Square's moat

The moat that Square has is the fact that everything ties together.

Square has had a lot of negative comments but they are not based on how the company performs but just on the stock price.

Introduction

I have written five previous articles about Square (SQ) over the last eight months. If you have read any of them (thank you for that), you will know that I am bullish on the stock over the long term, the only term that matters to me.

The reason why I have written quite a few articles is to help investors see through the clouds. In this case they are the negative comments about the business and the stagnating stock price.

This is Square's stock price over the last year:

Nothing to get excited about. But as an investor, you have to phase out. Square has had a huge growth before and now it's slowly growing into its valuation. This is what Square's stock price did before the last year:

Just give it time. As long as the results keep coming, the stock price will follow. And results, that is the actual theme of this article.

On Wednesday, November 6, Square released its Q3 2019 results. We will analyze these together.

The business is more important than the stock price

I'm reading a very interesting investment book, which I recommend to those who love my Potential Multibaggers series: 100 Baggers by Christopher Mayer.

In this book, the author often refers to Thomas Phelps' book 100 to 1 In The Stock Market. One of the investment tips that Mayer cites from Phelps is to look at the business numbers without looking at the stock price at all. If you don't know the stock price, would you hold the company based on the business results alone? If the answer is yes, just hold the stock and don't sell, no matter if it is overpriced or undervalued.

If you didn't know what company this was and you would see this chart, would you be tempted to sell it? I know I wouldn't.

This is the growth of Square's gross margins:

Don't these metrics look a lot better without the price, which often distracts us from seeing the fundamentals?

Too many investors base their judgment on what the price of a stock does, not on how the business performs. That's exactly how you trail an S&P 500 index (SPY). The average 100 bagger took more than 21 years to become a 100 bagger. Before you scoff at this holding period: that's turning $10,000 into $1M. You need a CAGR of 24.5% for this, which is clearly not so simple. But it is attainable if you hold your stocks and ignore price changes.

Square's Q3 2019 results

Square had great results. The revenue is up almost 40% YoY to $602.22M, beating consensus by $5.37M. For a growth company like Square, this is one of the key metrics to look at. Square's products are sticky and therefore it is important to get merchants on their platform and to get consumers on Cash App.

Talking about Cash App. I have been stressing the importance of this platform, Square's second ecosystem, over and over again. I think investors and pundits don't see the complete potential of Cash App to the full and that is one of the reasons why the stock price stays stagnant.

Cash App's revenue came in at $307M. That is already 51% of Square's total revenue. Amazing, in just three years.

The gross profit on that $307M was $123M or a 40% gross profit margin. But it's even better than it looks. On Cash App, you can trade bitcoins (BTC-USD) and this accounts for $148M of revenue, but there the gross margin is very low (just 0.01%). The most important is the rest of the Cash App revenue, which brought in $159M, up 115% YoY. Maybe even more important is the gross profit of $121M, up 125% YoY, which means a gross profit margin of 76%. These are numbers that you want to see as an investor.

On the bottom line, non-GAAP EPS were up a whopping 92.3% to $0.25 beating the consensus by $0.05. GAAP EPS came in at $0.06, beating the $0.00 consensus by a wide margin.

Q4 guidance: conservative, but a raise

Square guided conservatively again. Just for context: for Q3, the company guided $0.18 - $0.20 for EPS. The result: $0.25, 31% more than the midpoint. For revenue, Square guided $590M-$600M and the result was $602.22M. This was not an outlier. Square has an established tradition of underpromising and overperforming.

For its Q4 2019 revenue, Square guided a range of $585M to $595M, while analysts saw $621.24M. If you see this, you may wonder why the stock didn't fall. But Square's guidance was somewhat complicated this time and I had the impression that some investors couldn't figure out the guidance correctly at first. Although it seems a big guidance miss, Square has actually raised its FY 2019 guidance. There are two important elements that influence the new guidance. The first is, of course, the sale of Caviar. It was expected to contribute $45M to the revenue in Q4. The other factor is this:

... underlying trends in our seller and Cash App ecosystems increased the top end of our guidance by $15 million.

