Repligen Stock Price Can Keep Growing: Buy The Current Dip

Stock is pricey (PE of 79x), but given the growth prospects, I believe there is plenty of gain to be realised over the medium to long term, and I am buying.

Stock is up 129% since beginning of 2018, but recently corrected from a September high of $94 to October low of $74.

Repligen keeps growing revenues; by 40% yoy in Q319, and at a CAGR of 27% between FY 2016 and FY 2019 (if full-year revenue targets are met).

Investment Thesis

I like the look of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN). The company operates in a growing market, supplying tools for the manufacture of biologic drugs, most notably monoclonal antibodies. It has a proven ability to make strategic acquisitions that complement its business model and capabilities and has cash available for further acquisitions having recently raised $600m via debt and equity offerings.

Its organic growth has recently exceeded 30% and exceeds 40% when recent acquisitions are factored in. Although the stock is relatively expensive, with much of the future value (I believe) already factored into the price, a recent drop in share price from $94 to $83 makes for an attractive investment opportunity.

I believe that Repligen will continue to outperform analysts' expectations, and EPS will increase once the company absorbs its most recent acquisitions and is able to cut down its admittedly high cost of sales.

Company Overview

Repligen makes bioprocessing products used in the manufacture of biologic drugs by biotech firms and major pharma companies.

The company operates across 3 main product lines: chromatography, filtration, and proteins, and plans to add a fourth, process analytics, having completed the acquisition of C-Technologies in April in a deal worth $240m, comprising $192m in cash and $48m in Repligen stock.

The revenue split, as shown in the table below taken from Repligen's FY2018 10K submission, is approximately 23%/47%/28% across the 3 product lines, respectively.

Source: Repligen 10K Submission FY2018

Chromatography

Repligen's chromatography solutions include the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs, most notably via its Pre Packed Chromatography (PPC) column lines marketed under the brand name OPUS.

OPUS is disposable, flexible, and available in a range of sizes; in the company's own words:

The customisation and ready-to-use nature of our OPUS columns makes them ideal for purification of antibodies, recombinant proteins and vaccines. Biomanufacturers value the time savings, labor and utility cost savings, product consistency and the "plug and play" convenience of OPUS. (Source: Repligen 10K FY2018)

Repligen estimates in a recent investor presentation that it has an approximately 25% share of the global chromatography market, and the product line, which also includes chromatography resins and ELISA test kits, has shown a nice increase in sales of 15% on a CAGR basis; a figure that is likely to increase to around 20% if FY19 projections are met. (Source: Investor Presentation May '19)

Filtration

Filtration is the product line showing the most pronounced growth; a CAGR of 66% between 2016 and 2018. This is also the largest market Repligen operates in, estimated to be worth $900m (Source: Repligen Investor Presentation). The company's 10% share of this market makes it a market leader. Its main product is the X-Cell ATF:

a technologically advanced filtration device used in upstream processes to continuously remove cellular metabolic waste products during the course of a fermentation run, freeing healthy cells to continue producing the biologic drug of interest.

Protein

Finally, Repligen is an OEM manufacturer of Protein A ligands used to help bind chromatography resins. The ligands are used in almost all development of monoclonal antibodies. According to Repligen:

Antibody-based biologics alone accounted for over $115 billion of global biopharma revenue and represented a majority of the top 10 best-selling drugs across the pharmaceutical industry in 2017.

Although Repligen's protein sales showed little growth between 2016 and 2018, profits are steady, and demand is global, which Repligen is in a good position to capitalise on, given it has an overseas manufacturing plant in Lund, Sweden.

Strategy: Direct-to-Consumer Sales

Repligen favours selling direct to its consumers, particularly across its chromatography and filtration lines, and as such, the company has significantly increased the size of the sales team in recent years, to 103 members at the end of 2018 (Source: FY2018 10K).

As a result, SG&A costs have increased at a CAGR of 29% between 2016 and 2018. During the first 9 months of 2019, SG&A costs have shown an increase of 39% over the same period in 2018. This almost exactly matches the pace of sales growth over the same period: 41%. According to Repligen (Source: Q319 10Q)

Direct sales represent approximately 80% and 75% of our product revenue in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively.

Strategy: Growth by Acquisition

Repligen has tended to grow its business by making strategic acquisitions, as we can see from this slide from the recent investor presentation.

Source: Repligen Investor Presentation, May 2019

For example, Spectrum was acquired in June 2017 (Source: Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News) in a deal worth around $359m, comprising a cash payment of approximately $112.8m, plus 6,153,995 shares of common stock.

Repligen estimated that the deal, which allows the company to augment its filtration offering with Spectrum's portfolio of products, including its hollow-fibre cartridges which are complementary to Repligen's X-Cell ATF, would create between $20m and $25m of cost synergies (since Spectrum was previously a client of Repligen), plus around $47-50m in incremental revenues at gross margins above 55%.

During the Q319 earnings call, Repligen CEO Tony Hunt stated that overall synergies from the deal amounted to $17m in the first nine months of the year. We also know that Spectrum contributed $19.4m of revenues between August 1, 2017, and December 31, 2017.

The most recent acquisition, as mentioned earlier, is C-Technologies, purchased for $192m in cash and $48m (Source: MarketWire) in Repligen stock. This is perhaps a more speculative deal since C-Technologies has been bought in order to open up a new revenue stream, in Process Analytics, rather than augment an existing product line.

C-Technologies is known for its Solo VPE platform, described as the "gold standard in the industry" by Repligen CEO Hunt (Source: Q3 earnings call), and Slope Spectroscopy, which augments concentration measurement methods for biologics and small molecules.

