Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.: A Macro Play Leveraged To The Upside For Argentina

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (NYSE:GGAL) is the holding company representing publicly traded shares of Argentina's Banco Galicia and affiliated insurance and investment management businesses. Galicia is one of the largest financial institutions in the country with about an 11% market share in deposits and loans with strong growth over the past decade. With that being said, it's been an extremely challenging period for the company and investors as the economic environment in Argentina spiraled into a crisis including a collapse of the peso currency which has lost more than 50% of its value against the U.S. dollar just this year. GGAL is down nearly 70% from its 52-week high, which is largely a reflection of the FX volatility and the inflationary environment in the country. Recognizing that Galicia remains a highly speculative stock, this article looks at the recent economic developments for Argentina with the thought that shares of GGAL could be an interesting contrarian type value pick should the macro situation improve going forward.

Argentina Macro Recap

It doesn't seem like that long ago back in 2015 when right-wing Mauricio Macri won the presidential election that year, there was a wave of investor enthusiasm towards Argentina as Macri committed to a number of economic reforms pledging to restore prosperity. Measures like removing trade restrictions and currency controls, along with a move to deregulate a number of industries, were well received by economists but simply did not translate into real economic growth. It became apparent by 2017 that the economy was underperforming, and fiscal targets would not be reached renewing concerns over the trajectory of public debt. Runaway inflation led to a rapid deterioration in confidence, and coupled with weak external accounts data, resulted in a speculative attack on the currency exacerbating the situation.

As recently as Q2 of this year, there was still this belief or hope that despite the short-term pain, the policies would work over the long-term and Macri along with his economic team just needed more time. The real shocker came this August when early primary voting for this year's presidential election showed Macri had lost popular support and was headed towards defeat, effectively his chances for reelection. The primaries voting results caught much of the market by surprise resulting in a historic one-day 20% drop of the peso against the U.S. dollar when markets reopened. Indeed, on October 27th left-wing candidate Alberto Fernandez won the election to become Argentina's next president in a result that had been anticipated for a few months. Here is how Itau Bank Economics Research described the near-term challenges for the new government:

Fernández will have the immediate task of restructuring the federal debt, stop a run on the peso, consolidate further the fiscal accounts and reduce inflation. The central bank announced a new tightening of the capital controls reducing to USD 200 from USD 10,000 the maximum amount that can be purchased by individuals for saving purposes. There are no restrictions to the use of credit cards. Argentina has no access to markets, a low level of international reserves, and a pending negotiation with the IMF.

The situation appears dire evident by a summary of current economic indicators and forecasts. A GDP contraction of 2.3% is expected for this year while consumer price inflation reaches 50%, while unemployment continues to climb. The country has been forced to institute currency controls once again and extended short-term debt maturities facing a liquidity crisis leading to S&P Ratings along with Fitch Ratings to claim Argentina's government as in selective default.

(Source: XE.com)

The question now becomes how much of the doomsday scenario is already priced in, particularly into the peso currency, and if there is upside to the apparent economic black hole. On one hand, there are fears that the new Fernandez administration could institute widespread nationalizations mirroring a totalitarian government like Venezuela. Still, the possibility remains that the government will end up being much more moderate and pragmatic representing upside to current forecasts. There is still a lot of uncertainty over which direction policy will take or if some or all of the previous reforms will be rolled back.

Why Grupo Financiero Galicia

Within the limited number of trading vehicles to gain exposure to the Argentine economy, we think GGAL is among the "cleanest dirty shirt" so to say and leveraged to the upside of potential better-than-expected economic results. Beyond what would be a catastrophic nationalization of the country's financial system, we believe GGAL is well positioned to navigate the high-interest rate and recessionary environment given its position within the banking sector and access to short-term funding markets. The company has a national presence and even as the economic outlook remains poor, consumers will continue to require financial services, and the core business remains profitable despite results being skewed by the high levels of inflation.

Financials Recap

Grupo Financiero Galicia last reported financial results for its fiscal Q2 through the period that ended June 30th back in August. Keep in mind, this was prior to the "primary election" shock that plunged the economy further into its crisis. The numbers we are pointing out at are simply meant to show that the underlying business generated a positive operating income even if the actual growth rates or line items are not comparable in U.S. dollar terms given the extreme FX volatility and inflationary environment. We note that through Q2 of 2019, the return on assets, return on equity, and the financial margin were improving over the past year.

(Source: Company IR)

Net operating income was up over 100% compared to Q2 of 2018, and this was in the context that inflation averaged about 40% over the past year. Indeed, as a banking institution, the business is able to simply charge higher rates on loans and quickly adjust fees with current market conditions while other types of businesses don't have that flexibility. The company has at least proved it can remain profitable in the current environment and doesn't appear to have any liquidity issues.

(Source: Company IR)

Again, it's likely the Q3 results that include operations post the August deterioration in the economic environment will show some weakness, but the stock price is already down by 60% in the last three months. Controlling for the economic environment and FX volatility, we think GGAL has value.

Risks

The new Alberto Fernandez government is set to take office on December 10th and there remains a great deal of uncertainty regarding policy direction and what measures may be taken to support the economy. Favorably, the current consensus is for a rebound in economic activity through 2020 and lower inflation, but the main driver for capital markets will be the direction of peso. The potential that conditions improve faster than expected or policy measures introduced are not so extreme as to be detrimental to the investment environment could result in improving sentiment.

Investor monitoring points should include developments in Argentina's public debt management with recent reports suggesting the IMF is once again open to engaging the new government by offering a loan program. To the downside, risks to a deeper deterioration of economic growth conditions, higher than expected inflation, or the government choosing to abandon fiscal responsibility could drive a further depreciation of the peso. We think the peso depreciation has already captured much of the pessimism and weakness in the economy. Upside in the peso or at least a stabilization in market rates from current levels can drive the share price of GGAL higher.

Takeaway

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA at this point is not for the faint of heart, but should be viewed as a private sector and Argentina Peso proxy given its position as one of the country's most integrated institutions. A significant recovery to the ADR stock price would require a sustained rebound in the peso against the U.S. dollar. The stock is already up 32% from its late August lows under $10.00 per share highlighting the significant volatility.

We think shares could trade higher on improving sentiment towards the Argentine economy from what is currently extreme pessimism. Better-than-expected economic performance, lower inflation, and pragmatic policies by the new government could drive equity returns for GGAL higher from here. We rate shares of GGAL as a buy, recognizing the speculative aspect, but viewing the risks as tilted to the upside, betting that the road ahead for Argentina may not be as bad as has already been priced in.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GGAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.