sale, it's basically three times trailing management fees. And so it's approximately $9.5 million. What needs to be paid. Yeah.

Tal Woolley

Okay. Perfect. That's great. Thanks very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from Brad Sturges.

Brad Sturges

Hi, there.

John O'Neill

Hi, Brad.

Brad Sturges

Just with the rail portfolio sale, what is left to do for it to close? Is it still a matter of getting a couple more consensus or just walk us through what's left to do to get it to close this month?

John O'Neill

No we’ve received all the third-party consents. And it's just normal sort of closing checklist now between now and closing. So it's fairly normal course. It's taken a little while for us to get there. A little longer than anticipated, but we're in great shape now. And we should be closing the next two or three weeks.

Brad Sturges

Okay. In terms of in terms of the management contract changes. So it's fair to say that because of the negotiation with the rail portfolio termination fee, that was a part of the rationale to make the amendments on the contract for the premium brand hotels in the master agreement, right now as well.

John O'Neill

So the termination related to the sale of economy, lodging, so that was a legacy from the initial agreement. The changes that we're looking at going forward, were more driven by what our portfolio was going to look like today and going forward. So if you recall that our initial agreement was done at IPO time, when it was just at basket of 32 hotels and so, as we stand here today, our portfolio is completely different and will be completely different going forward. And so what we wanted to do was just trying to address some of those issues for what our portfolio looks like today.

Brad Sturges

I guess, with the increase in the termination fee one, I think there's a change of control feature for the master agreement, does that change at all as well as just the change on the individual assets sales?

John O'Neill

It's just on the individual asset sales.

Brad Sturges

Right. Okay. And then…

John O'Neill

[Indiscernible].

Brad Sturges

Okay. And then I guess, in terms of the rail portfolio sold given the $9.5 million termination fee $10 million, is the net proceeds still roughly $90 million you're expecting to get from the sale?

John O'Neill

Yes.

Brad Sturges

Okay. And then on the CapEx fee, I think that the verbiage in the MD&A, where there's a cap on that. What -- how does that cap work? And how would that, I guess, what would be the limit on the CapEx fee going forward given the increase on the percentage.

Azim Lalani

So basically it's just sort of a reflection of what we spend and so it will be there until for the next few years. And at some point once we're done our renovation program, you'll see that actual dollar amount drop.

Brad Sturges

Right. I guess the other note there was the base fee, I guess, for existing assets July 1, it drops a 2.5% until the 2021. Is it renegotiated or does it -- like how does that work after 2021? Is that in that 2% to 2.5% range after that or how should we think about that base fee going forward?

Azim Lalani

Yes. So after 2021, it goes back up to 3%.

Brad Sturges

Up to 3%. Okay.

Azim Lalani

Yeah. Yeah.

Brad Sturges

Okay. Great. Thanks.

Azim Lalani

Thanks, Brad.

Operator

Our next question comes from Matt Logan.

Matt Logan

Thank you and good afternoon.

John O'Neill

Good afternoon, Matt. Hi.

Matt Logan

Given the success that you're seeing with some of your hotel renovations and you talk about what you think it will do to your market share in terms of your say as STR RevPAR Index. Will that still remain around 118 or do you think that may move higher?

Bruce Pittet

Yeah. This is Bruce. I would expect it will move a little higher as we draw the renovations to an end, maybe move up a couple of points to the 120, 122 range.

Matt Logan

And in terms of how this translates into same property NOI growth. How should we be thinking about that for 2020?

Bruce Pittet

Yeah. I think index move for what it's worth, will predominately come from ADR versus occupancy. There will be some occupancy reset obviously as these hotels come out of their renovation, but in 2020 we see -- we believe we'll see a bigger benefit on the ADR side.

Matt Logan

But excluding the impact of renovations in 2019, do you think growth will be kind of in the 1% to 2% range? Or how should we be thinking about the relative change?

John O'Neill

Yeah. I think -- this is John. I think we're looking at about 1% growth right now, which is really in line with the U.S. market for our non-renovated hotels. Hotels that have not yet been renovated essentially, so in line with U.S. market and we've experiencing that level this year and expect next year to continue around those levels. 1%.

Matt Logan

Appreciate the color. And just changing gears on your hotel management agreement. Can you walk us through what the logic was for making the changes effective July 1?

Azim Lalani

I think it just reflects the fact that we started the negotiations after we had basically locked up the economy lodging portfolio and so it was just a matter of time in terms of when we started and when we concluded the negotiations.

Matt Logan

And the negotiations would have been concluded after August when you released your Q2 results?

