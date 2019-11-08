W&T Offshore: Not Low Enough Yet, But Quite Close

The investment thesis that I believe is the best adapted to such E&P producers is to invest with a particular interest in the short term.

Investment Thesis

The Houston-based W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) is a small US independent offshore oil and gas producer founded in 1983. The company operates mainly in the Gulf of Mexico. It is the second-largest basin in the US, with about 20% of the total US production in 2018.

The company produced oil, NGL, and natural gas and had a revenue of $132.22 million in the third quarter of 2019, mostly generated from oil, as the graph below is indicating:

The investment thesis that I believe is the best adapted to such E&P producers is to invest with a particular interest in the short-term and eventually mid-term based on oil price fluctuation and accumulate slowly a long-term position generated by the actual gain.

In short, you should avoid a long-term approach that is more adapted to "bigger fishes" like oil supermajors (e.g., Exxon Mobil (XOM) or Chevron Corp. (CVX) of the US).

The oil sector is highly volatile, and small independents like W&T Offshore have a higher sensitivity to oil price variations. The second negative is that W&T Offshore is not paying a dividend.

If we compare WTI to Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) (RDS.A), we can see that stock has underperformed significantly.

However, the company had two consecutive improving quarters since the weak first-quarter that was affected by substantial production curtailments due to pipeline repairs and facility maintenance at three of its largest producing fields.

Finally, the company's founder and CEO, Tracy Krohn, has been the head of the business for nearly 40 years and is still leading the company. I see it as a particular plus.

One critical takeaway characterizing this independent offshore company

W&T Offshore owns low-decay offshore assets that have continued to produce, even with lower CapEx levels. It is mainly due to the nature of the offshore wells that present a much longer "production life" compared to a Permian well, as you can see below:

Source: Company presentation

One thing that hurts the company is mostly the weakness in natural gas prices, which affect the realized price indicated by the company negatively. It is a composite of oil, NGL, and natural gas price.

The production for 3Q '19 was 41.1K Boep/d at a realized composite price of $34.56 per barrel of oil equivalent. The company said that "production for the first three quarters of 2019 was within production guidance despite non-operated and third-party downtime issues, impact due to weather, as well as facility downtime."

W&T Offshore, Inc. - Financial and Production 3Q 2019 - The Raw Numbers

W&T Offshore Inc. 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 153.5 143.4 116.08 134.70 132.22 Net Income in $ Million 44.40 133.61 -47.76 35.72 74.55 EBITDA $ Million 95.00 187.61 2.46 74.97 68.39 EPS diluted in $/share 0.32 0.96 -0.34 0.25 0.53 Cash from operations in $ Million 179.66 26.91 84.85 21.47 80.28 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 27.52 47.03 31.58 41.57 188.07 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 152.14 -20.12 53.26 -20.10 -107.79 Total Cash in $ Million 339.06 33.29 86.12 65.71 41.74 Total LT Debt in $ Million 983.94 633.54 634.01 634.42 718.95 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 138.97 139.26 140.46 140.57 140.57 Oil Production 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boe/d 36.5 35.0 33.4 35.0 41.1 Realized price ($/Boe) 45.32 44.16 38.31 41.83 34.56

Source: Company PR and Morningstar

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Net Debt, Free Cash Flow, and Oil-Equivalent Production

1 - Total Revenues of $132.22 million in 3Q'19

Revenues decreased 13.8% to $132.22 million in the third quarter from $153.46 million a year ago and down slightly sequentially. The company had a net income in the third quarter of 2019 of $74.55 million or $0.53 per share.

The revenue decline was induced by a decrease in realized commodity sales price per Boe and product mix. Higher oil equivalent production partially offset this adverse effect.

The company has included the production for a full quarter related to the Mobile Bay acquisition in its fourth-quarter 2019 production guidance estimates.

W&T's fourth-quarter 2019 production guidance is expected to be between 49,300 and 54,500 Boep/d.

The company has narrowed its full-year 2019 guidance range to 39,800 to 41,100 Boep/d.

2 - Free cash flow was a loss of $107.79 million in 3Q'19

Because of the recent Mobile Bay acquisition, W&T Offshore now turns negative in yearly free cash flow and made a loss of $94.75 million, with a loss of $107.79 million for 3Q '19.

