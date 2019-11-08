Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/5/19

|
Includes: AGO, CADE, DBD, PHD, PPR, UVE
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/5/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are now rising off a seasonal low point. The number of insider trades will continue increasing into November and stay strong until the third week of December. We're entering high season for using insider data in the investing process.

----------------------

On Today's Tables

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE);
  • Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR);
  • Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD);
  • Diebold Nixdorf (DBD);
  • Cadence Bancorporation (CADE), and;
  • Assured Guaranty (AGO).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Document Security Systems (DSS);
  • Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL);
  • MongoDB (MDB);
  • VMware (VMW);
  • Roku (ROKU);
  • Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR);
  • NVR Inc. (NVR);
  • Morningstar (MORN);
  • Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC);
  • Garmin Ltd. (GRMN), and;
  • AMETEK Inc. (AME).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Agi T

DIR, BO

TriNet Group

TNET

AB

$9,534,160

2

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Voya Prime Rate Trust

PPR

B

$2,679,581

3

Chan Heng Fai Ambrose

DIR, BO

Document Security Systems

DSS

JB*

$1,822,200

4

Feldstein Andrew T

FO

Assured Guaranty

AGO

B

$581,672

5

Laird James F Jr

DIR

Diamond Hill Investment Group

DHIL

B

$361,000

6

Evans Joseph W

DIR

Cadence Bancorporation

CADE

B

$314,800

7

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

PHD

B

$298,252

8

Naher Ulrich

VP

Diebold Nixdorf

DBD

B

$236,976

9

Stevens Scott B

PR, DIR, BO

Agentix

AGTX

JB*

$191,278

10

Downes Sean P

DIR

Universal Insurance Holdings

UVE

B

$174,981

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Ruchim Arik W

DIR

Tempur Sealy International

TPX

S,JS*

$197,047,210

2

Kao Min H

CB, DIR, BO

Garmin Ltd.

GRMN

AS

$48,161,796

3

Schar Dwight C

DIR

NVR Inc.

NVR

S

$15,815,137

4

Mansueto Joseph D

CB, DIR, BO

Morningstar

MORN

AS

$5,111,439

5

Wood Anthony J

CEO, CB, BO

Roku

ROKU

AS

$5,105,999

6

Jones Timothy N

PR

AMETEK Inc.

AME

S

$4,391,674

7

Kilroy John B Jr

CB, CEO, DIR

Kilroy Realty Corp.

KRC

S

$4,177,150

8

Raghuram Rangarajan

COO

VMware

VMW

AS

$4,041,147

9

Frankel Michael S

CEO, PR, DIR

Rexford Industrial Realty

REXR

S

$3,096,678

10

Ittycheria Dev

CEO, DIR

MongoDB

MDB

AS

$2,905,001

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.