16 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including 3 Champions, Visa And Starbucks

An average increase of 9.29%, median increase of 8.59% and seven with an increase >= 10%.

16 increases for next week (down from 19 last week).

All stocks come from the U.S. Dividend Champions list.

All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history.

Introduction

This article series is designed to keep investors informed of upcoming dividend increases. For dividend growth investors, this can be an opportunity to start or add to positions prior to a new increased payout. This can be especially important for retirees who live on dividend checks.

The lists I've compiled provide various stats for the stocks that are increasing their dividends next week.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here. If you know how this was built and the caveats, feel free to jump down to the lists themselves.

How It's Assembled

The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

As a point of clarification, companies are included that may not raise their dividend every calendar year, but the total annual dividend received will still be higher each year. One such example is Bank of America (BAC).

In the table here on SA, the annual dividend payout received by a shareholder increased for each year in this time frame. Thus, it is eligible for inclusion in the "CCC" list.

That said, it did pay out the same amount for eight quarters in a row, but again, the total annual amount increased each year.

United Technologies (UTX) is another example.

What Is the Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the date you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories as I'll be using them throughout the piece:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 0 Champion 3 Contender 1 Challenger 12

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) 9 1.74 12-Nov-19 13.89% Challenger Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) 8 1.28 13-Nov-19 17.39% Challenger Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. (SHEN) 6 0.71 13-Nov-19 7.41% Challenger Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) 46 1.62 14-Nov-19 6.77% Champion Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (GRC) 46 1.46 14-Nov-19 7.41% Champion Visa Inc. (V) 11 0.57 14-Nov-19 20.00% Contender International Paper Company (IP) 9 4.51 14-Nov-19 2.40% Challenger First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) 9 2.8 14-Nov-19 15.79% Challenger Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 9 1.99 14-Nov-19 9.76% Challenger Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) 8 7.79 14-Nov-19 3.45% Challenger Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) 7 1.28 14-Nov-19 10.00% Challenger Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) 5 1.16 14-Nov-19 15.00% Challenger Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) 5 3.59 14-Nov-19 0.73% Challenger Enviva Partners, LP Common units representing limited partner interests (EVA) 5 7.54 14-Nov-19 1.52% Challenger Black Hills Corporation (BKH) 48 2.68 15-Nov-19 5.94% Champion Oshkosh Corporation (Holding Company) Common Stock (OSK) 6 1.22 15-Nov-19 11.11% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date before which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me the Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the increase in percentage. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent SBUX 0.36 0.41 13.89% BAH 0.19 0.27 17.39% SHEN 0.27 0.29 7.41% MSEX 0.24 0.25625 6.77% GRC 0.135 0.145 7.41% V 0.25 0.3 20.00% IP 0.5 0.512 2.40% FDEF 0.17 0.22 15.79% HON 0.82 0.9 9.76% ABR 0.03 0.3 3.45% CVGW 1 1.1 10.00% SIGI 0.2 0.23 15.00% CHCT 0.405 0.415 0.73% EVA 0.635 0.67 1.52% BKH 0.505 0.535 5.94% OSK 0.27 0.3 11.11%

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows. They may provide a larger margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High SBUX 82.98 60.42 99.72 27.99 36% Off Low 16% Off High BAH 71.79 43.24 78.01 22.41 65% Off Low 7% Off High SHEN 38.29 29.61 51.41 35.33 28% Off Low 24% Off High MSEX 63.61 46.78 67.69 32.08 35% Off Low 6% Off High GRC 37.05 29 38 26.46 26% Off Low 2% Off High V 176.71 121.6 187.05 34.07 45% Off Low 5% Off High IP 45.41 36.45 48.24 13.19 23% Off Low 6% Off High FDEF 31.41 22.78 31.83 12.9 37% Off Low 1% Off High HON 180.81 123.48 181.83 21.1 46% Off Low 0% Off High ABR 14.9 9.48 15.02 10.3 52% Off Low New High CVGW 85.77 67.52 100.97 50.35 27% Off Low 14% Off High SIGI 68.91 56.22 81.35 17.53 22% Off Low 15% Off High CHCT 45.93 27.54 49.17 349.77 67% Off Low 4% Off High EVA 35.02 25.4 35.69 0 37% Off Low New High BKH 75.5 59.49 82.01 19.69 25% Off Low 8% Off High OSK 88.66 56.47 90.48 10.91 56% Off Low 1% Off High

Tickers by Yield and Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, which is the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule ABR 7.79 36.1 19.1 14.4 -7.3 23.1 EVA 7.54 10.3 52.8 IP 4.51 3.4 5.5 9.3 6.9 14 CHCT 3.59 2.6 45.9 FDEF 2.8 28 18.2 26.2 2.1 29 BKH 2.68 6.6 6 4.9 3.3 7.5 HON 1.99 11.5 12.5 12.7 10.8 14.8 SBUX 1.74 25.7 24.7 24.3 26 MSEX 1.62 6.3 5.5 3.9 2.6 5.4 GRC 1.46 8.5 8 9.1 7.1 10.6 CVGW 1.28 5.3 7.7 7.4 11.1 8.6 BAH 1.28 11.8 13.5 14.3 15.7 OSK 1.22 13.8 12.2 45.9 9.5 47.3 SIGI 1.16 12.1 9.1 7.3 4.2 8.4 SHEN 0.71 3.8 4 8.4 6.1 9.2 V 0.57 27.5 20.7 20.4 32.6 21

Bonus

I'll cover Visa this week and its latest 20% dividend increase. Since its IPO, Visa has been a wonderful wealth creator for shareholders. The trend has been up and to the right for earnings and stock price. In fact the P/E multiple has even expanded over time delivering even stronger returns. Visa sports an AA- credit rating which is stellar.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

The thing about Visa's shares is that they always look expensive. There has never really been a great pullback to purchase though the closest was December of 2018.

From Simply Safe Dividends, Visa is in the upper echelon of dividend paying companies. It scores wonderfully in the dividend safety and growth score at the expense of current yield. I personally look for business with a total score over 200 which is even more impressive that Visa qualifies given its low yield score.

Visa has averaged a 25% dividend increase for over 10 years though that has slightly slowed down to 20% for the past five. Even with that, the payout ratio is a hair under 20%, so there is ample room for Visa to continue growing year after year.

The other lion's share of the free cash flow of the business goes to buying back shares. There is a lovely buyback story going on with Visa and the share count has dropped about 20% over the past decade.

The reduced share count will continue to support strong dividend increases as the total dividend payment will not increase as quickly as the headline number would have you believe.

Historically, there hasn't yet been a bad time to buy shares and opportunities are few and far between. There is an absence of a really strong yield break-point to look for, though perhaps at the 0.70%, it is a better opportunity than most times. The most recent 0.70% occurrence was the aforementioned December pullback.

In fact, that's what I've set with Custom Stock Alerts to let me know when it hits 0.70% or the stock is near the bottom of its yearly range.

Stock Returns

I ran a stock return calculation comparing V to SPY since this time in 2010. Just looking at the F.A.S.T. Graph, I already knew who the winner was going to be, but let's see by how much.

Visa blew the market out of the water with more than a 28% annualized return. That compounded forwarded results in an 861% to 200% whomping of the S&P. Dividends received were lower naturally, but even with a low starting yield, the compounding effect kicks in quickly.

Here's the look at the investments over time:

V is the blue line.

SPY is the black line.

Again, the results speak for themselves. Visa has continued beating the market by large amounts year after year.

(Courtesy: Custom Stock Alerts)

Conclusion

I hope you find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing!

