The Truth Is Out There Somewhere - Fundamentals Versus Momentum At Maxar Technologies

Background

Maxar Technologies is that rare creature, a virtually pureplay space stock. It's the product of combining a Canadian business (MDA) with a US business (Digital Globe), which then moved its domicile to the US in 2017 to improve its ability to win US government contracts. The stock hit an all time high of $66 in Q4 2017 and has had a shocking slide down since then. The most recent challenge was that a Lockheed Martin (LMT) - built remote sensing satellite operated by MAXR failed in late 2018, causing a loss of some $80m of EBITDA and cashflow per annum. This put an already strained balance sheet under still more pressure. Here's what happened to the stock:

Source: YCharts.com

The company has a number of acknowledged challenges on its hands, of which the #1 is its balance sheet. Following a series of mergers funded using leverage, the business has a very high net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio (>6x at present) and an almost infinite net debt to cashflow ratio, because there is precious little cashflow to be found.

Here's the summary financials following Q3 just published.

$3bn of debt, negative cashflow. Not good.

Now, despite all that you see before you, the stock has trended upwards year to date, oscillating within an overall upward channel.

Source: YCharts.com

So the question is - why? Why would a company with a seemingly overwhelming debt load be able to grow equity value in this way?

The Push And Pull Of Momentum vs. Fundamentals

Very roughly speaking, there are two reasons the market drives up a stock. Either the company appears undervalued on its fundamentals - meaning, as a multiple of revenues, profits, or cashflows, investors spot that and buy stock in anticipation of the market correcting the stock to the upside; or, the stock has momentum building behind it, i.e. there are an increasing number of investors who want to own the stock because they think still more will want to own the stock.

Now, we run a service here on Seeking Alpha called "The Fundamentals" so it doesn't take a genius to work out where our preference lies. That's right. We like those financial statements. We like to see revenue, profitability and cashflow all moving in the same direction at the same time, and we like to see a balance sheet that is easily affordable by the company. When we think the fundamentals look strong, we take a look at the valuation as a multiple of those factors and we judge the stock's attractiveness in that light.

Momentum investors or analysts don't work like that. The trend is their friend. Above all else they look to the stock chart to predict where the stock might go next. Underlying this is a kind of psychological analysis - which is to say, if one can work out what other people will think is a good stock, and invest in it now, then when others join in, it will prove to be so.

As we all know the market is an exceptionally fragile, difficult and fickle beast. There is no definitive fact as to whether fundamental or momentum analysis is a better style. If you're a practitioner of one, it does you well to be able to consider stocks through the other lens too.

We think Maxar is heading upwards on a momentum basis. Buyers of the stock think that the company will sort itself out and return to its previous profitable, cash-generative ways. They see the uptrend in the chart as confirmation that the market thinks this too. This, we believe, explains the upward drift of MAXR's stock this year.

The Problem With Momentum

Momentum is in essence a postmodern concept. Underlying facts matter little; the stock price and chart are self-referencing; opinion is as meaningful as fact. Whereas fundamental analysis is squarely modern in nature; mathematical, empirical, fact-checkable. And just like the world writ large, these two world-views, the modern and the postmodern, frequently find themselves in conflict as regards a verdict on a stock.

So it is with MAXR. The chart above tells you the postmodern interpretation. It's going up and to the right. And the table above hints at the modern interpretation. The company generates no money and can't afford the obligations on its balance sheet.

The thing is, fundamentals are in the end what pays the bills. And whilst this may not matter for a long time at an UBER or other unicorn, because they have billions of dollars in IPO money in the basement, it does matter in the near term for a highly leveraged business like MAXR.

Why The Balance Sheet Matters

To normal folk who don't get excited about these things, balance sheets are very boring things. Most don't read them. They should. MAXR trades right now like it has no balance sheet risk.

For the record, our prejudice on balance sheet risk is: we think it is a very bad thing.

Specifically, overlevered businesses are a dangerous place to be for investors, particularly investors in common stock with no say. Faced with an overlevered company, where you want to be is an activist credit fund in the debt. You want to own a very expensive piece of loan with very sharp teeth in the loan docs. You want to have a red-hot analyst and a red-hot lawyer poring over the loan docs day and night to find out the many ways in which the company has or is about to transgress the rules. And you want to use that to extract all kinds of things from the company, be it chump change (waiver fees), worthwhile checks (at-par redemption of your loan that you bought in the credit market for below par) or, and this is the money shot, a piece of equity for free when the company is restructured. The best time to be in this position is when a company has structural problems meaning it simply cannot service its loans and has to do something to back its way out of the corner, lest it end up in administration.

Balance sheet risk is dangerous because when it bites, it bites quickly and it bites hard. A company in MAXR's position - big debt, negative cashflow, heavy capex-intensive business model, at the beginning of a new capex cycle as the new fleet of satellites is launched and activated - can see its equity value wiped out - because on a fundamental basis it can quickly become worth less than the value of the debt it is carrying. And when that happens, the chart can't save you, because you can't pay the lenders with the chart.

So Why Is MAXR Up So Big?

The market believes that MAXR can restructure its way out of trouble. Now, the market could well be right. It often is. And if you feel like trading MAXR, or riding the wave with the market, who are we to hold you back? Good luck to you - the stock has violent moves and you could make big returns quickly. The thing about speculative stocks is, when you speculate correctly, you can make big returns, and quickly. Speculative doesn't mean bad - it just means - be aware you're trying to catch a tiger by the tail. (Let's not forget - we own Virgin Galactic (SPCE) stock on a personal account basis, and that is a purely speculative stock in our view).

But that's not the same as investing on the basis of fundamentals.

Let us compare the two views on MAXR - and we don't claim to be right, nobody knows yet.

Market: MAXR will refinance in order to kick any risk of bankruptcy down the line, it will launch the next-generation Legion fleet of satellites in the next 12-18 months, and that will generate a big uplift in earnings, which will lead to an increase in the stock price, and when Legion is in operation, the company will take a capex holiday and all that cashflow will then pay down the debt. Ergo, stock up nearly 50% since October 30.

Fundamental analysis: The only new news since October 30 is that the company has said it will try to refinance and has launched a bond marketing exercise. In addition, the potential sale of MDA assets has seemingly gone away. And there is no new news on Legion. And there is no new news on a potential Telesat deal. So in short - there is no new fundamental strength here.

Which Approach Is Right?

Nobody knows.

That in short is the play here in MAXR. You believe the market, or you believe the fundamentals. So - you either don't play (often the best idea when the market and the fundamentals differ by so much), or you pick a side and see if you win. For our part, we don't feel good buying at these levels because of the degree of risk inherent in the stock. We would rather enter the stock at a higher price once there's a clear path to positive cashflow. Then the binary balance sheet risk pretty much goes away.

A couple of further points which you can factor into your own thinking. MAXR is being pumped on Twitter and StockTwits now like no other stock in our coverage universe. The trend of opinion is almost universally positive and when anyone mentions debt or any other negative, they are tweetstormed with positivity. So that hardly fills one with confidence. Secondly, the company is pretty uncommunicative with us, which is unusual. We have a pretty good dialog with most of the companies we cover, sometimes at IR level, sometimes at CEO level, and sometimes somewhere in between. But in all cases a pretty good regular dialog. Not so with MAXR, despite us reaching out. So that doesn't help us either, because we have no perspective on the numbers save for the numbers themselves and the earnings presentations - and the numbers and the presentations don't fill us with confidence.

So - if you choose to play MAXR - good luck to you. A skilled trader can do very well here. But for us, the fundamentals don't stack up. So we remain at Neutral.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 7 November 2019.

