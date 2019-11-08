UUP: U.S. Equity 'Melt-Up' May Be Signaling A U.S. Dollar 'Melt-Up'

UUP calls may be a good way to hedge this currency risk; a long UUP strangle may be the best way to speculate on it.

As a precious metal investor, I want the dollar to fall, but the fact of the matter is that it may have more room to run.

Emerging market currencies are back at 2018 lows and fears regarding growing global EM protests may push them back over the edge.

The current U.S. equity 'melt-up' appears to be being funded by overseas investors who may cause a similar blow-off-top in the U.S. dollar.

(Trading View)

The U.S. dollar index was in a tight upward trading range from Spring 2018 until last month when it broke to the downside. The rally was largely caused by high-interest rate differentials in the U.S. compared to other developed world countries as well as the rapid decline of a few emerging market currencies with high dollar-denominated debt.

Trading volumes remain historically low across the FX market. Most foreign currencies are at support levels when compared to the U.S. dollar and, with a steady decline in U.S. rates, many are calling for its top. Of course, if this is 'the top', investors who have been building a large precious metals position would be greatly rewarded.

That said, from a technical standpoint, there is a very good setup for a melt-up trade. From a fundamental standpoint, the U.S. dollar is a bit overvalued, but so is the U.S. equity market and it is rocketing higher. Considering a significant portion of current U.S. equity market buyers today are overseas, it would be logical for the U.S. dollar to follow suit.

As I recently explained in "EMB: A Global Wave In Emerging Market Debt Defaults Is Beginning" and "A Closer Look At Emerging Market Currency Instability" there are many reasons to believe that emerging market currencies are headed for another crash. With seemingly ultra-dove Christine Lagarde taking over the ECB, EUR/USD may also be on the verge of breaking support. Quite frankly, while the fundamentals for the U.S. dollar are poor, they are far worse in the rest of the world and the vicious feedback loops that have aided the dollar rally are not dead yet.

There is no doubt that I and many investors want the U.S. dollar to fall. Foreign equities are far cheaper than U.S. equities from a valuation standpoint and a rally in commodities is long overdue. But, as I'll explain, the U.S. dollar rally seems much more likely to end in a fiery rise than in a cold and slow decline.

Who Is Buying U.S. Assets?

Before we figure where the dollar is headed, we have to figure out where global capital is flowing and why. U.S. investors have almost no cash in their accounts, so they cannot be the main ones buying the current equity market.

Take a look below:

Data by YCharts

In fact, I have devised a very simple system for estimating foreign equity purchases. When overseas investors buy U.S. equities they usually cause the price to rise overnight, or from the daily 4:30 PM close to 9:30 AM open EST. By only looking at the price changes over that period and excluding daytime price movements, we can generate an index that measures the performance impact of overnight/overseas buyers. (Excluding Latin American and Canadian buyers since they are in the U.S. timezone).

On the contrary, we can create a "domestic impact" index by using only daily open to daily close price changes. This process is explained in far more detail in this article.

Here are the indices for the S&P 500 since 2015. Notice how the purple 'foreign purchasing' line is rising quickly while the blue 'domestic purchasing' line is falling (signaling U.S. investors are selling into the rally):

(Thinkorswim)

As you can see, nearly all U.S. equity performance since November 2016 is attributable to overseas buyers (specifically, since the election). In fact, if you bought at the close and sold at the open (to only expose yourself to overnight movement) you would have made a 51% return as opposed to buying and holding at 44%. Had you bought at the open and sold at the close, you'd only have netted about 5%.

Of course, some U.S. investors buy and sell overnight and some overseas investors buy and sell during the U.S. daytime, but on average, those "errors" should cancel out.

Importantly, the same pattern was true from 1997 to 2000 during the last true 'equity melt-up'. This pattern is confirmed by the fact that, in both instances, U.S. investors did/do not hold enough cash to fund a bull market.

The U.S. Dollar Tends to Repeat History

Finally, from 1997-2000 when U.S. cash allocations were low and U.S. equities rallied due to overseas purchasing, the U.S. dollar index skyrocketed. See below:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the last major U.S. dollar melt-up coincided with a U.S. dollar melt-up.

