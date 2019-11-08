Smith Micro Pullback Offers An Early Christmas Gift

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ Small & Micro Cap subscribers - find out more here.

Smith Micro (SMSI) continues to succeed. While the stock is down over 30% from its 52-week high of $6.90, the stock’s YTD performance (143% from $1.94) and 52-week performance (121% from $2.13) far outpace the market. However, while SMSI reported stellar Q3 results that matched their prior guidance and beat analyst expectations, investor hopes were clearly exaggerated by the unexpected Q2 blowout. The resultant selloff now presents investors with an impressive opportunity to start or supplement an existing position in SMSI.

Following the Q2 2019 results, SMSI rose 67% on Friday, July 26. Evidently, retail traders were hoping for similar results from SMSI for Q3. Despite strong results (especially for its flagship SafePath platform), traders headed to the exits, leaving the stock trading at its lowest fundamental valuation in recent memory.

Based on chat boards among retail investors, many were hoping SMSI would announce a new ViewSpot customer win during Q3, which did not happen. In my opinion, the recent selloff is overblown and the drop in share price should be seen as an early Christmas gift for investors focused on the long-term, fundamental value of SMSI.

In this article I will zoom in on all three main aspects of SMSI’s wireless business. In each of these three sections I will update on SMSI’s progress and summarize the future potential. I will also be sure to cover the risks associated with SMSI, followed by my valuation. I would also refer readers to Shareholders Unite’s SMSI Seeking Alpha articles, and most especially his most recent article, “Smith Micro’s Cash Flow Bonanza." That article does a great job of focusing in on what SMSI is becoming: a cash-producing machine. For those completely new to SMSI, you should review SHU’s earlier SMSI articles, as well as my previous article about SMSI, "Smith Micro Has Plenty Of Room To Grow".

SafePath - Steady Growth

In less than two years, SafePath went from essentially a $0 per year run rate to SMSI’s largest AND FASTEST GROWING revenue contributor by the time of the Q3 print. In total, SafePath contributed $5.2 million in the quarter to SMSI’s revenue (at approximately 90% gross margins). That means before factoring in any more growth, SafePath exited the quarter at over a $20 million annual run rate. That’s certainly impressive growth!

Even more impressive: SafePath is approaching a $25 million annual run rate based on management’s Q4 guidance on the same call, all while growing over 400% annually based on Q3 results and management’s Q4 guidance. Nevertheless, the stock is trading with an adjusted enterprise value (excluding cash and the value of the NOLs, discussed further in the “Valuation” section) of 2.5x Wall Street’s conservative estimate for 2020 revenue.

In terms of absolute dollars, SafePath grew $1.6 million quarter over quarter in both Q2 and Q3 2019. At the midpoint of management’s guidance for Q4, in the quarter they have consistently noted would be the weakest due to seasonal impacts with Sprint, the midpoint of their (historically) conservative guidance indicates another $780,000 growth sequentially.

In short, SafePath has been a smashing success for SMSI with Sprint and the growth should be expected to continue at a solid pace. Management was asked on the Q3 call about Sprint’s plan for the number of subscribers and they reiterated Sprint’s plans to grow the subscriber base into “the millions.” As of now, our best estimate is that SMSI is about one-quarter of the way to being “in the millions” of subscribers with Sprint. For its part, Sprint is backing their plan up with a number of promotions throughout the year centered on Safe & Found (the white-labeled SafePath product) and Tracker + Safe & Found, the most recent being a Halloween promotion for tracking trick-or-treaters. I will conclude this section on SafePath by noting management teased that future devices that connect with SafePath are likely coming out in 2020.

All things considered, I expect SafePath to continue to grow with Sprint, and the likelihood it expands even further through a merger will also be discussed below in the “Risks” section.