Azim Lalani

Yeah. Yeah, we concluded them just a little while ago. So, yeah.

Matt Logan

Okay. And last one for me on the CapEx fee. What is the cap in terms of the dollar amount of maintenance capital spending?

Azim Lalani

So the maintenance CapEx, I guess, the maximum amount that we will spend in the years is the 4%, right. Is that what you're asking?

Matt Logan

Well, you mentioned there was a cap on the CapEx fee in the amended agreement. Is that a cap in percentage terms or a cap in dollar terms?

Azim Lalani

Well, it's a cap in dollar terms for the aggregate amount over the term of the agreement. And so the maximum amount would be $9 million and then it goes back down.

Matt Logan

And so that's life of the contract.

Azim Lalani

Yeah. That's correct.

Matt Logan

And in terms of the hurricanes here this quarter, was there any lift or impact for Hurricanes Barry or Dorian on the portfolio?

Azim Lalani

Dorian was the one where we saw a little bit of impact and we saw a few hotels that had occupancy impacted in a negative way. And we saw other hotels where we saw actually occupancy improve. So not at not a material impact one way or the other. But if you recall, through a period of seven or eight days, from Florida, up to North Carolina and Virginia, there were various states of emergency and that sort of a thing. And that that certainly impacted what we would say would be the typical flow in and out of our hotels in that region.

Matt Logan

But on balance, it was pretty much a wash from an FFFO perspective?

Azim Lalani

Yes, yeah.

Matt Logan

Okay, guys, that's all for me. Appreciate the color. Thank you very much.

Azim Lalani

Thank you.

Matt Logan

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mario Saric.

Mario Saric

Hi. Thanks for taking the call. Just a couple of quick questions. The first one a clarification to the previous question in terms of the 2020 outlook, you mentioned 1% for the non-renovated tweets in line with the U.S. industry, were you referring to RevPAR or just same property?

John O'Neill

I was preferring -- we were trying to RevPAR growth of the non-renovated proprotoes.

Mario Saric

Got it. Okay.

John O'Neill

So not -- yeah, I don’t have – you definition of same store in this context but of our 66 that aren’t coming off a renovation as we are forecasting 1% RevPAR growth and significantly more for those who were just completed renovations.

Mario Saric

No, sir. I was asking about RevPAR versus NOI? In terms of the 1%. That’s where I was looking for clarity.

John O'Neill

I see. But we were talking about RevPAR the 1%. So are you now asking about NOI growth in those non-renovated hotels just trying to understand the question?

Mario Saric

Yeah, no, I was just I was looking for clarity on whether that 1% was rough par or NY. Gross. But you're saying its RevPAR.

John O'Neill

It’s RevPAR. Yes.

Mario Saric

Yeah, Okay. And then, you know, you made the comment that the kind of renovated rooms are experiencing pretty strong 5% NOI growth this quarter. Based on your history, with renovations, like, what does that translate to in the year after assuming kind of a steady market environment? But I guess what I'm asking is, can you expect that level of elevated growth for a couple of years or is it in the year after the renovation that you see it and then it comes back down to 1% to 2%.

John O'Neill

Yeah, I think in some instances, right, I mean, every market is unique. It's probably fair to say that first. But certainly in the larger hotels, I you know, I think we expect there'll be some tailwinds for the first couple of years as they come out of out of their renovation.

Mario Saric

Okay.

John O'Neill

As opposed to just one.

Mario Saric

Okay. And then my last question is just maybe trying to get a better understanding of the relationship between the STR, RevPAR index and the RevPAR that you report. So this quarter, the RevPAR growth was 40 basis points and the index rating at 117 or 118, was fairly strong. And then you mentioned you expect that to move higher. So does that necessarily mean that the RevPAR in the broader market, the growth would have been negative in those that you participate in or what does that say about the actual RevPAR growth for your competitors set during the quarter?

John O'Neill

Yeah, no. Typically a little under ours right. So not necessarily negative although in some markets that is the case. But i think you can consider that our com stats in aggregate as in a low growth environment today. And we do typically or are typically gaining share in the majority of our markets.

Mario Saric

Okay, would you have the available data in terms of what the average RevPAR gross would have been in your markets weighted to your portfolio's

Azim Lalani

Yes, we have…

John O'Neill

Absolutely.