It has been suggested (Source: BioProcess International) that the acquisition of C-Technologies opens up a new market worth at least $500m and is expected to deliver $16-17m of revenue for the partial year in 2019 (Source: Q3 Earnings call).

Whilst the revenue contributions of both Spectrum and C-Technologies may not be overly substantial, making up, by my calculation, around 25% of all Repligen's sales in 2019, when you also factor in the cost synergies, the increase in both market share and total addressable market, and the increased size and reach of Repligen, both deals look like good business, especially over the longer term.

Repligen has made a habit of successfully absorbing businesses that are complementary to its product lines and expansion plans, which is a testament to management's vision and organisational skills. The company is a long way from reaching saturation point in any of its markets, and that is an encouraging sign.

Financials: Climbing Costs of Revenue Need Not be a Concern

As mentioned earlier, Repligen's revenues are growing at an annual rate of around 40%. If, as management expects, Repligen delivers revenues of between $267m and $270m; let's call it $268.5m; then the CAGR between 2016 and 2019 will be 27%.

Those expecting the EPS to climb as profits increase, however, may be disappointed - at least in the short term. That's because, if we take Q32019 performance as an example, although revenues for the first 3 quarters of 2019 grew by 41% when compared to 2018, SG&A costs rose by 39%, cost of product revenue by 41%, and R&D by 13% (but 51% on a quarter by quarter basis).

Source: Repligen 10Q Q319

While there may not be much profit taking going on at Repligen, it's clear that the company are re-investing their revenues directly back into the company, increasing spending on key business divisions.

The strength of Repligen's sales team is vital to its prospects for long-term growth, as is its R&D spend (although it is worth mentioning that R&D spend appears to be relatively low - perhaps this is down to the acquisition-led strategy).

It is also worth remembering that financials are complicated by the absorption of new businesses, which we are unlikely to see the full effect of until next year at the earliest, when both Spectrum and C-Technologies deliver a full year of revenues.

The sales growth is incontestable, however, and what investors want to see. Repligen's biggest clients include GE Healthcare and MilliporeSigma, who were responsible for, respectively, $5m and $9.4m of all Repligen revenues in the first nine months of 2019; or to illustrate a different way: 16% and 18% of total revenues in 2018.

Source: Repligen 10Q Submission Q319

Although significant, this data also illustrates that Repligen is significantly diversified across a wide customer base. Again, that puts pressure on the sales team, but also gives Repligen multiple paths to revenue growth, especially given its markets are large and barriers to entry are high.

Manufacturing

The ability of Repligen to continue to build all of its products in-house, and to have the spare capacity to ramp up production in response to growing demand, is key in my opinion.

As we can see, Repligen has recently expanded its capacity in Rancho Dominguez, California, to 69,000 square feet, which management says "will increase overall capacity for Spectrum modules and ProConnex products." (Source: Q3 earnings call). It is also worth noting the factory in Lund, Sweden. 46% of Repligen's revenues are derived from Europe and APAC:

Share Price: Why Buy Now?

Source: Trading View - share price vs S&P & S&P Health Care Equipment Select Industry Index + trading volumes:

If we consider that analysts' expectations are for an EPS of $1.03 for FY19, that gives us a PE ratio (using share price at time of writing of $81.44) of 79x.

That might suggest that all the positive indications concerning the future value of Repligen have already been factored into the price, but I do not believe that's the case.

Note the collapse in share price from $94 to $74 between September and October. It has been suggested in some quarters (Source: Yahoo Finance) that the correction can be attributed to a reality check; in other words, investors had been piling into the stock, which artificially drove the price beyond what is justified by the present value of the company, hence the sell-off.

It is also worth noting, however, that in September, Repligen CEO Tony Hunt sold 12,094 shares (Source: Yahoo Finance) of RGEN on 09/09/2019 at an average price of $82.4 a share. The total sale was worth $996,546.

In some circumstances, that could be interpreted as a negative signal. But there are many different reasons why management sell stock, and in this case, there does not seem to be any cause for alarm. In fact, I can find very little negative news flow around Repligen - only strong financials, plenty of investment back into the company, and a healthy cash position.

As such, I would recommend now as a good time to pick up Repligen stock if you are looking at a medium to long-term holding period. The global biologics market, worth more than $200bn in 2017, is set to grow at a CAGR of 8-10% (Source: MarketWatch) over the next five years.

The emergence of monoclonal antibodies as a form of treatment has exploded (there are currently more than 80 mAbs on the market and more than 400 in various stages of clinical development, according to Repligen's most recent 10Q), which further plays into Repligen's hands.

The company has also demonstrated a proven ability to assimilate complementary companies into its business model, whilst maintaining impressive organic growth rates, e.g. more than 30% yoy between Q318 and Q319.

Conclusion: Expect a Short Term Bump and a Longer Term Gain

I am prepared to buy Repligen at the current price because, although the future value of this company is arguably already baked into the price, I believe that there is significantly more value to be realised.

I am impressed by the company's growth driven strategy, reinvesting profits directly back into the business and pursuing an acquisition-led strategy.

Before the end of Q219, Repligen successfully raised $600m through a combination of stock and debt offerings, and according to management:

In terms of our 2019 year-end cash and cash equivalents, or GAAP metric, we now expect to be in the range of $520 million to $530 million, an increase of $10 million at the midpoint compared to our prior guidance.

Which leaves the door open for further acquisitions. Whilst I doubt that Repligen could become an acquisition target itself in the foreseeable future (its customer base seems to be too diversified), I am confident that Repligen stock is only going in one direction; upwards; buoyed by growing demand, ability to meet demand, ability to open up new revenue streams through acquisitions, and ability to drive organic growth via a direct-to-consumer sales strategy.

