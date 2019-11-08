Imperial Brands PLC: Ride The Yield Until It Dies - It's All About The Mindset

I can understand when investors are guided by values such as fundamentals, intrinsic value. However, I believe that a different approach is more appropriate here.

Introduction

Investors in the big tobacco companies are not having a good time. However, this is particularly true for investors in Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX:IMBBY). It seems that everyone who invests in this company has to take a high risk into account. It even seems that the Marlboro man is not riding into the sunset, but into a red hellfire (I know Marlboro doesn't belong to Imperial Brands, but the comparison was too good). I don't want to deny the risks at all and I also believe that an investment in Imperial Brands is not a good idea for risk-averse investors. I myself am an investor who tries to follow a strictly rational and safe approach. Nevertheless, after long consideration I took a piece of the cake and put it in my retirement depot. In this article I will explain the reasons. I try to avoid as much as possible repetitions of the other excellent analyses here on Seeking Alpha. I'm more interested in the right mindset and the right approach that investors should have here.

It's all about the mindset, stupid!

What do I mean when I refer to the mindset of investors? (Source: Mindset is everything)

By mindset I mean a holistic approach to investing. I would describe it as the most important prerequisite for investing. Two elements are decisive here:

- You need to know what you're doing.

- You need to know why you are doing this.

Of course, this can be subdivided much further. For myself, I have identified the following four anchor points that can be assigned to these two elements.

- Timing is not possible

- Recession / book price losses are coming

- Stick to reality not emotions

- Going full in for the long term

Given that, investing is not witchcraft and giving one's thinking certain anchor points can be extremely helpful to avoid emotional actions. This helps especially investors who are at the beginning or generally act more emotional with money. I think anyone who imposes such a mindset on themselves will find Imperial Brands to be an exciting way to pimp their depot.

The right mindset for an investment in Imperial Brands

An extremely important pillar of the above is to accept reality and stick to it. The reality for Imperial Brands is that the company is operating in a dying business. Total tobacco volume has decreased by 4.4 percent compared to last year.

(Source: Full year results)

I do not wish to repeat here the predictions made in other analyses about the future volume of tobacco. It must be clear to every investor that there is no bull thesis regarding cigarettes and tobacco consumption. The downturn may be slower or somewhat faster, but it will definitely continue. Investors must also acknowledge the reality that Imperial Brands is a tobacco company and will be particularly affected by this development. It must also be equally clear that the NGP segment will not make any really relevant contribution to growth in the foreseeable future. At the moment, the share of NGP net revenue is just four percent:

(Source: Full year results)

Even further growth of 50 percent (which was already below the level the company expected to deliver) of the NGP segment would add only £140 million net revenues next year. The line-up had also a very disappointing performance:

US results affected by regulatory uncertainty and increased consumer churn with greater competitor discounting

Europe growth slowed in H2 following market roll-out in H1 and category slowdown

profit impacted by increased NGP investment; inventory provisions and termination of a supply contract (£54 million).

So at the moment, the NGP margins are diluting the group's profit. Accordingly, I do not hope at all for these new product categories that they will bring the company back on the road to success. In this respect, I also find it somewhat unreasonable to speak of an inner value or an over- or undervaluation. If one is actually assuming a dying business, then the question cannot be whether one can assume price gains or not. The same applies to the comparison of fundamental data. When an industry dies, there is no more potential to be converted into rising prices. When the car was introduced, horse owners did not ask themselves whether they could possibly sell their horse profitably in a few years. The question was how long they could ride the horse. And that must also be the approach of an investor who invests in a company like Imperial Brands.

