Wall Street Breakfast: Magical Results From Walt Disney

Boon for Hong Kong

Reports overnight said Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is planning to launch a Hong Kong share offering in the final week of November, a move that would raise $10B-$15B as the world's largest-ever cross-border secondary listing. The e-commerce giant already holds the record for the world's largest IPO with a $25B float in New York in 2014. Alibaba had been working on an August listing in Hong Kong, but the transaction was put on hold due to anti-government protests in the city. BABA +0.7% premarket.

Shifting retail landscape

Another wave of Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) store closures is on the horizon as billionaire owner Eddie Lampert struggles to return the big-box retailer to its former glory days. Following the closures, there will be just 182 Sears/Kmart stores in operation, down from 425 locations as of February, when Lampert rescued Sears from bankruptcy proceedings in a $5.2B deal. The company has posted seven straight years of losses and shuttered hundreds of outlets under Lampert's leadership as shopping trends shifted online or to rivals like Walmart (NYSE:WMT).

Monetizing WhatsApp

After buying the app for $19B in 2014, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is finally building out the service's e-commerce tools by launching a catalog feature where businesses can display a "mobile storefront" showcasing their wares with images and prices. Facebook similarly added a shopping feature to Instagram in March that lets users click a "checkout" option on items tagged for sale (though transactions there happen directly within the app).

Record highs

Futures are inching down after yesterday gains, when the Dow and S&P 500 notched record closing highs, as traders wait for the next catalyst to move stocks higher. "Any kind of uncertainty there, with the market at all-time highs, and it's easy for traders and institutions to press the sell button and take some money off the table," said Alan Lancz, president of investment advisory Alan B. Lancz & Associates. Reports have suggested that the White House's plan to roll back China tariffs faces internal opposition, though President Trump said the two sides had come to a substantial "Phase One" trade deal on IP, financial services and big agricultural purchases.

Tariff threat avoided on EU cars

Despite U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs on Europe, as well as $7.5B of duties on European goods, President Trump won't take the next step in imposing tariffs on European cars next week. That's according to Jean-Claude Juncker, the outgoing president of the European Commission. Trump has until November 14 to decide whether to apply new duties on European carmakers, after arguing in May that American imports of European autos pose a national security threat to the U.S.

Climate change economics

A "green interest rate" is one of the topics on the calendar today as the San Francisco Fed convenes the U.S. central bank's first-ever conference on the "Economics of Climate Change." The event is so oversubscribed, a webcast has been created to meet demand. "It's important for us from a monetary policy perspective to know what the potential growth rate of the economy is and if climate events or climate risk is going to shave that off, even if it's over the long term," San Fran Fed chief Mary Daly said earlier this week.

Move towards looser fiscal policy

"To speed up our recovery [from natural disasters], deal with risks from abroad and accelerate productivity growth, we are formulating an economic plan along the lines of a 15-month budget," said Yoshihide Suga, Japan's chief cabinet secretary. It would be Japan's first economic stimulus package since 2016. The BOJ has already cut overnight interest rates to -0.1% and purchased trillions of yen worth of government bonds, but the flat yield curve now makes it hard for banks and insurers to turn a profit.

How big is the 737 NG cracking problem?

Indonesia's Lion Air has found "pickle fork" cracks on two 737 NGs with fewer flights than the FAA's safety directive after reports surfaced last week that Qantas (OTCPK:QABSY) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) found the same problems on planes that did not require urgent inspections. It's not good news for Boeing (NYSE:BA), which is already deep in the midst of the 737 MAX crisis (and involved Lion Air). Repairing the cracks requires grounding the airplane, with remedial work costing an estimated $275K per aircraft, according to aviation consultancy IBA. BA -0.2% premarket.

Subpoenas in California emissions probe

The DOJ has issued civil subpoenas to Ford (NYSE:F), Honda (NYSE:HMC), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) that reached a tailpipe emissions deal this summer with the state of California. At issue are details of how the agreement was reached and if the automakers engaged in improper conduct. The Trump administration in September issued a determination that California cannot set its own vehicle emission standards and zero-emission vehicle mandates, which the DOJ said could raise antitrust concerns.