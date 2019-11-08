Time For International Developed To Rally

In three words I can sum up everything I've learned about life: It goes on. ― Robert Frost

Now is the time to take a bet on European stocks and more specifically financials. In our most recent Lead-Lag Report, we stated:

“Developed markets have quietly been building a base relative to the S&P 500 and have been turning higher. Europe is dealing with its own set of economic issues - negative interest rates, a possible European financial crisis, Brexit uncertainty - but there’s little doubt that the group is attractively valued.”

There are big events happening in Europe and it is reason to invest. The UK Parliament did not vote to pass Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal last month. Now Johnson is campaigning for a general election to increase the number of Conservative seats in Parliament as his only way of getting a Brexit deal done. European banks have been cleaning house by reducing their workforce and cutting expenses. The ECB’s most recent QE package would normally send yields tumbling but German yields rose as pointed out in my previous article.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (EUFN) is the easy way of getting direct exposure to European banks and it has been making some breakout moves lately. Its closing price has crossed its 50-day and 200-day moving average. Another great fund is the First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend ETF (FDD). This fund has only 30 holdings and over 40% of that is invested in European financials. It also has been breaking out lately, by decidedly moving above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages. In fact, the 50-day moving average crossed its 200-day moving average on October 31, which makes a golden cross signal. The last time this happened was April 4, 2019. The fund enjoyed a 4% pop from the low hit days before the golden cross to the peak 2 weeks later.

The gap between the 200 -day and 50-day moving average was greatest at the start of 2019 and slowly narrowed until it crossed in early April. The fund had a price return of 11.5% during that period. We are in a similar situation now. The spread has been narrowing since it peaked almost two weeks ago and given the oversold situation in European stocks it should continue to rise. It offers a yield similar to EUFN of over 5%. This looks like a short-term play to take advantage of the movement in European stocks.

FDD tracks the STOXX Europe Select Dividend 30 Index which takes 30 high yielding stocks from the STOXX Europe 600 Index that have a dividend to earnings ratio less than 60% and a 5-year dividend growth rate that is not negative. The fund has a sizeable allocation to traditionally dividend heavy sectors such as Utilities (22%) and Real Estate (14%). In 2019 the fund has been adding to its financial exposure by buying shares of UBS Group AG, Aareal Bank AG, and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB A. These new holdings along with their existing positions in Banco Santander SA, Societe Generale SA give the fund an allocation to financial firms that are not so reliant on rising interest rates, like pure banks, but that have a diversified revenue stream. “The interest rate environment may finally be improving. Central banks continue to push short-term interest rates lower but rates on the long end are beginning to rise. This improvement in interest rate margins could give a boost to European banking stocks,” as stated in the most recent Lead-Lag report.

There are small shoots of positive news coming in the 3rd quarter data from Europe. The IHS Markit Eurozone Services PMI was revised higher to 52.2 in October 2019 from a preliminary estimate of 51.8 and compared to September's final 51.6. The Business Climate Indicator for the Euro Area rose slightly by 0.04 points from the previous month to -0.19 in October 2019, beating market expectations of -0.24. Third quarter European Union GDP growth rate came in at 1.4% year-over-year, which was inline with expectations. Spain, Italy, and France also released 3rd Q GDP growth which slightly beat expectations. Stock markets in Europe showed strong gains in October and with Brexit pushed off, US-Chinese trade negotiations easing which helps all economies, easy monetary policy from the ECB it is a chance for European shares which are trading at a 15-20% discount to US shares to rally.

FDD is worth a look for some solid exposure to the strength that is building in Europe from oversold conditions.

