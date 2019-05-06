Co-produced with Mark Roussin

Continuing on our recent series of Retirement articles, after publishing recent articles on “How to Make Sure You Retire On Time” and “How Much You Need To Retire In 2019,” we are now going to discuss the challenges we are seeing in this low rate environment throughout 2019 and the foreseeable future.

The hot retirement topic of late has been focused on the “FIRE” mentality or Financial Independence Retire Early, but how can we achieve this in 2019? For those of you looking to retire in 2019 or those of you who have already begun the retirement journey, now more than ever could be a very difficult time.

In July of this year, Pew Research Center found that 19.8% of U.S. adults ages 65 and older – nearly 10.5 million people – reported being employed full or part time, continuing a steady increase since at least 2000. Older workers represented 6.6% of all employed Americans in July, having more than doubled from 3% in July 2000.

Based on the stats above, it seems like more people are being forced to go the FIRL route, Financial Independence Retire Late, and that can be directly correlated to the low rate environment we have seen for a number of years now.

The Challenge Of Achieving FIRE In 2019

Due to the change of direction by the Fed in 2019 to start cutting rates due to data showing cracks in the armor of a once raging bull market, those saving for retirement have been forced out of (or at least less dependent on) ultra-conservative assets like Treasury bonds, CDs, and high-grade bonds, and pushed into riskier assets like growth stocks and junk bonds.

Given their significant volatility, determining how much can be safely withdrawn annually from a retirement portfolio on an indefinite basis is now more challenging than ever.

Over the past few decades, retirement savers have lived by the “4% rule,” which has served as conventional wisdom for savers. The 4% rule basically means that you have enough in retirement if you are able to withdrawal 4% from your retirement savings each year to have it cover annual expenses.

However, this 4% traditional retirement savings plan is a way of the past. After all, when this rule was discovered interest rates were nearly double what they are today. Instead, we encourage investors to focus on "cash flow investing" and lowering controllable expenses.

Rethinking The 4% Rule

As we mentioned above, the long standing 4% rule is one we do not see being feasible in this environment. Rates have plummeted to nearly half of what they were when the rule was first developed.

Due to this, in today’s world, with no change in investing style would be more like the 2% rule, which strictly would not be enough for most in retirement, that is unless their retirement pool mirrored that of a Bill Gates, which I know mine does not, so I will speak more to the average retiree. With the 2% rule not being feasible, this is why investors would be forced into riskier assets in order to try and make up the difference.

In fact, a gentleman by the name of Pfau pointed out that data revealed that the 4% rule only actually worked as advertised in the minority of circumstances within the developed world. In fact, retiring during a market downturn as well as during a period of historically low interest rates both significantly complicate the math to the point where it's likely unworkable (as we have now).

Furthermore, if a major market pullback occurs early in a retirement period, retirees will be selling their assets at very cheap valuations, depleting their portfolios to the point where they may never fully recover if/when the market bounces back. This can lead to a significantly reduced lifespan for retirement savings accounts, thereby making the 4% rule highly risky, if not impractical.

With that being said, the 4% rule is not as straightforward as it was in the past and the low rate environment is doing no favors for those in retirement or looking to retire, as such, it's vital for retirees or those close to retirement to think about additional ways to optimize their retirement income.

Start By Cutting Expenses Where You Can

I am not going to bore you with the old story about cutting down your trips to Starbucks (SBUX), as there are plenty of articles on less trips here per week and less trips there per week. Instead, we are going to discuss more sizable cost cutting measures that you can take. After all, life spans these days are longer than in the recent decades, which could equate to individuals living into their retirement life that spans 30-plus years.

Generally speaking, retirees typically need 70% to 80% of their former income to pay their living costs once they stop working. Far too many retirees envision Social Security covering these, but in fact, Social Security will only replace about 40% of the average worker's pre-retirement income. Social Security is an entirely separate topic for those millennials planning for retirement, because changes in the system will most likely be coming in the near future if those in DC want to expand its life expectancy.

One major expense that retirees can control is housing. There are a few ways I look at this. The first, if possible, is to plan to pay off your mortgage in time for retirement. Far too often, retirees enter the retirement stage with the same mortgage they had during their peak working days, and this could be tough for some. According to a report by the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies, 63% of U.S. homeowners are now 50 or older. One extra mortgage payment per year is one way to effectively shorten the life of your loan.

