10X Genomics: Little Droplets Of Information

10X Genomics has recently entered into the public space with their IPO closing in September following the offering of 11.5M shares at $39, with full exercise by underwriters for an additional 1.5M shares at the time of closing. This foray into the public markets yielded roughly $450M to bolster the company's previous cash on hand of $56M as they continue to ramp up their growth and sales at a critical time for single-cell analytics. This has also allowed the public to invest in the space at an early stage, much like Illumina (ILMN) during the early stages of the sequencing wars. We are excited about the prospects of the company and will look to detail their potential below.

The rapid explosion of cellular therapies being developed and brought to market such as those by Bluebird Therapeutics (BLUE), Gilead (GILD), CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) and Novartis (NOV) have required new methods for analyzing cellular products to understand and predict their efficacy/safety. One of the biggest issues which has been detailed over the past few years has been the importance of studying each cell independently to understand the different cell types and expression levels within each patient's blood and subsequent CAR-T product. This is even more important to companies which are developing allogenic products including Fate Therapeutics (FATE), Cellectis (CLLS), Allogene (ALLO) and including large biopharmas. With these allogenic products the importance of understanding the cells as a product, instead of a process (like current CAR-T therapies) requires a deeper, even granular, understanding of the cells in their allogenic products. One of the most widely adopted means to analyze the genetic information of these CAR-T products on a cellular level has been single-cell genomics/transcriptomics, with the current leader in the field being 10X Genomics (TXG) - the go-to platform for many companies and labs. Additionally, there are many other applications for the study of disease, oncology and development that greatly benefit the research being performed therein when paired with single-cell data.

Background:

10X Genomics was formed in 2012 during the rapid expansion of sequencing technologies and interest in single-cell genomics/transcriptomics. They found rapid uptake in the field due to their consistency and simplicity - replacing Drop-seq, a 'home built' system which was challenging to implement and develop. There were a handful of other academic methods available at the time, but 10X was the first to widely commercialize the process. The technology is simply elegant using microfluidics to create the droplets with required reagents, but dependent on a huge amount of development to improve consistency, develop the analytical pipeline and increase the abilities of the platform over time. The founders brought a significant amount of microfluidics experience with them, as they were veterans in the field having helped to develop other microfluidics platforms.

Image obtained from TXG Single-cell publication

As you can see above, the 10X platform uses a kit system with reagents grouped so that users can easily process their samples consistently. The generation of the droplet emulsions is performed entirely within the 10X Chromium device and the single-cell Next GEMs provide a great means to tag the transcripts (or genomes) of individual cells with barcodes prior to downstream processing. These cellular barcodes allow for the binning of each transcript or genomic tag later detected into a collection from a single cell. These bins are then aggregated to help product a single-cell resolution for a sample. What information can be gleaned from these bins sequences is highly dependent on the kit which was originally used (there are half a dozen) to either identify gene expression (standard or spatial), epigenetics, genomic information (including copy number variation) or immune profiling. This data can then be transformed into a detailed readout with cells grouped into similar populations:

Image obtained from TXG Single-cell publication

These grouped populations can help inform researchers as to what cell types make up their samples, identify shared characteristics of these populations or even provide a means to identify rare sub-populations which may otherwise be lost. In the case above, 68,000 PBMCs were grouped in accordance with their specific type/subpopulation - key information prior to processing such cells into CAR-T cells. The uses for such information is boundless. As referenced earlier, the potential for cell therapies to understand the subpopulations that make up their products is going to be an important set of data as the field continues to push towards allogenic CAR-T therapies. It is important to note that cell therapies are only one small space that 10X genomics provides key information for researchers. As detailed in their S-1 the 10X platform has seen significant adoption across many research areas over the past few years and this is expected to continue.

Image obtained from TXG S-1

Growth: Base, Halos and Spend

Based on the data provided in the S-1 and most recent quarterly report, 10X genomics appears to be steadily growing its installed base. The rate of installation may see fluctuations as the ramifications of the Bio-Rad lawsuit permeate the space (see below), but the ability to consistently grow their base is critical to their success. With that in mind, we expect the company to maintain a comparable level of installed base growth (as seen over the past 6 months) above 25% for the foreseeable future (Figure 1 - orange line). This depends on the continued adoption of single-cell technologies and expansion of their use in the community. This is critical, as the instal base has seen a slow but steady increase in per unit kit use over the past 2 years - estimated at 16% annually (blue bars).

The growth in the installed base has another interesting effect, as referenced by TXG, in the generation of Halo users following installation. Although the platform cost is only $75k, some groups are hesitant to purchase the device outright without first using it in there own hands. Instead, once a device is available in a nearby lab other groups purchase reagents to use and share the platform. These Halo users can dramatically increase the overall spend per installed device as sharing is surprisingly simple. The platform is used for less than an hour per kit and therefore is amenable to sharing between labs. As more groups form these halo users the number of kits sold per install are expected to continue to increase, and eventually this is expected to drive new installs as groups become more comfortable with the 10X platform and research requires higher throughput levels than can be achieved in a sharing environment. TXG is not expected to lose revenue due to these halo users, as 16 sample kit runs around $20k (prior to discounts) while the instrument is often significantly discounted for install. We believe that this usage behavior will continue to drive sales of both kits and devices steadily moving forward. Ultimately 10X believes that they will be able to address over $10B of the Life Sciences/Healthcare market annually with this arrangement - a massive increase from their current annual revenue of $196.6M. This represents an optimistic, but exciting, potential market which may expand further as the technologies offered by single-cell studies continues to grow.