CommSuite - New Opportunities

To me, personally, CommSuite’s disappointing Q3 is the only legitimate complaint to SMSI’s third quarter. As management admitted, CommSuite’s quarterly dip caught them off guard and was below their previous guidance. Their explanation on the conference call makes sense: iPhone sales were strong during the quarter and CommSuite is not a product sold with iPhones. Management does expect better results with CommSuite in Q4, which would also correspond with a number of Android phones planned to be released during the quarter.

Again, I was disappointed with the CommSuite number in light of management’s previous guidance, but in reviewing my operating model for 2020 (discussed in more detail below in the “Valuation” section) I noticed CommSuite dipped in Q3 2018 as well, with a nice comeback in the Q4 2019. So I think that is another reason to believe CommSuite will recover from the relatively minor dip.

Moreover, CEO Bill Smith mentioned on the call: “We remain excited by the progress we are making toward closing CommSuite business with new carrier customers. We think the timing is perfect to grow our customer base.” This was the first mention of a possible new customer for CommSuite in over a year. So it appears management is gaining confidence with a new carrier.

Although Q3 CommSuite numbers disappointed, investors would be wise to remember CommSuite has been a consistent contributor to SMSI and still has a $20 million run rate. Like SafePath, CommSuite has fat gross margins, so any incremental increase over time will impact the bottom line quite positively.

ViewSpot - Integrating Into the Fold

ViewSpot is the newest addition to SMSI, having been acquired in January 2019. According to management, there are four ongoing or completed trials with carriers interested in the ViewSpot product, with seven more potential trials in the pipeline. In a follow up call with management after the Q3 report, CFO Tim Huffmyer expressed regret over neglecting to mention an important note on Q3 ViewSpot revenue. Mr. Huffmyer indicated revenue was down sequentially from Q2 because when ViewSpot was purchased, SMSI inherited a paid trial. That paid trial concluded in Q2 and so the revenue was down slightly on a sequential basis. However, Mr. Huffmyer noted SMSI is working to sign this trial participant to a full contract. He also reiterated the annual guidance he gave on the call of 10-20% year-over-year growth in ViewSpot revenue. So all in all, ViewSpot is still on track for good growth in 2019.

On the Q3 earnings call, Bill Smith noted that SMSI wanted to move towards making ViewSpot more of a recurring revenue product versus one that is now more geared towards lumpy professional services revenue. That seems to align with feedback SMSI has received from the trials. This means that SMSI will need to make some changes and improvements to the ViewSpot product now, but that will ultimately lead to much higher margins and broader scalability for ViewSpot in the future.

In short, SMSI continues to integrate the ViewSpot product into its fold. While its revenue may be fairly lumpy for the time being, ViewSpot still provides significant upside to SMSI if they are able to land a new deal with it—or if it merely opens the door for SMSI to introduce one of their other products and that results in a win for SafePath or CommSuite.

Risks

To be sure, SMSI is not without its risks. The most obvious risk to SMSI is also its biggest opportunity: Sprint’s (S) planned merger with T-Mobile (TMUS). The risk to SMSI is that the new TMUS could decide to sunset SMSI’s Safe & Found and its related devices, although this process would take several years. I mentioned this risk in my previous SMSI article and, in my opinion and in management's most recent commentary, nothing has changed. I would simply reiterate that the merger would also provide a huge opportunity for SMSI. Even if the new TMUS does not have an exclusive deal with SMSI, having their product offered to the new TMUS subscriber base would more than double the TAM for SafePath. Furthermore, given SMSI’s relationship with Boost Mobile, the merger may help SMSI gain another Tier 1 carrier with Dish (DISH). In any case, seeing that IoT is the way of the future for the carriers, and SMSI's competency in that space, it seems unlikely that the new TMUS will not find a way to integrate SMSI.

