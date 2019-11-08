Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brandon Burke - IR

John Anzalone - CEO

Brian Norris - CIO

Kevin Collins - President and Head of Commercial Credit

Lee Phegley - CFO

Dave Lyle - COO

Conference Call Participants

Eric Hagan - KBW

Trevor Cranston - JMP Securities

Well, thank you, and welcome to the Invesco Mortgage Capital third quarter 2019 earnings call. The management team and I are delighted you've joined us, and we look forward to sharing with you our prepared remarks and conducting a question-and-answer session.

Before turning the call over to our CEO, John Anzalone, I wanted to provide a reminder the statements made in this conference call and the related presentation may include forward-looking statements which reflect management's expectations about future events and our overall plans and performance.

These forward-looking statements are made as of today and are not guarantees. They involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, and there could be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from our expectations.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see the risks described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. Invesco makes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. We may also discuss non-GAAP financial measures during today's call. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures may be found at the end of our earnings presentation.

To view the slide presentation today, you may access our Web site at invescomortgagecapital.com and click on the Q3 2019 Earnings Presentation link under Investor Relations. Again, welcome and thank you for joining us today.

John Anzalone

Good morning, and welcome to IVR's third quarter earnings call. Joining me on the call this morning are Brian Norris, our CIO; Kevin Collins, our President and Head of Commercial Credit; Lee Phegley, our CFO; and Dave Lyle, our COO and Head of Residential Credit.

I am pleased to announce core earnings of $0.47 per share, which once again exceeded our $0.45 dividend. Our book value remains stable despite a relatively volatile backdrop, increasing six-tenths of a percent to $16.31 per share. The combination of our dividend and our increase in book value produced an economic return of 3.4% for the quarter, bringing our year-to-date economic return to 15.7%. Our team achieved this performance despite another fairly tumultuous quarter in which we saw the 10-year trade in a 66 basis point band, volatility increase across most asset classes, and funding markets disrupted to the point that the Fed had to intervene.

Despite the turmoil, IVR was able to raise another $219 million of capital during the quarter. That capital was put to work quickly at accretive levels as we were able to invest the proceeds in late August when the agency market had just experienced a significant widening event as interest rates bottomed. Before turning the call over to Brian, I want to spend a few minutes explaining at a high level how we've constructed IVR's portfolio in a way that has resulted in book value stability while producing a repeatable core earnings stream.

Over the course of the past year or so we have been deliberate in allocating capital to strategies that minimize our exposure prepayment risk, as increased prepayments have a detrimental impact on core earnings. Over that period, our overall exposure to Agency RMBS has been reduced, and what we do owe in an Agency RMBS is backed be collateral that in one way or another is less exposed to refinancing activity. At the same time, we have steadily increased our exposure to Agency CMBS. These investments have several favorable attributes, the main ones being that the credit is guaranteed by a government agency, they are fixed rate and thus easy to hedge, and they benefit from notable prepayment protection.

They also have exhibited limited spread volatility relative to non-guaranteed credit assets, which makes them very attractive to finance. All of this makes them ideal candidates for inclusion in our portfolio. We have generally avoided the Agency RMBS TBA market where, as we've seen recently, returns could be quite volatile. These periods of volatility can often be persistent and difficult to forecast. We have also largely avoided the MSR and IO market where returns can often look attractive, but are extremely dependent on prepayments remaining well behaved. We don't think it makes sense to double down on convexity risk in that market when we spend so much time avoiding it in the rest of our portfolio.

We've also been very active on the hedging side of our portfolio. We've adjusted our hedge book during the course of the year as the rate environment has changed our duration profile, and as we have added capital through equity raises. Our goal is to keep our portfolio, and thus book value, well hedged against changes in interest rates, and we have been quite successful in doing that. I will also point out this applies to both the long and short end of the interest rate curve. Regarding the short end, we've generally looked to match the index rate of our swaps with the index rate of our repo to avoid basis risk between one and three-month LIBOR. This ultimately helps create a more stable effective net interest margin. Again, our objective of constructing the portfolio is to produce a repeatable core earnings stream while keeping book value stable.