As we know, W&T Offshore entered into a joint exploration program with Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) for the development of 14 pre-identified projects in the Gulf of Mexico at a drastically reduced CapEx for the company.

The JV secured a $361.4 million commitment for the development of 14 pre-identified projects in the GOM with the potential to upsize the program over time with additional projects. This initiative helped the company to reduce CapEx and increase free cash flow.

However, with the recent Mobile Bay acquisition, the situation reversed. I do not consider this change as concerning, and it is part of a natural process of development.

3 - Oil-equivalent production and other consideration

Total oil equivalent production averaged 41.15K Boepd in the third quarter of 2019. It was up 11.2% from 36.5K Boepd in the year-ago quarter. Liquids (oil and NGL) represented 53% of the total production in the quarter.

Source: W&T offshore most recent map

Reserves

Note: Mobile Bay acquisition will increase reserves. In the press release it is said:

Total net proved reserves acquired were 74 MMBoe, of which 22% are liquids. Approximately 99% of the reserves are classified as proved developed producing. These reserves were determined by the third-party independent reserve engineering firm, Netherland, Sewell and Associates, Inc., as of the effective date of the acquisition, based on the October 15, 2018 NYMEX Henry Hub gas and NYMEX WTI oil prices.

4 - Production Guidance - 2019 and Fourth Quarter

The company expects production for fourth-quarter 2019 within 49.3K-54.5K Boepd. For the full year, the guidance has been raised to 39.8K-41.1 Boepd.

Note: Guidance from the Press release

Tracy Krohn, the CEO, said in the conference call:

So, it's important to note that we built our success by focusing on cash flow positive projects, whether that's with the drill bit or whether that's making acquisitions or both. We use the cash we generate to fund drilling and make more acquisitions to consistently grow value. So, on that note, on August 30, 2019, we closed the shallow water Gulf of Mexico Mobile Bay acquisition for $167.6 million. This is an accretive acquisition that included working interest in nine shallow water producing fields and related operatorship, as well as offshore and onshore facilities and infrastructure.

5 - Net debt is now $677.21 million in 3Q'19

According to Morningstar, the net debt is about $677.21 million with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2x, which is down significantly from the preceding quarter due to the recent acquisition explained below. In the press release:

Total liquidity on September 30, 2019 was $179.5 million, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of $41.7 million and $137.8 million of availability under W&T's $250 million revolving bank credit facility. At September 30, 2019, the Company had $105.0 million in borrowings on its revolving credit facility and $7.2 million of letters of credit outstanding. Total long-term debt was $718.9 million, net of unamortized debt issuance costs.

6 - Announces the Acquisition of Producing Properties in the Gulf of Mexico

Conclusion and Technical Analysis (Short Term)

W&T Offshore is again struggling this quarter and pulled down by this bearish oil price environment that may turn to be the new norm. Crude oil WTI is now trading around $57 per barrel, and optimism has left the room for any real bullish signs partially. Just a mild fluctuation depending on the political news and tweets, which became the sad rule now.

However, W&T Offshore is an attractive independent E&P company doing business exclusively in the Gulf of Mexico basin and presenting a unique growth potential, especially with the new acquisition that I have indicated above.

Moreover, the company did very well in reorganizing its financial situation even if the net debt jumped quite a lot this quarter due to the Exxon Mobil acquisition.

Finally, the oil and gas prices are highly volatile, now more than ever, and can affect the company's financials severely. Thus, it is crucial to consider the stock as primarily a trading opportunity, short term, or eventually mid-term (a year or two), but nothing more serious.

What I suggest is to create a long-term position fueled by your short-term gain that you can keep without worrying about a loss.

Technical Analysis

I do not agree with FinViz's interpretation here. Line resistance indicated doesn't sound helpful. A better description, in my opinion, is to look at the descending channel pattern starting on July 1st. I have eliminated the top made in mid-September as a trading aberration short term.

Line support is the blue line indicated in the graph starting from the low point in mid-June to the low occurring in early October. We have support now at around $3.80. However, long-term support is $4.10, which means that it is safe to accumulate, starting between $3.80 and $4.10.

Now, line resistance is parallel to the line support starting on July 1st and crossing the recent high. We have resistance at $4.60-$4.70, at which point I recommend selling about 40% of your winning position and add to your newly created long-term position.

WTI is trading as a proxy to oil prices. Thus, watch oil prices like a hawk before deciding a definitive move on WTI.