Now, if you are already a retiree, the other way to lower your housing expense is to downsize. At this point in your life, your kids will have moved out of the house, unless you have millennials, which seem to be living at home with their parents until they themselves retire, but that's a different topic for another day. Downsizing is a great way to optimize your retirement income, but even better is not only downsizing, but doing so in a lower cost of living area.

It's well known that certain states are far more advantageous to retirees than others, which allows retirees' income to go much further. What state you decide to call home during retirement plays a big role in managing cost and effectively lowering housing expenses. Cost of living expenses can be one of your largest expenses in retirement, and thus an important decision to factor in.

Here is a look at the top 10 places retirees are moving to.

Over the last decade, Florida has snagged the top spot as the most attractive location for retirees. For good reason: The Sunshine State benefits from a low cost of living, extensive availability of health facilities and recreational activities, including golf, museums and beaches, as well as no personal income tax. You will notice, the top 10 locations are all warmer climates with effective tax advantageous for seniors.

For those of you still in the planning phase, a few other ways to properly plan and or cut costs on relate to:

Transportation costs can reduce by only retaining one car.

Tax planning: Create a strategic plan if already in retirement when it comes to retirement account withdrawals If planning, look to invest in a retirement account that's most beneficial to your income, whether it be a Traditional or Roth account, or both

Healthcare costs can be a costly and unpredictable expense that's tough to plan for. Some healthcare plans offer HAS accounts that you can start putting money away toward retirement, and some companies match contributions up to a certain threshold each year, so be sure to max that benefit out.

These are just some areas to think about when it comes to retirement or retirement planning. Some costs are unpredictable, but with a proper plan in place you can be ready for most events to minimize any unexpected costs.

Optimize Income By Investing Using A Cash Flow Approach

Next, let’s turn our attention to income for retirement. We prefer a retirement strategy called the “cash flow” approach which focuses on covering all living expenses with cash flow from investments. What you need more than anything in retirement is reliable cash flow. Using this method, investors are able to get a clearer picture into the feasibility of their savings being enough to cover their golden years spending. Of course, before you go out and go shopping for the highest yield stocks you can find, and put in your two-week notice to begin retirement, you need to remember that this is not quite as simple as it sounds.

Sustainable Income From REITs, MLPs, Preferred Stocks

The important thing to focus on is to construct a portfolio of quality high-yield investments that can provide a steady and reliable cash flow stream that can sustainably cover your living expenses indefinitely. With the right knowledge at your disposal, we believe that by investing in a diversified and well-managed pool of real assets, you can achieve sustainable cash flow yields that will out do the aforementioned “4% rule” we discussed above. In so doing, you will be able to invest smarter and not harder, and also sleep well at night knowing that you are on track to retire on time – if not early – with a money machine that will be able to fund your retirement goals.

At High-Yield Landlord we target high-yield investments by way of REITs (VNQ), MLPs (AMLP), and Preferred shares (PFF). Our high-yield strategy is different from others in that it focuses predominantly on real asset-backed securities trading at bargain valuations.

Real estate is a great place to boost your investment income as the sector has historically outperformed most other asset classes, including stocks and bonds, all while paying more income and with lesser risk.

Preferred shares are another great area retirees can look to grow their income streams. For those of you unfamiliar with preferred shares, these types of shares tend to offer investors a higher yield than common stock but lack the long-term growth potential. However, preferred shares tend to carry less risk and volatility, which is important to retired investors.

Here's a helpful chart that shows how the two classes of shares differ from one another.

When we are confident in a company’s strategy, management team, and current valuation, we tend to invest in their common shares. However, if we are confident in a company’s strategy, like their portfolio, but lack confidence in say the management team, we may look into their preferred share offerings.

Investor Takeaway

The key for this piece is the fact that the low rate environment has made things much more difficult in 2019 than in the past. And often, investors will have to use a combination of cost cutting and income boosting strategies to achieve their objectives. With that being said, a sound approach can still get you to your end goal with a little more work.

It's important that you properly cut unnecessary costs that you have control on, whether it be housing and location, or properly constructing a retirement tax plan.

Constructing a portfolio using the cash flow approach is the best bet for retirees or those looking to retire early to optimize their income. No longer can we live by the “4% rule,” instead we need to build a portfolio of high income producing investments. We favor real assets and preferred shares for this purpose.