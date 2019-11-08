Western Midstream Partners Could Be Facing A Kinder Morgan Moment

Introduction

Photo Source: Western Midstream 3Q2019 Earnings Call Slides

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) ended its first quarter under new management affiliated with its new majority owner, Occidental Petroleum (OXY). The partnership achieved record throughputs across most of the system. Only a downstream constraint on natural gas throughput in the Rockies region (now resolved) kept natural gas throughput just 2% below the prior quarter. Even with the constraint, natural gas throughput was up 6% year on year. NGLs, crude, and produced water showed even higher growth. These results give me confidence that the operating issues I discussed in my last article, “Western Midstream Partners Has Upside Potential,” have been resolved and the partnership is moving forward under OXY.

Unfortunately, one of the non-operational drivers of my thesis was the imminent buyout of the partnership by private equity or another midstream operator. Reports emerged at the start of October that OXY was putting its sales plans on hold after failing to get an acceptable bid. Shares fell 5% on that news and have continued to drop, including another 6.8% with the latest earnings release. The partnership units now yield almost 12% based on the $0.62 quarterly distribution announced for November 13. Rumors again resurfaced during the OXY call that OXY is aggressively pushing asset sales, but management on the WES call would not confirm any details.

These high yields across the midstream MLP space seem to be calling into question the sustainability of the capital return model. Distributions are more than covered by the MLP definition of Distributable Cash Flow, which is basically operating cash flow minus maintenance capex, plus or minus some smaller adjustments. Distributions are not covered, however, by the standard definition of free cash flow, which is operating cash flow minus total capex.

We saw what can happen when a midstream company is forced to cut its distribution when Kinder Morgan (KMI) did so at the end of 2015. The cut was substantial, going from a total payout of $1.61 in 2015 down to $0.50 in 2016. This allowed the dividend to be covered based on standard free cash flow. By the time the cut was announced in December 2015, it was already baked into the share price and shares actually rose after the announcement. Following a rough start to 2016, KMI shares have been trading around $20 ever since, but the dividend has doubled to $1.00/year and is still covered by free cash flow.

Western Midstream is not as levered as Kinder Morgan was at the time of its dividend cut, and WES has no refinancing requirements until the end of 2020. Also, initial 2020 guidance on Thursday’s call projected EBITDA growth of 10% and a reduction in capex of 25%. That would allow WES to return to positive free cash flow, but would still only cover about half of the distribution, assuming no distribution growth from Thursday. WES has room on its revolving credit facility to cover the shortfall, but the looming issue is the $3-billion term loan due in December 2020. The willingness of the capital markets to refinance WES in one year (and at what interest rate) will figure heavily into distribution plans going forward.

Assuming WES can refinance successfully, they would still need to grow EBITDA 10% per year out to 2023 to finally cover the distribution with standard free cash flow. This is without any growth in the distribution between now and then, which would be unusual given the history of increases. The company also faces refinancing of senior notes in 2021 and 2022.

With all these financing issues, Western Midstream’s distribution is by no means safe, and I would no longer recommend WES as an investment for someone who depends on the income stream. Nevertheless, the shares have been beaten up so much recently that a distribution cut would probably have a positive impact as we saw with Kinder Morgan in 2015. Further, if there was a cut, it would not need to be as deep or last as long as KMI’s. While M&A activity is still a possibility, it is more a speculative one than it was a quarter ago. It turns out my Bullish rating last quarter was wrong, and I now rate WES Neutral. I continue to hold my position for capital gain potential but am well aware of the possibility of a distribution cut.

Better Operations and 2020 Outlook

WES improved operations in 3Q, with no mention of the electrical and weather issues that plagued the partnership in the second quarter. Volumes increased across the system with the exception of a downstream constraint limiting natural gas throughput in the Rockies assets. This constraint has since been resolved. The chart below shows that throughput grew nicely from 2018 to 2019, even with 2018 results adjusted upward for the volumes associated with the dropdown assets WES got from Anadarko (NYSE:APC) in 1Q 2019.

Source: Western Midstream 3Q 2019 Earnings Release

Another important point about 3Q and YTD results is that WES had unusually high non-cash charges for mark-to-market losses on interest rate hedges. Thanks to declining interest rates, WES recorded $68.3 million hedging losses in 3Q and $162.9 million YTD. WES does not report non-GAAP earnings, but these hedging losses would be the type of items not counted in non-GAAP results at most companies. Adjusting for this item, WES’s 3Q EPS would have been $0.42/share, much closer to the street expectations than the reported $0.27/share.

Looking forward, WES reaffirmed FY 2019 EBITDA forecast at a midpoint of $1.7 billion and capex at the low end of the range, around $1.3 billion. For 2020, the partnership sees EBITDA growth of 10% and capex reduction of 20% to 30%. This will return WES to positive free cash flow. Underpinning this growth is OXY’s production growth as well as pursuit of third-party volume discussed on both the WES and OXY conference calls:

As we continue our integration efforts, we are aligning WES to work seamlessly with Oxy's Upstream business. We're standing WES up as a more independent operation and to improve operating performance to benefit both Oxy's Upstream business and WES, inclusive of enabling WES to be more competitive for third-party business. We're also evaluating alternatives that could result in the deconsolidation of WES in the future. However, we expect to retain a significant economic interest in WES for the foreseeable future as we recognize their tremendous value that WES provides, and we plan to drive long-term value for both companies.”