Another risk I’ve heard expressed among some investors is the recent increased operating expenses. The increased opex combined with the large warrant conversions in Q3 led to SMSI’s EPS holding steady from Q2 to Q3 despite the large sequential revenue (and operating income) growth. I understand the concern in this area, but the increase should have been expected by investors. CFO Tim Huffmyer guided for the increase on the Q2 call, noting the increased hiring. Ultimately, this is a bullish development as on that same call CEO Bill Smith noted that the increased hiring was not only for current business needs, but for expected future wins. Moreover, this headwind is temporary, with CFO Huffmyer guiding on the Q3 call for hiring to freeze at 200 employees once all open requisitions are filled in Q4. I expect the increase in hiring through Q4 will continue to be a temporary headwind through Q1 2020, but based upon Huffmyer’s guidance, the increased expenses should amount to less than a $0.01 reduction in EPS.

Finally, several investors have warned about the outstanding warrants that could be profitably converted at any time. Again, this is a temporary headwind, and is only partially bearish. To begin with, these warrants have been outstanding for some time and are not a new development. Second, the number of shares outstanding, in total, will only impact EPS by about $0.01 per share per quarter. Finally, the bullish side of this equation is that the warrants will give an already cash-producing company even more cash on hand.

Valuation

In my prior SMSI article I provided a valuation for SMSI. I have changed a few assumptions based upon additional information since that time. Please remember, I always try to be conservative in my valuation as I’m looking for a large disconnect between current share price and conservative valuations. SMSI certainly fits into this scenario.

My operating model for SMSI assumes the following: (1) SafePath growth in Q4 2019 at the mid-point of management guidance; all other revenue held even from Q3, with a slight uptick in CommSuite based on management commentary/guidance and historical precedent; (2) 2% growth in CommSuite in 2020; (3) $1.2 million increase in SafePath revenue in the first three quarters of 2020, well below the growth of $1.6 million the past two quarters; (4) $700,000 increase in SafePath revenue in Q4 2020, expecting a seasonal slowdown; (5) no growth in ViewSpot; (6) all outstanding warrants converted; (7) operating expenses related to hiring increasing $300,000 per quarter in Q4 2019 and Q1 2020, per management guidance; (8) all other operating expenses increasing 5% YOY.

Using these assumptions, I estimate 2020 EPS to be $0.53. Using the basic 20 P/E, that would value SMSI at $10.60/share. Now, in addition to being conservative with my calculation, I should point out additional upside to SMSI’s valuation. There are several things to consider:

(1) New customer wins: this would obviously increase the amount of revenue and EPS for 2020.

(2) Current cash on hand is approximately $0.60/share.

(3) NOLs are currently worth about $40 million, or approximately $1.00/share. So that, together with current cash, is $1.60 of value in addition to 2020 EPS.

(4) As noted, my model assumes all warrants will be converted by Q4 2020. While this would be a slight drag on EPS, it would also lead to another approximately $10 million in cash, or another $0.25 per share. In total, then, current cash plus NOLs plus future warrant conversion cash would be $1.85/share. Of course, this also does not include future expected increase in cash on hand from operating cash flow. By the end of 2020, if all warrants are exercised, SMSI should have over $2.00/share in cash + NOLs.

(5) The final point for valuation, which I believe could be significant, is that SMSI is likely to be added to the Russell 2000 index in mid-2020. This would lead to forced buying by institutions in a stock that is not highly liquid and has low current institutional ownership. I believe this possible addition to the Russell index is an overlooked tailwind for SMSI as it closes 2019 and moves into 2020.

Taking all of these assumptions into consideration, I think SMSI’s fair value should be in the range of $12.50 - $14.00 per share with no new customer wins.

Conclusion

While the stock price reaction after the Q3 earnings call has been disappointing for those holding SMSI, I believe the drop provides an impressive opportunity to begin or increase one’s position. Personally, I view this opportunity as an early Christmas gift! SMSI has battled against several headwinds to hold EPS constant from a blowout Q2, all while significantly increasing their operating income and cash flow. They are poised to close the year with at least $1.60/share in cash and NOLs, with an opportunity to continue to expand their business and free cash flow in 2020. Furthermore, the tailwind of being added to the Russell 2000 index is likely to push shares higher, much closer to their fair value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SMSI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.