Accordingly, we come to the next point. Investors who invest in Imperial Brands must expect the share price to fall further with every new bad news about declining sales, further regulation, dwindling market shares, etc. Of course, it can also be the case that the number of tobacco users increases or at least remains stable, or that several tobacco companies merge and the synergies released here ensure price increases. However, I tend to attribute such considerations to speculations, but from a conservative point of view this has nothing to do with a pure investment approach. Given that, I definitely don't rule out reaching into a falling knife here. But once again, that's not decisive, because I want to see how long the horse Imperial Brands will carry me. And the dividends are decisive for this. The tobacco companies currently offer the following dividends:

To illustrate my approach, we assume a portfolio with a size of USD 100,000. The portfolio is broadly diversified. As a conservative investor, I do not recommend opening a position (measured by start capital) above 2 percent of the portfolio / total investments. This dilutes the upside potential, but (more importantly) limits the downside potential. This is particularly true for approaches such as those presented here. So because of the poor outlook, we are only investing USD 1,000 here, so that this position only accounts for 1 percent of the total investments. This means that with this position there is a risk for one percent of my total assets / wealth / capital. For all four tobacco companies I would have the following gross return of invested capital over a period of five years:

This table shows you the following: After only five years, the risk of my investment has already more than halved. After less than nine years, my risk would have been reduced to 0 and from then on, no matter what happened to the company, I would make a profit. And then I'd still have a book value on that investment (i.e. the value of my shares). Furthermore, this approach does not include any further dividend increases.

As it regards possible investments in the other companies, the reduction of my risk in relation to total assets would have been much slower. The cash flow orientated approach with an investment in Imperial Brands follows therefore a different approach than to invest in a dividend growth company or other growth companies. While the risk seems to be lower when investing in (dividend) growth companies, it takes much longer to reduce the risk (dividend growth companies). In the case of growth companies, the risk even only expires when the price gains are realized.

I would not say that one or the other approach is better or worse. I even think that both approaches can complement each other well. But of course this requires that Imperial Brands can maintain its dividend payments at a sufficiently high level for a sufficiently long time. Normally, such high dividend yields are a warning sign that a dividend cut is imminent. However, this always requires a concrete examination of the individual case. Here I see a good opportunity-risk ratio. Given the announced 10 percent increase of the dividend payments, around 90 percent of cash flow will be used for the dividends. Since I am not interested in further dividend increases, I consider the current level to be safe in the medium term

(Source: Imperial brand's filing)

Management is also optimistic that it will be able to increase cash flow in the future.

We generated around £400 million of post-dividend cash flow, which enabled investment in Auxly, the ongoing share buyback and around £ P300 million of debt reduction at constant currencies. Looking ahead, we expect post-dividend cash flow to be lower in 2020, excluding any assumed proceeds from divestments. This is principally due to the cash outflow around the Von Erl acquisition and the expected settlement of the Russian tax provision, both of which I referred to earlier. Both of these are one-off, and we therefore expect a stronger underlying cash performance in 2021. We have also around £90 million of existing share buyback, which we expect to materially complete before the end of this year, which will affect next year's cash flow. [...] By the time we get to '21 and '22, we're expecting it to rise significantly again. And we will be looking at a series of initiatives to improve the shorter-term cash flow because we do believe we've got some opportunities that we have yet to exploit in terms of our working capital management.

Furthermore, the Company has committed itself to a progressive dividend policy with any surplus cash flows to be returned to shareholders via share buybacks, enhanced ordinary dividends or special dividends, depending on market conditions.

Of course, the calculation is somewhat different if the other tobacco companies increase the dividend and Imperial Brands does not make any further increases. But that's not the approach we're trying to take here. We want to reduce the risk as quickly as possible. And investments in such high-risk business areas can only be made with the highest possible (and most secure) initial yield. Furthermore, Altria (MO) would have to increase the dividend by 10 percent each year for five years to have the same high dividend yield as Imperial Brands today.

Conclusion

As I said at the beginning, this article takes a different approach. I can understand when other investors are guided by other values (such as fundamentals, intrinsic value, etc.). However, I believe that, given the overall situation in the industry, a different approach and mindset is more appropriate. The first thing to face is the reality of investing in a potentially dying industry. That's why you can't really hope for growth. That is why fundamental valuations of the companies operating in this industry are no longer really significant to me. In addition, every investment also entails a risk to the total assets in the amount of the share of the investment in the total assets. Therefore, the approach we're trying to take here is to reduce the risk as quickly as possible in order to archive profit as quickly as possible. Against this background, Imperial Brands seems to be the best choice. The dividend, which is unusually safe for such a high yield, ensures that the risk is brought to zero as quickly as possible. All that follows is investor profit.

For the sake of disclosure: I own some MO shares too.