There are other examples of this dynamic. The U.S. dollar skyrocketed from 1979 to 1985 during the Latin American debt crisis and crashed thereafter. In 1985, the U.S. dollar crashed with the Japanese yen being the primary benefactor and the Japanese Nikkei 225 rose to levels it has yet to return to 30-years later.

Importantly, during each of these 'currency driven melt-ups,' the currency continued to rally for two to five years after the bubble bursts. During the rally, the currency consolidates just as the U.S. dollar has since 2015. After the equities crash, domestic demand for currency rises and gives the exchange rate even more steam.

So, why are overseas investors so interested in purchasing U.S. dollars and U.S. equities? I would argue that it is mainly due to negative real interest rates around the world. In my opinion, this is best measured through 3 month LIBOR (or equivalent) minus the country's core inflation rate. I use core, which excludes food and energy because it is far less volatile and more indicative of the long-run inflation level.

Take a look at this measure for the major economies today:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the U.S. dollar is the "best of the worst" places to store your money. In real terms, you are only expected to lose a quarter percent of your money per year while you may lose as much as 2% in Europe. Obviously, if you're a saver in these countries (which make up most of the dollar index), you'd probably be inclined to park your money in dollars. Of course, you'd probably be even more inclined to park it in U.S. stocks with the expectation of achieving a higher return.

The Emerging Market Side of the Equation

The U.S. dollar index does not directly hold exposure to emerging market currencies but is significantly impacted by them. As explained in this recent article, the bulk of dollar-denominated debt created over the past decade actually has not been in the U.S., it has been in emerging market countries.

Due to this massive debt expansion, emerging market countries have been faced with a repeating cycle of large currency devaluations with the largest being in 2018. Since then the currencies of many of these countries have strengthened, but the core problems have only been made worse. Namely, borrowing even more U.S. dollars at low-interest rates.

This excessive dollar-denominated borrowing is problematic because, when the home local currency stumbles, the borrower effectively owes more in local currency and will try to race to repay.

Take a look at my index of the "Emerging Market U.S. dollar" which is made up of the currencies of the largest 18 EM currencies:

(Data Source - Google Finance)

As you can see, the dollar index, measured with the ETF (UUP), has continued higher this year while the "EM Dollar" is resting at its 2018 peak. With protests beginning to rage again across emerging markets, it seems likely another wave of devaluations is likely around the corner.

This may be the final peg that creates a rapid 20%+ rise in the U.S. dollar index.

Betting on the Dollar with UUP

Most investors (including myself) do not trade futures and cannot easily gain exposure to the U.S. dollar index. This is where the Invesco U.S. dollar index ETF (UUP) comes in handy. It is very liquid with an AUM of around $330M and even pays a dividend yield of around 1% due to the favorable rate differentials.

It holds short futures contracts that are weighted as follows:

(Invesco)

These weights are in line with the official 'U.S. dollar index' weights so it is an accurate way to make the trade. However, the ETF does come with a higher expense ratio of 79 basis points so it is costly if you care a great deal about your bottom line. That said, it is optionable which is one of the primary reasons I like the ETF.

Implied volatility is historically low for the ETF, so it may be an interesting time to make an options trade. If you have a large exposure to gold or other commodities, it may be smart to hedge your position with long out of the money call options on UUP.

If you simply want to speculate on the dollar, I have an interesting potential trade. The way I see it, the U.S. dollar could go in either direction. It has a historical tendency to fall from the current level and rate differentials have declined a bit, but if it falls, it likely will be slow as other central banks will probably look to devalue their currency too. However, if it rises from here, I expect it to rise dramatically in a "blow-off top" type fashion.

Looking to January 2021, I would say the max upside is $28-$30 while the max downside is $23-$24. While I can see both scenarios, I have a long bias so for me the best speculative way to make the trade is two Jan 21 $28 calls combined with one $26 put. This is the payoff structure of the trade using Thursday's close prices:

(Options Profit Calculator)

Obviously, this is only a trade I would make with a very small amount of money considering "long volatility" type strategies usually decay 100% over time. That said, I like the payoff structure and see today's low option pricing levels as very favorable for the trade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in UUP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: May initiate a combined put/call position on UUP