Mario Saric

And what would that number have been in Q3

John O'Neill

Yeah. Well, one – the one thing that we don't know is, is we don't always necessarily know exactly the impact if any of our compset hotels are, are experiencing any renovation displacement type issues just for what it's worth. But in aggregate when we look across the 67 hotels concept, RevPAR actually declined 0.2 for the quarter. And the AHIP 67 hotels improved by 0.2 and that included the hotels were that we were under renovation. And I believe if we, if we remove those eight hotels from that, from that metric, we would have seen our star RevPAR grow by 2.4% compared to what we saw with our comp set. So strong index growth once we removed the eight hotels that were under renovation. And, and actually we beat the compset, even with the hotels in the metric. Does that makes sense?

Mario Saric

Yeah. So I guess higher level that like with respect to the index? You know, is it fair to say that if you don't want that number to be extremely high, that can be indicative of just a broader market weakness in the markets? And so, like, is there is there an optimal number that kind of indicates a healthy market and you're performing a healthy market?

John O'Neill

Well, maybe, you know, first of all, every markets different when we're talking about a market, a smaller market, it's maybe a little harder to get good comps to compare to, but what I would tell you is that across all 67 compsets, we work very hard to make sure we have true competitors in our in our compsets, so we can really understand what our performance looks like. So to your point, you know, if we were running a 200 index everywhere, then that probably could suggest some weakness in a in a particular market. But I think if we're in that 120 range, that, that that would be a comfortable place for, for us to be for what it's worth.

Mario Saric

Okay. That's it for me. Thank you.

John O'Neill

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Brad Sturges.

Brad Sturges

All right. Just back to the contract change. Again, I'm just would like to understand, I guess a little bit more on the rationale between bouncing. The base fee changes the CapEx fee change but also, you know, increasing the termination fees for individual asset sales. I mean, to me, it seems like it'd be a little bit cost prohibitive to selling underperforming assets going forward. So maybe just walk me through that a little bit – a little bit more?

John O'Neill

I think on – good questions. But on balance for sure that the reduction in the management fees, Brad, both in terms of our existing properties, as well as for new properties for the next five years, lower management fees, as well as the reduction in the expenses relating to accounting and revenue management provide significant earnings and cash wins and savings rate over the next number of years. So basically if you – if you sort of marry that or match that against individual termination fee, for individual asset sales, which are not a large portion of our strategy for sure. We see the overall benefit clearly for us over the next few years driving lower costs, increased cash for us, lower expenses. So, we're very pleased with the balance of changes on that contract. We think it's a phenomenal opportunity for us for driving increased profitability, getting our costs down, and it's a win from a cash point of view as well for us, so we're happy with it.

Brad Sturges

And I guess, is there -- given the cash savings that you're getting effective July, is there a payback period on that to a way that -- the cost of -- the increased costs on the termination inside or is there any analysis you could share on that front?

John O'Neill

Well, the termination -- the single asset termination fee -- we don't know how many single asset terminations we may or may not have in the next few years. So, if we, for example, didn't sell any hotels where the payback is extremely large, right. And but we don't anticipate, so there's no change to the sort of portfolio asset, if we were to sell a portfolio, over 10% of our assets, no change to that, no change for changing control fees. So, it's only on a sort of one-off single asset sale, which isn't a frequent thing.

So, from NPV, payback, it's all it's all positive in terms of in terms of the fee savings and the cash savings. So, this is clearly a positive for us and we're very happy about it. And I think as Azim said that the catalyst was -- is we're transforming. It's really a transformative time for AHIP as we're moving, selling our economy lodging portfolio and we're totally different company than we were six years ago in terms of the kind of assets that we have and where we are going forward.

So, this -- these new fees, new expense regimes, totally fits with where we're going in the future. So, we're happy about it. So, -- and we're very excited also about where Aimbridge is at these days and their acquisition of Interstate and we expect to see even bigger, better but lower cost savings from their strength over 1,400 hotels now, which is pretty incredible from a buying power point of view. So, continue on with their economies of scale and their strength. So, they're great partners.

Brad Sturges

Okay, great. I'll turn it back. Thank you.

John O'Neill

Thank you.

Operator

And there are currently no further questions at this time.

John O'Neill

All right. Thank you. Great. Well, thank you all for listening and participating today. It's a busy time and a transformational time for AHIP. We continue to be focused on our core business and delivering organic growth while working to complete our renovation activities.

The makeup of our portfolio of hotels will change in the near future with focused on higher quality of assets, younger, newer hotels in larger markets. I look forward to speaking with you all soon with an update on these activities. And speaking with you in March of next year when we report our fourth quarter and year end results.

So, thank you for your continued interest in American Hotel Income Properties. Operator?

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's results conference call. Thank you for your participation and you may now disconnect.