Competition:

As with any newly developed and rapidly growing market, there will always be competition. Single-cell genetics is no different, and the space is well populated with multiple companies looking to control substantial market share. It is important to note that many different companies in this spaced are grouped into the 'DNA sequencing category', which is overly broad. 10X is not a sequencing company per se, but instead a library preparation company for next generation sequencing - a.k.a NGS - companies to use. The 10X system is designed primarily around Illumina's (ILMN) platforms - usually their higher throughput NovaSeq machines (now that the HiSeq is discontinued). This is a boon to Illumina as the amount of sequencing information required for single-cell studies is too much for smaller sequencers. This is also a boost for service providers such as GENEWIZ (BRKS) and Q2 (IQV)/(DGX) joint venture who are able to provide both the single-cell preparations and sequencing capabilities - but these companies do not represent competitors. The service companies provide single-cell analytics based on the 10X platform - continuing to purchase kits from TXG to service a wider range of users than seen in the halo effect.

Illumina has attempted to compete with TXG via a collaboration with BioRad (BIO) in producing the ddSEQ platform. These work in a similar manner to the Chromium platform, but has not seen the sustained uptake that the two companies had hoped for. This may be due to a greater sample loss and lower depth of kits available for the platform (an advantage to TXG as the early mover). Other potential competitors such as Honeycomb and Celsee are working to break into the single-cell space with exciting variations on the technology as well. Both of these companies represent risks to 10X moving forward, but they must overcome the significant diversity offered by 10X and the simplicity of the system already being in place in many locales. During this time 10X is not sitting still, with three significant acquisitions over the past couple of years including Epinomics, Spatial Transcriptomics and Prognosys - all of which have bolstered their IP and offerings with regard to ATAC-seq, and spatial analysis of samples.

Legal Concerns:

For the past few years TXG has been entrenched in a litany of lawsuits with competitors and other microfluidics companies (most notably BioRad and BD (BDX)). The lawsuit with BDX was recently settled (per S-1) following two years of litigation with an agreement that TXG will pay BD $25M over the next 4 years (split equally at $6.25M annually). This settlement also includes the cross licensing of all technologies being disputed as well as the agreement not to initiate further lawsuits in a range of spaces in which both companies participate. On the other hand, BioRad's lawsuit against TXG has been a significant concern and has already generated a series of ongoing restrictions on 10X's products. The general issue at hand is a series of patents related to the generation of the droplets required for the GEM technology that the 10X platform is based on. In an attempt to mitigate this risk TXG has been developing a second generation GEM technology (Next GEM) to attempt to waylay any complications from a negative ruling in the courts. Recently BioRad obtained an injunction against 10X preventing them from selling any GEM chips to new customers (old customers may continue to use the old technology - with a royalty fee of 15% owed to BioRad). Although currently under appeal, it is possible that all legacy GEM technologies will not be available going forward.

Although the original BioRad lawsuit focused on the GEM technology, there is another lawsuit currently working through the courts which directly addresses the Next GEM technology. If this succeeds the basis for 10X to continue to operate is critically hampered, as it may impede their ability to sell both their Chromium device and kits. On the other side, 10X currently is engaged in a lawsuit against BioRad and their Illumina partnered ddSEQ platform for patent infringement. Early rulings from the judge have upheld the patents from 10X and suggested that BioRad infringed upon at least three patents. The offset of these two rulings may promote a or cross settlement such as that seen with BDX. We cannot predict the outcome of these cases, but it is very important that any potential investor is aware of them - and the potentially catastrophic outcome that can come from them. Aside from these points, 10X is consistently looking to defend and support their IP with 170 patents currently held and 470 pending approval. If they are unable to defend some of their key patents they may face an uphill battle with regard to new entrants into the space.

Financials:

10X recently filed their first quarterly report since going public providing some clear updates to their financials and expectations going forward. The company reported a loss of $0.33/share vs. a loss of $1.13 a year ago. Revenue was above expectations at $61.2M and cash on hand expanded (mostly due to IPO) to $427.4M as of the end of September. The IPO netted a total of $410.8M and was well subscribed. Since the IPO the company's share price has exploded higher and is currently (as of this writing) sitting over $55/share (41% higher than the IPO price). The primary concerns for the company are its debt and liabilities which total $151M with $62.5M being held as a contingency for the royalties they are currently litigating. One exciting point of the press release was the update to the 2019 revenue guidance (previously estimated by analysts at $226-$244) to a $238M-$242M range. It was a pleasant surprise to see revenues surprise higher, while the company continues to adjust their operating expenses and research as they drive new installations and product releases.

Conclusions:

We believe that 10X Genomics is a leader in the ever expanding NGS Library prep field which is currently being driven by a diverse set of researchers as well as industry interests in cell therapy. Their first quarter since going public provided additional clarity as to how the company is expanding their installation base as well as improving revenues from sales. Although there are concerns moving forward with regard to the legal issues they face from BioRad, we believe that the company has a unique set of offerings in the single cell genetics space and see them as the long term beneficiary from the constant evolution of scientific understanding of the cellular world.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.