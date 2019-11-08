With Lagarde At The Helm, The Euro Could Go Much Lower

The euro is at support, while the U.S. dollar index is at resistance, which is historically bullish for the euro.

Core inflation in the EU is rising, and if it is not met with hawkish policy, could cause the euro to break below its long-term support level.

Despite not admitting to being a dove, she chided German lawmakers for their interest in fiscally responsible policy.

(Source: World Economic Forum)

Christine Lagarde recently took the reins of the European Central Bank from its seven-year leader Mario Draghi. Like Draghi, Lagarde appears to have an extremely dovish stance when it comes to monetary policy. Though she has yet to make any policy decisions, she recently stated:

We should be happier to have a job than to have our savings protected. I think that it is in this spirit that monetary policy has been decided by my predecessors and I think they made quite a beneficial choice.

In other words, she frowns upon common people saving money and investing for the future. She also stated that Germany and the Netherlands ought to spend their budget surpluses as opposed to reducing debt:

Those that have the room for manoeuvre, those that have a budget surplus, that’s to say Germany, the Netherlands, why not use that budget surplus and invest in infrastructure?... Why not invest in education, why not invest in innovation, to allow for a better re-balancing?

While investing in infrastructure and innovation sounds dandy, she may be dangerously misguided in these statements. Quite frankly, I believe her current sentiment regarding the breadth of her power may put the euro and the authority of the European Union in further jeopardy.

As investors, it is our job to save and use those savings to fund innovation and capital improvements. Last time I checked, a democratic government's job is to govern and make due on its promises by paying off debt. When governments act as investors (with printed money), they have been known to inflate asset prices and create bubbles.

Even more, by creating such bubbles, they effectively eliminate their citizens' ability to own capital/the means of production. Of course, they could argue that government ownership of capital is the people's ownership of capital, but that would be akin to communism. Printing money to garner control over equities has already occurred in Japan.

In my opinion, this is the core problem with negative rates. It prices out the common man from all assets, including bonds, stocks, and even homes. While it promotes employment, it eliminates their ability to retire securely, and thus, forces them to be employed forever. Perhaps this is not the "employment guarantee" that most would like.

Now, unless the ECB can garner total control of constituent government budgets, I do not believe that this will last. In general, the wealthier countries in Europe have been electing leaders who are opposed to negative-rate ECB policy. Regarding the rising dissension, she said:

'There isn't enough solidarity' in the single currency area, adding: 'We share a currency, but we don't share much budgetary policy for now.'

She understands that in order to pursue her dovish objectives (i.e., garner more control over investment assets), the ECB needs further control over Europe via fiscal tax policy. Of course, if European governments pay down debt, the ECB will have fewer bonds available to buy. This would cause rates to rise across the board and allow its citizens to profitably invest their savings. In turn, it would reverse the extreme rise in central bank power that has occurred over the past decade.

All Eyes on the Euro

In my opinion, Lagarde's threat to try to garner control over EU-consistent fiscal policies is likely to promote more Brexit-like national movements. While this is still a black swan risk, it could be deadly for the euro. Even more, if the ECB's extreme dovish stance continues, the EUR/USD exchange rate is likely to break below its current support level and could cause a devaluation, which, again, would likely promote Brexit-like movements.

Take a look at the EUR/USD and EUR/JPY exchange rates below:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the exchange rates are generally at support levels. Currencies have a tendency to mean-revert over the long run, so history would generally indicate that the euro should bounce from here. However, we must ask ourselves why they mean-revert. It is usually because dovish policy causes inflation risk to rise, which encourages monetary leaders to turn hawkish and raise interest rates, which almost always causes exchange rates to rise.

However, if the ECB wants to continue with low-rate policy, it could cause the euro to break much lower. Particularly because the U.S. Fed has stated that it does not plan to lower rates.

Of course, interest rate policy has largely been a function of inflation. Inflation has been falling recently and has allowed central banks to cut rates and pursue further QE. However, it fell almost solely due to falling oil and food prices late last year. If you remove those factors using "core inflation", it is clear that true inflation is rising in both Europe and the U.S. See below:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, there is a divergence between Japan and the EU/U.S. Core inflation has been rising the fastest in the U.S and is currently at nearly 2.4%, while it is only recently rising in the EU. If this continues - and I see no reason why it wouldn't - both the Fed and ECB will eventually be forced to raise rates. With oil prices up 10% over the past month and likely to continue higher, inflation surprises are likely around the corner.

I would argue that inflation is actually likely to rise faster in the EU than in the U.S., chiefly because of just how negative real interest rates are in the EU. If you take the 3-month LIBOR (essentially chosen by central banks) and subtract core inflation, you can see how much central bankers are, quite literally, robbing European savers:

Data by YCharts

Usually, in the 20th century, it was common to achieve a 2% return after inflation.

It's no wonder why German Google search interest for "Buy Gold Ingot" or "Goldbarren kaufen" has been steadily rising in recent years:

(Source: Google Trends)

Bottom Line

Though analysts have been warning higher inflation for years, it is actually rising today and likely to rise further due to ongoing central bank action. The problem is that both the Fed and ECB are focusing on total inflation as opposed to the less volatile and more indicative core inflation rate when making policy decisions.

This will be a significant test for Lagarde. Though she has yet to admit it, she is dovish and has openly professed an interest in garnering further economic control over Europe. Because she has stated an ideal in controlling fiscal budgets, I would say she is interested in garnering political control too.

As inflation continues to rise, long-term interest rates in both the U.S. and EU are likely to rise far above inflation (as adjusted for the likelihood that inflation will rise even higher). This will likely make it more difficult for both governments to fund deficits. While EU governments currently run much smaller deficits than that of the U.S., their budgets would look far worse if interest rates were normalized.

As you can see, this situation is very complex. In general, I believe that the U.S. Fed will be more inclined to pause cuts or even hike rates in the face of rising inflation, while it seems that the EU will try to keep rates negative for as long as possible. Most likely, Lagarde will keep rates negative until the euro is on the verge of breaking.

Quite frankly, we are not too far from that level. In my opinion, if the euro breaks below its 2015 and 2017 low of 1.04 (5.5% lower), it could drop another 10-20% as European savers catch the drift and look to park their money abroad en masse.

On the other hand, the U.S. dollar is at a strong resistance level and recently bounced lower. With the euro in a general support zone of 1.05-1.10, it has historically rallied. In my opinion, another 2017-style rally requires a major hawkish pro-saver change in tone by Lagarde, but that is not off the table.

Thus, I believe the best trade available on the euro today is a long strangle or straddle. It is unclear which direction the euro will go from here, but it seems resoundingly clear that volatility will increase. Even better, implied volatility on the Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust ETF (FXE) is at a historic low, so options are incredibly cheap today, particularly on the put side. Take a look below (implied vol in blue and listed on the left-hand side axis):

(Source: Thinkorswim)

With option prices this cheap and a major move in either direction seemingly likely, a long-term strangle looks nice. Obviously, long volatility positions like this have a tendency to decay over time and often lose 100% of their value. That said, I believe the potential upside makes the trade favorable for a very small position of my account (below 1%).

I recently purchased a January 2021 long 110 call and 102 put with the following payoff structure:

(Source: Options Profit Calculator)

Disclosure: I am/we are long FXE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long and short FXE via long strangle position.