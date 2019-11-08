Dropbox: Not Much To Be Excited About

Despite steadier performance after last quarter's fall, there's not much to be excited about in this stock. Shares look appropriately valued at >4x forward revenues, at a premium to rival Box.

Dropbox also made slight improvements in its gross and operating margins, but free cash flow continued to trail behind last year's levels (largely due to elevated capex this year).

From the outset of its IPO, Dropbox (DBX) tried very hard to distance itself from its close rival Box (BOX), which has seen flat share prices despite going public nearly five years ago. Dropbox tried to elevate itself by emphasizing its wider user base with a robust individual user following, alongside a nascent enterprise business, as well as flaunting its greater free cash flow margins. Now well into its maturity as a public company, however, Dropbox's relative sheen has worn off. Investors have tired of the story, and are wary of the company due to its singular product portfolio with many alternatives in the market.

Dropbox's third-quarter results did little to lift sentiment on the stock. Though Dropbox has recovered ~10% from lows notched soon after last quarter's results, when growth decelerated sharply from the low 20s to the high teens for the first time, the stock still remains flat-to-down in the year-to-date:

Data by YCharts

While I was previously bullish on Dropbox before its growth rates started to decay this year, I've sold off my position and am content to remain on the sidelines post-Q3 earnings. In my view, there's precious little excitement in Dropbox shares that can materially lift its share price. My bearish thesis on Dropbox can be summed up in the following sound bites:

Lower FCF margins, and slow profitability gains. Investors have turned much more attention to SaaS companies' profitability this year, and Dropbox is only delivering mild gains to margins. FCF margins also looked best immediately post-IPO - this year, higher capex due to Dropbox's headquarters buildout is driving down cash flow.

Investors have turned much more attention to SaaS companies' profitability this year, and Dropbox is only delivering mild gains to margins. FCF margins also looked best immediately post-IPO - this year, higher capex due to Dropbox's headquarters buildout is driving down cash flow. Undifferentiated product, plenty of competition. Dropbox thrives in the consumer space, where it's unfortunately pitted against the likes of Google Drive (GOOG), which millions of users use for free. Over time, the prevalence of cloud storage options will spark price competition among the various vendors, giving Dropbox little room to grow. On the enterprise side, Box dominates among the Fortune 500, and its AI capabilities ("Box Skills") render Box's product superior.

Dropbox thrives in the consumer space, where it's unfortunately pitted against the likes of Google Drive (GOOG), which millions of users use for free. Over time, the prevalence of cloud storage options will spark price competition among the various vendors, giving Dropbox little room to grow. On the enterprise side, Box dominates among the Fortune 500, and its AI capabilities ("Box Skills") render Box's product superior. Poor valuation comps. Though Box is growing in the mid-teens, several points lower than Dropbox, it's also trading at a substantially lower valuation. With Dropbox's own growth rates coming down alongside its FCF margins, it's hard to justify the ~1.3x turn premium that Dropbox carries over Box (as seen in the chart below).

Data by YCharts

In my view, Dropbox isn't likely to tumble like other high-growth, richly-valued SaaS names already have over the past month - but without any clear catalysts to drive the stock going forward, it's also hard to see Dropbox outperforming the market. Steer clear here and invest elsewhere. If you're seeking value in the tech sector, I'd recommend names like New Relic (NEWR) and Talend (TLND), both faster-growing infrastructure software stocks trading at forward revenue multiples in the low single digits and with a clearer path to recovery.

Q3 download

Let's now take a look at Dropbox's third-quarter results in greater detail:

Figure 1. Dropbox 3Q19 results

Source: Dropbox Q3 earnings release

Revenues grew 19% y/y to $428.2 million, beating Wall Street's consensus estimate of $423.5 million (+18% y/y) by a one-point margin. Revenues tracked roughly flat to last quarter's 18% y/y growth rate, though the company did report a respectable increase in average revenue per paying user to $123.15, up 4% y/y versus $118.60 in the year-ago quarter. This was driven by a continued movement upward toward Dropbox's premium offerings in the consumer space, with the Premium and Professional tiers gaining a greater share of Dropbox's overall user base.

This is an encouraging signal that potentially detracts from some of the bearishness around Dropbox. Not only has the company been upsellling more customers into the higher price bands, but it has also managed to raise the price of its Plus tier (its popular, lowest-paid price tier). Per CFO Ajay Vashee's comments on the Q3 earnings call:

Last quarter we made improvements to our individual plans to help users work more efficiently. We announced a number of new product features across our Plus and Professional plans, and with the additions we made to our Plus plan, we raised the price of that SKU by approximately 20%. We're happy to announce that those enhancements are being well-received by our customers. Not only have we continued to drive healthy conversion volumes to our Plus plan, we've also managed to levels of retention above our expectations. While we do anticipate some impact to net new paying users over the next couple of quarters from this repricing and repackaging initiative, we expect it to be a strong tailwind to revenue"

The company's biggest product announcement this quarter was its desktop app. Though CEO Drew Houston notes that "millions of people have used our new desktop app," it's unclear exactly how a desktop version of Dropbox (when so much of cloud storage is deeded on the premise of being available via the internet, on a browser) can distinguish Dropbox versus the likes of Google Drive or drive substantially more business to re-invigorate its growth rates.

All told, however, it's unclear how Dropbox plans to spark revenue growth back into the 20s, if ever. The biggest hopes for the company lie on the smaller enterprise side, but the company's two featured anchor deal wins in the quarter, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and Toda Construction, pale in comparison to Box's blue-chip enterprise clientele.

Profitability was a mild success in the quarter - but likely too mild to offset the disappointment that Dropbox's revenue deceleration has caused this year. Pro forma gross margins those 80bps to 76.7% this quarter, driven by unit cost efficiencies and the higher average revenues per user.

Pro forma operating margins, however, rose by only a meager 30bps to 13.1%, up from 12.8% in the year-ago quarter. Expenses have trended upward for the quarter. To support the rollout of its new desktop app and deliver improvements on modules like Dropbox Paper, the company has lifted its R&D spend as percentage of revenues to 30.3% (up 120bps y/y), while general and administrative expenses have also risen by 40bps, only slightly offset by a 100bps reduction in sales and marketing expenses.

And as previously mentioned, cash flow margins also continued to flounder. FCF margins fell nearly ten points to 23.9% this quarter, as shown in the chart below:

Figure 2. Dropbox FCF trends Source: Dropbox Q3 earnings release

Of course, one might say that the sharp fall in FCF margins is due to the fact that Dropbox is spending on capex at an elevated level this year thanks to its HQ buildout (totaling $29 million of the company's overall $47.2 million in capex this quarter), a headwind that won't recur. But even on an operating cash flow basis, Dropbox's cash flow margins are down. OCF rose only 17% y/y this quarter to $149.7 million, representing 35.0% OCF margin - down from 35.5% in the year-ago quarter.

None of these are red-flag results. But my point still stands: nothing in Dropbox's quarterly execution is exciting enough to materially lift the stock upward, especially when it already carries a hefty valuation premium to a rival that's much further along in the more lucrative enterprise space.

Key takeaways

With competition fierce and only expected to build in the cloud storage space, there's no reason to buy Dropbox now. While a ~4x forward revenue valuation is cheaper than most peers in the software sector, we dislike the fact that Dropbox carries a ~1.2x valuation premium (at these levels, a ~33% premium) over its closest rival, despite only mildly better performance. With stale results in a largely predictable and mature business, it's hard to see Dropbox surprising us to the upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.