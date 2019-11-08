Hess In Q3: Guyanese Start-Ups Are Getting Closer

At the same time, the firm anticipates first oil from the Liza Phase 1 at the Stabroek Block in December 2019, ahead of schedule.

On October 30, Hess Corporation (HES) presented its Q3 results, and frankly, I was neither impressed nor disappointed. The figures generally reflected the oil market sentiment, which was fickle this year, as the trade war has taken a toll. Unfortunately, Hess missed both on adjusted and GAAP EPS; its revenue also failed to live up to analysts' expectations, which had been too optimistic. After six quarters of consistent beats, this piece of news was somewhat a bitter one. As the market was disenchanted by the miss, the share price tumbled ~4.37%.

Upon closer inspection, the noticeable drop in the stock price happened from around 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on October 30, precisely during the earnings call, as bearish traders decided to reap the benefits from the EPS miss. Yet, during the second half of the day, the stock price even recuperated slightly, indicating that the market had no fundamental reasons to accelerate the sell-off. During the days that followed, the share price edged higher and slipped again, but remained above October levels.

The most realistic explanation of the market's immediate bearish reaction to the miss is the bloated valuation of Hess Corporation's equity. It is tough to find clearly overvalued oil & gas stocks, but HES is perhaps the best example. The stock is obviously expensive, it trades at ~10x EV/EBITDA (which has even climbed higher since my previous coverage), while peers are valued at far less lofty levels; for instance, APA trades at ~5.2x EV/EBITDA (last 12 months), and MUR trades at a substantial discount to both APA and HES with only ~3x EV/EBITDA. I will address this matter in greater detail below in the article. What is more, HES has rallied this year, while the peers and even the S&P 500 have been clear laggards compared to it.

I respect the growth prospects factored in the equities' valuations, yet, there is always a risk that if something goes wrong and the stock market melts down, stocks with inflated multiples will plummet. What is more, for growth stocks, disenchanting quarterly results always have a pernicious effect. After publications of unsatisfying figures that raise questions regarding the sustainability of future growth, prices of shares with lofty ratios almost always creep lower. However, I am fairly confident Hess's prospects are not in jeopardy after the Q3 2019 EPS miss.

The corporation's market value is almost entirely dependent on the safe and timely development of the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana (as a reminder, it is operated by Exxon Mobil (XOM), while HES has a 30% stake). So, as the CEO of HES clarified during the conference, the Liza Phase 1 development is proceeding ahead of schedule, and that is key. The Liza Destiny FPSO (Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading) vessel has already arrived at the Stabroek Block. The first oil from Phase 1 is now expected in December 2019, while previously the firm was confident the project would come on stream only in Q1 2020. So, a miss on Q3 EPS told nothing about HES's stellar future prospects cemented by ultra-low-cost projects offshore Guyana and its ability to develop projects on time and on budget. Apart from that, in Q3, its partners made a discovery at the Tripletail-1 exploration well, which added barrels to already gargantuan 6 billion boe resources of the block. Now let's take a closer look at the Q3 financials.

A deeper look at Q3 financials

To begin with, I should focus my esteemed readers' attention on two key matters. First, Hess again curtailed its 2019 capex guidance by $100 million to $2.7 billion. I always appreciate when companies manage to cut the capital budget and secure production growth at the same time. So, this move deserves high praise, as HES has had negative Free Cash Flow to Equity (unadjusted for the sale of PP&E) since at least 2010 (in 2009, the surplus was meager), and careful and meticulous management of capital investments should remain its vital priority.

Author's creation. OCF and capex are expressed in $ million. Data courtesy Seeking Alpha PREMIUM

As you can see, now the company seriously takes disciplined capital allocation and does its best to switch to the FCF generation as soon as possible.

Second, Hess increased its 2019 production outlook spurred by the Bakken formation in North Dakota. Hess expects Bakken 2019 net production to equal ~150 kboepd, while previously, it anticipated only 140-145 kboepd. Hence, higher production will bolster the top line.

Speaking about the quarter in greater detail, I should mention that compared to Q3 2018, output has changed significantly thanks to Bakken (up 38% compared to Q3 2018). The production from the Libyan oil fields has also edged higher (up 2 kboepd YoY), but Hess prefers to report Libyan barrels separately due to uncertainty and civil unrest in the country. In sum, in Q3 2019, Hess produced 290 kboepd on average (excluding Libya), which looks quite decent compared to 279 kboepd a year ago.

Despite higher production, total revenues were the lowest compared to both Q3 2018 and Q2 2019 as cheaper oil hindered it from showing higher revenue. While sales were weak, LTM EBIT plummeted to a diminutive $50 million. Both EBITDA and operating margins drifted lower compared to the LTM level on June 30.

After all, Hess showed GAAP net income of -$205 million, the worst result compared to Q2 2019 and Q3 2018.

However, examining the Q3 income statement, I noticed that Hess cut 9M 2019 general & administrative expenses to $266 million from $382 million a year ago. This is clearly a positive sign, as G&A cuts amid weaker commodity prices indicate the firm is ready to sacrifice a portion of costs (and has the flexibility to do so) to ease pressure on the bottom line and squeeze more profits attributable to shareholders.

Free cash flow

I should highlight that despite a challenging environment, Hess managed to grow its LTM net operating cash flow to the highest level in almost four years (see the OCF and Capex chart above). However, as the firm had embarked on a capital-intensive growth path, it has been outspending its operating cash flow for quite some time, which is not rare for oil companies that have to pour hefty funds into the development of new fields to propel future production. So, according to my computations, HES has LTM Free Cash Flow to Equity of -$431 million; even with other investing activities factored in the formula, FCFE remains well below zero.

The balance sheet

Hess still has a quite burdensome debt of $6.54 billion (Debt/Equity ratio of 64.2%), which is fully explainable given hefty investments in growth and negative net income. At the same time, its balance sheet is fortified by a $1.86 cash pile (slightly decreased compared to Q2 2019), and it is highly unlikely that the firm will run out of cash in the near term.

Valuation

As I have already mentioned in the previous articles, Hess Corporation's closest peers are Apache and Murphy Oil. At the moment, these stocks are far behind Hess regarding valuation, as the market has shown readiness to pay a premium for Hess giving credit to its resilient growth prospects secured by the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana and its phenomenally low break-even. To illustrate my point, I summarized a few relevant metrics in the chart below:

Author's creation. Data courtesy Seeking Alpha PREMIUM

Hess has the lowest debt-adjusted earnings yield in the group (inverted EV/EBITDA); Return on Total Capital and EBITDA margin are also the weakest. The only explanation is the Stabroek-backed growth prospects factored in the share price by Mr. Market.

Final thoughts

In the previous coverage, I mentioned the insider selling trend that cast a shadow over the 2019 rally. In September, executives sold shares again. This looks somewhat explainable, as the stock has climbed too high this year, especially considering the overall market jolted amid new trade regulations and economic slowdown concerns.

Though analysts predict EPS and revenue to improve gradually up to at least 2025 (on the back of production from the Stabroek Block), I strongly advise readers to stay vigilant and cautious. I reiterate my skeptical outlook, as Hess's growth prospects backed by the Liza Phase 1 have already been priced in, and the stock trades at lofty levels. The sell-side also has a mostly neutral sentiment on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.