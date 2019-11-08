Stick With The Preferreds For Landmark

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) reported Q3-2019 numbers that were below estimates. When we last covered the stock, we had the view the shares were moderately cheap but the distribution would have no chance of ever being covered. We take a dive into this quarter's results to see if our stance still makes sense.

Data by YCharts

Revenues

Rental revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, decreased 18% to $14.4 million compared to the third quarter of 2018. We had a quarter of sequential decrease in revenue as some more assets were sold.

The assets that we're contribute to the Landmark Brookfield JV, generated rental revenue of approximately $3.6 million in the quarter. In addition, as we mentioned last quarter, we sold a portfolio of 38 assets as at the end of the second quarter, for total consideration of $31.8 million and annual rents associated with these assets totaled approximately $1.79 million.

This was at an attractive cap rate of 5.6%. On the other hand, it is buying assets at a much higher cap rate (8%).

Regarding our acquisitions, year-to-date through October 31st, we've acquired 134 assets for total consideration of approximately $42 million. Those assets are expected to contribute approximately $3.4 million in annual rents and were comprised primarily of European outdoor advertising assets and domestic wireless communications assets.



Now, as we've discussed on prior calls, Landmark has shifted its near-term strategy from primarily acquisition driven growth to a focus on higher return, higher growth development initiatives. Although, we continue to selectively acquire higher cap rate ground lease assets on a direct basis, our emphasis has been on the development and enhancement of wireless outdoor and smart cities infrastructure, increasing the value of our ground lease assets while also providing a better asset for our tenants at the same time



Source: LMRK Q3-2019 Transcript

Funds from operations (FFO) and adjusted FFO (AFFO)

FFO for this quarter came in at $0.20, driven by a large number of adjusting items. The more relevant AFFO came in at 32 cents. This again lagged the distributions of $0.3675 for the quarter. Outside of small amounts of rounding, AFFO has been hitting the 32-cent mark rather consistently.

Source: Q3-2019 LMRK results

LMRK has a long history of uncovered distributions, and we would once again like to reiterate that the $8.2 million was not only lacking to cover current distributions, but actually barely covered the Q1-2017 distribution.

Source: Q3-2017 LMRK 10-Q

This poor coverage also appears better than it actually is because LMRK's General Partner just refuses to get paid.

Incentive Distribution Rights



Cash distributions will be made to our General Partner in respect of its ownership of all IDRs, which entitle our General Partner to receive increasing percentages, up to a maximum of 50%, of the available cash we distribute from operating surplus (as defined in our Amended Partnership Agreement) in excess of $0.2875 per unit per quarter. The General Partner irrevocably waived its right to receive the incentive distribution and incentive allocations related to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 quarterly distribution totaling $0.2 million and $0.6 million, and for the three months ended September 30, 2018 quarterly distribution totaling $0.2 million, which is treated as a deemed contribution in the consolidated statements of equity and mezzanine equity and as a deemed distribution for purposes of determining net income per common unit. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, we paid zero and $0.4 million of incentive distribution rights.

The $0.2 million, while small, still helps in the overall distribution coverage. Alongside that, the GP also doled out $930,000 for general and administrative expenses (G&A). Adjusting for the G&A assistance and the IDRs, distribution coverage was at close to 76%.

Source: Author's calculations

Why is the coverage not improving?

LMRK has promised a fully covered distribution for some time, and by that we believe the company is talking about it being covered after the G&A help from its General Partner. But even then, the coverage has definitely not improved over the last two years. LMRK has recycled assets at good prices and got the benefit of rising rental revenues on its assets. Most of its assets get 2-3% a year, and that should flow to the bottom line. The capital recycling also is being done at a big cap rate differential. Why is the distribution coverage not getting better?

There are several reasons for this. The first is that LMRK is issuing preferred shares via its ATM program, and that is reducing the AFFO available for common shareholders.

Source: Q3-2019 LMRK 10-Q

We saw that again this quarter, and LMRK issued two different series of preferred shares in the market.

Source: Q3-2019 LMRK 10-Q

The second aspect is that LMRK is rather small and all the share issuances and debt issuances are rather costly on a proportional basis. These costs, while kept out of the AFFO, do eat up a lot of the distribution coverage. Even this quarter, we saw amortization of loan costs totalling $.78 million being added back to AFFO.

Source: Q3-2019 LMRK 10-Q

Now this is a real cost, and LMRK is adding back to the AFFO to show the pure AFFO. We get that, and most Registered Investment Companies (RICs) do it. But in LMRK's case, they are truly very significant and, even more importantly, likely not one-off expenses. For example, a lot of the secured debt will come due soon, and we will go through another round of financing followed by years of amortization of that expense.

Source: Q3-2019 LMRK 10-Q

So, our opinion is that this is not a one-off and eats up a lot of the free funds flow, although in a lumpy manner.

Preferreds

While we think the common can do okay as it is cheap, we really think the distribution will never be covered. Hence, we go for the preferreds.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Series C Floating-to-Fixed Rate Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Convertible Preferred Units (LMRKN)

Landmark Infrastructure Partners, 7.90% Series B Cumul Red Perp Preferred Units (LMRKO)

Landmark Infrastructure Partners, 8.00% Series A Cumul Red Perp Preferred Units (LMRKP)

LMRKN preferred shares are "Floating-To-Fixed Rate", and until May 20 2025, they will trade with a floating rate dividend set at 3-month LIBOR plus 4.698%. Each share of LMRKN can be converted into 1.3017 shares of LMRK common stock, should the investor wish to do so, but the company can never force you to convert your preferred stock into common shares.

The other two classes have a few key differences here from LMRKN. First, both these classes are non-convertible and hence don't represent a call option on the underlying common shares. Both classes are also fixed-rate unlike the floating rate of LMRKN. Distribution coverage at the preferred level is rather solid, and distributable cash flow covers the preferred dividends by more than 3X. All are good choices for income, and we like them even at premiums to liquidation values.

Conclusion

LMRK needs the market to really believe in it. We saw this in the case of Omega Healthcare Inc. (OHI), where even though everything went wrong at the tenant level, the market gave it a big push up. That move up allowed OHI to issue accretive equity and forestall danger of a dividend cut. LMRK is not getting the same push, and we are not sure how many more years of $6 million a year in subsidies the General Partner will dole out. We put the 12-month distribution outlook on our proprietary Kenny Loggins scale as follows:

Investors should buy the preferred shares, and extremely bullish investors can get some of that upside via LMRKN if they are right.

While LMRK did not make it our Buy list, LMRKN did! Join us today and get instant access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock portfolio, our bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. High Dividend Opportunities, The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees We are the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 3,400 members. Our aim is to generate immediate high income. We recently launched our all-Preferred Stock & Bond portfolio for safe high-yields ahead of a weaker economy and market volatility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMRKN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.



Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.



TIPRANKS: HOLD