(Amrita Ahuja, Square's CFO on the Q3 2019 conference call)

This means that Square raises its guidance by $15M. Knowing the company's history, I'm pretty confident that it will beat this guidance again.

The optionality of two ecosystems

Square is the proud owner of not one but two ecosystems: the merchant system and that of consumers (with Cash App). Square's CEO Jack Dorsey understands this all too well. The development of the two ecosystems and especially the combination of the two gives Square a huge runway for growth. Jack Dorsey on the Q3 2019 conference call:

So we will continue to look for smart ways to bring these two ecosystems together, driven by customer needs and that's customer needs on the seller side, but also on the Cash App side.

Just imagine that merchants can advertise on Cash App, based on the transactions that users make. That's so much more powerful than what Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) or Facebook (FB) do, because Square can look at the actual purchases. It's like Amazon's (AMZN) advertising business. That company, of course, also knows very well what you buy. Of course, Square is not of Amazon's size. Amazon had a total of $3.6B in advertising income in Q3 2019 with a total revenue of $70B. So that's about 5% that comes from advertising. If Square could reach that same percentage, it would boost its top line by about $130M, based on FY2019 revenue. Most of that money would directly go to the bottom line since advertising is a low cost model. Square could also use loyalty programs and many more products and services to tie the two ecosystems together.

Now, just to make sure, Square has not made any comments whatsoever that it has any plans in the direction of advertising but it seems a logical step to me. CEO Jack Dorsey on the Q3 2019 conference call:

Each of these businesses have massive potential when taken alone, but the magic really lies in how they will work together. This is a fundamentally new idea and our entire focus now is on being the greatest and most inclusive financial ecosystem to serve all needs.

That's bold language and I love it. Square has got the talent and the money to make this work. The sale of Caviar brought extra cash. I have already stated that it was good that Caviar was sold to DoorDash. There is simply too much competition in food delivery and the margins are razor-thin. The collapse of Grubhub (GRUB) seems to illustrate that again. Of course, the money that is freed up in the transaction gives Square room to strengthen its network. Jack Dorsey looks at the merchants' side first. This is what he said on the Q3 2019 conference call:

Our first investments will be focused on bringing more awareness to all the software tools we make available to sellers to run their entire business, in addition to managing their payments, and we will continue to prioritize investments to grow our seller network beyond our expectations.

For Cash App, stock trades have been introduced to the platform. I have already argued that this is a very strong new feature and it will add again to the strength of the ecosystem. Can you name one other platform where you can do all of your money transactions, buy stocks and bitcoin on one platform? Jack Dorsey about Cash App on the Q3 2019 conference call:

For many of the folks we serve, Cash App is the first introduction to financial services, and for many more in the mainstream, it's the best replacement for a number of apps they had to otherwise cobble together to make work.

Square's moat

A lot of people ask what Square's moat is. Once you get the integration of all the different parts of the ecosystem, together they form a moat. Jack Dorsey on competition on the Q3 2019 conference call:

We saw a lot of folks who were building solutions for parts of the ecosystem, but very few who are building an ecosystem and that is what continues to set us apart, both on the seller side and also more recently on the cash side.

Of course, a lot of bears won't be convinced by this argument. But a moat is built out over time. What was Starbucks' (SBUX) moat in its beginning years? It took a while before investors realized it was the concept of the third place.

International growth

Square is just starting to scratch the surface when it comes to international expansion. For Cash App, you get this message if you look at international payments:

Cash App does not currently support payments to international recipients. We're working hard to allow users across all countries Cash App is available to send and receive payments to one another - thanks for bearing with us in the meantime.

So expanding Cash App internationally can be a very good and logical investment for Square.

For the seller ecosystem, that too is still in its infancy. It has only been rolled out in the USA, the UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The terminal products were only introduced in the last quarter in Canada, Australia and the UK. So, again, this shows how Square can grow exponentially internationally over the coming years.

Conclusion

Square has again printed a very strong quarter: beat, beat, raise. The fact that the two ecosystems have not been tied together yet and that internationally Square is only scratching the surface are just a few clear signs that Square is just only starting out and has a long runway to expand.

