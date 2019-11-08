Global Payments: There Is More To The Quarter Than Meets The Eye

Introduction + Valuation

In the earnings report aftermath, we reiterate our strong thesis and expand the 2020 PE multiple from 24x to 24.5x, which, when applied to our EPS estimate of $7.51 (up from $7.40), results in the new target price of $184, up from $180. While we like the way GPN shares responded to the incremental earnings data, we believe there is even more than meets the eye and discuss it in the takeaways below.

Company Description:

Global Payments, Inc. (GPN) is a provider of payment technology solutions and software solutions that allow customers to accept various payment types. The company operates in the United States and more than 30 other countries. With an annual revenue base of ~$3.4 billion, it merged with Heartland Payment Systems in 2017, which has turned it into a major player not only for large enterprises, but also for smaller players. The company intends to continue its expansion via organic growth and M&A activity.

Key Takeaways from 3Q Earnings Results:

International expansion is key and should be enhanced via new partnerships that GPN is signing, notably with Citi and Desjardins. Note that the latter enhances Global Payments' network by about 40,000 merchants, while the Citi relationship will deliver an enhanced omnichannel network to GPN, something that the company was pursuing for quite some time. While not immediately evident, this could increase revenue in Europe by double digits.

P2P solutions differentiate GPN from competition, as a revenue driver and as a source of margin expansion. Both Netspend and the recent addition of Samsung should expand P2P by as much as 25% over the next 2 years. This could be a game changer for GPN.

Value-added products should help further accelerate top-line growth; among them are disbursement capabilities, Sales Select, and Heartland. While revenue traction differs across these products, cumulatively, we could see solid double-digit contribution

European e-com and omni solutions business should grow at least 12% Y/Y in 2020, particularly as the UCP rollout goes live in the United Kingdom and as enhanced marketing spending helps further accelerate growth.

Software / Payments Technologies to Grow in Low Teens: We see continued new wins in these segments, particularly on the management platform side, with Togetherwork and SaaS solutions as a whole growing at 22%+ Y/Y, which is ~200 bps higher than our earlier estimate.

Capital One WalMart portfolio is the core driver of the issuer solutions business, which we expect to accelerate by 100-120 bps in 2020.

Still Estimate $1.5 Billion in Free Cash Flows in 2020: We believe that the company can continue growing FCF at a rate of 15-20% per year, particularly if it can manage capital expenditures adroitly and keep them under $250 MM. We reiterate our belief that M&A is the best usage of Global Payments’ FCF, though capital return is also important and could become a vital tailwind for the stock when revenue growth and earnings start hitting tough comps.

Risks to Our Thesis:

We see the following core risks to our thesis.

Technology outages and cyber attacks remain at the forefront of any risks for GPN, having the potential to disrupt its operations.

Macro risks remain important, particularly as the European economy is headed for a slowdown. Dimmer economic outlook leads to reduced spending, which in turn puts pressure on how much consumer spends.

Competitive risks, particularly other payment processors and even networks, such as Visa, MasterCard, and Discover, remain important.

Regulatory risks are also relevant, since GPN is tightly governed by Dodd-Frank.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.