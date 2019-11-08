Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/5/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/5/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are now rising off a seasonal low point. The number of insider trades will continue increasing into November and stay strong until the third week of December. We're entering high season for using insider data in the investing process.

----------------------

On Today's Tables

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE);

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR);

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD);

Diebold Nixdorf (DBD);

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE), and;

Assured Guaranty (AGO).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Document Security Systems (DSS);

Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL);

MongoDB (MDB);

VMware (VMW);

Roku (ROKU);

Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR);

NVR Inc. (NVR);

Morningstar (MORN);

Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC);

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN), and;

AMETEK Inc. (AME).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

Tempur Sealy International (TPX);

TriNet Group (TNET), and;

Agentix (OTCPK:AGTX).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Agi T DIR, BO TriNet Group TNET AB $9,534,160 2 Saba Capital Mgt BO Voya Prime Rate Trust PPR B $2,679,581 3 Chan Heng Fai Ambrose DIR, BO Document Security Systems DSS JB* $1,822,200 4 Feldstein Andrew T FO Assured Guaranty AGO B $581,672 5 Laird James F Jr DIR Diamond Hill Investment Group DHIL B $361,000 6 Evans Joseph W DIR Cadence Bancorporation CADE B $314,800 7 Saba Capital Mgt BO Pioneer Floating Rate Trust PHD B $298,252 8 Naher Ulrich VP Diebold Nixdorf DBD B $236,976 9 Stevens Scott B PR, DIR, BO Agentix AGTX JB* $191,278 10 Downes Sean P DIR Universal Insurance Holdings UVE B $174,981

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Ruchim Arik W DIR Tempur Sealy International TPX S,JS* $197,047,210 2 Kao Min H CB, DIR, BO Garmin Ltd. GRMN AS $48,161,796 3 Schar Dwight C DIR NVR Inc. NVR S $15,815,137 4 Mansueto Joseph D CB, DIR, BO Morningstar MORN AS $5,111,439 5 Wood Anthony J CEO, CB, BO Roku ROKU AS $5,105,999 6 Jones Timothy N PR AMETEK Inc. AME S $4,391,674 7 Kilroy John B Jr CB, CEO, DIR Kilroy Realty Corp. KRC S $4,177,150 8 Raghuram Rangarajan COO VMware VMW AS $4,041,147 9 Frankel Michael S CEO, PR, DIR Rexford Industrial Realty REXR S $3,096,678 10 Ittycheria Dev CEO, DIR MongoDB MDB AS $2,905,001

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