Source: Vicki Hollub, Occidental CEO on OXY’s 3Q 2019 Conference Call

WES management also discussed third-party volume as a growth source on the call, and also mentioned that non-contracted volume has not been built into the 10% EBITDA growth forecast, so new third-party business would be an upside. Startup of the Latham gas processing plant in the DJ Basin will also underpin 2020 growth.

Also noteworthy is the mention of “deconsolidation” of WES from OXY but no details were provided, including timing and how much of OXY’s or the public’s stake in WES could be sold. Despite the good operating results, WES may continue to struggle until there is more clarity on this point.

To Cut Or Not To Cut?

Western Midstream’s 3Q 2019 results give me some confidence that the company can return to free cash flow positive in 2020. In the model below, I show that WES can generate $547 million of FCF in 2020, based on the 10% EBITDA growth and capex of about $1 billion that WES is now guiding. Unfortunately, this would cover just under half the distribution for 2020, assuming no increase from 2019. I extended the model out to 2023 assuming continued 10%/year EBITDA growth which is not something the partnership has yet forecasted. By 2023, WES would be able to cover the distribution with standard free cash flow, although debt also would have grown by about $1.6 billion between 3Q19 and 4Q23.

Data Source: Western Midstream 3Q 2019 Earnings Release, 2020 Guidance

The debt burden in this case is high but manageable. As shown in the chart below, WES has now maxed out its term loan due at the end of 2020 but created $1.8 billion of room in its revolver. This could accommodate the added debt needed to continue the distribution through 2023, but WES will also need to refinance existing debt between now and 2023 as well. The $3-billion term loan due in December 2020, and senior notes of $500 million are due in 2021 and $670 million in 2022. The credit markets would need to have confidence in WES for them to roll over their debt at a favorable rate. Moody’s currently rates WES at Ba1, the highest junk rating, while S&P rates them at BBB-, the lowest investment grade. WES management discussed a target net debt/EBITDA ratio of below 4.5 to avoid any further downgrades. While 2019 will end slightly higher, I model that WES can reach 4.5 by the end of 2020 with potential for further reduction beyond 2020 if they continue to grow EBITDA.

Data Source: Western Midstream 3Q 2019 10-Q

While it is possible that WES can avoid a distribution cut in the next few years, a lot of things have to go right. For this reason, I can no longer recommend WES to an income-oriented investor. However, based on past history with Kinder Morgan, a distribution cut could stabilize the share price and restart distribution growth from a lower base.

Analogies To Kinder Morgan

Western Midstream this year experienced many of the same events that Kinder Morgan went through in 2015. At the start of 2015, KMI merged its partnership (KMP) into the parent company, simplifying the structure and eliminating incentive distribution rights. WES did the same thing in 2019 except that the merged entity is still a partnership rather than a corporation. WES also complicated things by levering up to take on the large package of drop-down assets from Anadarko. While KMI continued to pay a high dividend through 2015, it was finally forced to cut the dividend from $1.61 to $0.50 annually.

MLPs, including WES, like to measure dividend coverage against “Distributable Cash Flow” which is operating cash flow minus maintenance capex. This leaves the remaining component of free cash flow, growth capex, to be covered by issuing debt or new shares. This model has worked fine as long as capital markets are willing to lend and growth projects can cover their cost of capital. Once that stops, companies have to rely on free cash flow to fund all their capex. Kinder Morgan realized this in late 2015, and many midstream MLPs, including WES, may be coming to this realization now.

Data Source: Seeking Alpha Key Data Pages

WES at 4.6 net debt/EBITDA is not as heavily levered as KMI was at 6.2 before its dividend cut. If WES did eventually have to cut, I would predict something like a 50% cut to balance free cash flow rather than the nearly 70% cut done by KMI. Kinder Morgan's share price bottomed shortly after the cut and stabilized through 2016 as the dividend was now covered by free cash flow.

The history of KMI suggests that WES does not have much further to fall if a distribution cut is near. I would also note that WES unit price is about 9.2 times my 2020 EPS estimate of $2.27 and 17.2 times my 2020 free cash flow estimate of $1.21. KMI did not reach these attractive valuations even a year after the cut.

Conclusion

Western Midstream Partners is showing some promise based on operating performance, but share price continues to decline with the market starting to price in a distribution cut. Investors seem to be ignoring the MLP definition of distribution coverage, are beginning to demand the distribution be covered by free cash flow. Based on Kinder Morgan’s performance following its dividend cut, I do not see much downside for WES share price from this point. While WES has a pathway to being able to cover its distribution with free cash flow, it requires continued good operational execution as well as receptive debt markets. Investors who demand steady and growing income should avoid WES for now. For others, I consider WES a speculative hold based on limited share price downside and potential upside from either M&A activity or improving free cash flow.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.