Looking forward, we believe that we are very well positioned. We see several tailwinds that should continue to be supportive of the positive trends we've produced in core earnings. The Fed has signaled that they are on hold, and we have seen a steepening of the yield curve, which is supportive of future ROEs. Volatility has fallen as we've entered the fourth quarter, and this of course is supportive of mortgaged assets. Fundamentals in both residential and commercial credit remains strong, which supports our credit investments, and perhaps most importantly, prepayments fees have likely peaked with the recent October report as seasonal factors and higher rates impact borrowers. So, overall, we see a very positive outlook for the coming quarters.

Finally, I want to point out that we have simplified our management fee calculations, starting in Q4. Going forward, we will calculate our fee using our shareholders' equity, which will bring further alignment between shareholders and management. Details of this can be found in our recently filed Q.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Brian.

Brian Norris

Thanks, John, and good morning to everyone on the call. I'll start on slide six, where we detail our sector allocations on an equity and asset basis. As you can see in the pie charts on the left, we remain well diversified across asset classes. Our actively managed hybrid strategy continues to provide a stable book value and consistent core earnings, despite a difficult third quarter in the financial markets as volatility increased. The common equity raised in August provided an opportunity to capitalize on this volatility as we were able to add assets at attractive levels given spread widening in the first-half of the month. Proceeds were deployed primarily into Agency CMBS and Agency RMBS, increasing our overall allocation to agency assets to 76% as of September 30th.

As John mentioned, the most significant change in our portfolio is the increased allocation to Agency CMBS, which now represents 21% of total assets, an increase from 13% in the second quarter. This increased allocation to Agency CMBS is largely attributable to the August equity raise, in addition to the reinvestment of pay downs and sales from the Agency RMBS allocation, given that we viewed Agency CMBS as a more attractive use of capital during the quarter, as Agency RMBS remained under pressure from the increase in interest rate volatility and faster prepayment states.

Moving on to slide seven, which details the composition of our Agency RMBS assets, prepayment speeds on our holdings increase during the quarter reflecting lower mortgage rates and higher seasonality, negatively impacting the effect of yield on our password securities by 4 basis points from 3.69% to 3.65%. Positively our Agency RMBS allocation is largely comprised of 30-year specified pools, which contains some level of prepayment protection and experience CPRs 25% to 30% slower than the market on average. The value of this protection continued to increase as interest rates fell, improving approximately quarter point on our 30-year specified tools during the quarter. We believe October's prepayment states represent the near-term peak for our holdings and thus we should see improvement on this front in the coming months and quarters. Given more attractive valuations and improved financing ROEs on the sector have improved to 13% to 15%.

Turning to slide eight, you can see in the lower left-hand table that our allocation to Agency CMBS has grown to nearly $5 billion, we purchased $1.9 billion of Agency CMBS during the quarter, predominantly in the Fannie Mae DUS program. Spreads widened modestly during the quarter, allowing us to add exposure at attractive valuations both during the deployment of our capital raise as well as the reinvestment and monthly cash flows for our -- from our Agency RMBS holdings. The prepayment protection embedded in holdings in addition to muted spread volatility, has played a large role in the reduction of our overall book value volatility, and increases the consistency and repeatability of our core earnings.

Slide nine details our company to allocation to commercial credit. Our holdings continue to benefit from improved credit fundamentals and strong demand during the quarter lets a modestly tighter spreads and book value gains. In addition, similar to Agency CMBS, this portfolio benefits from notable prepayment protection, we were able to add $140 million have recently issued non-agency CMBS during the quarter with ROEs in the low to mid-teens.

Slide 10 highlights the credit quality of our commercial portfolio. Fundamentals in commercial real-estate remains supportive, particularly given the season nature of our portfolio as property price appreciation since issuance reduces embedded leverage on our holdings. The chart on the last show the seasoning of our CMBS assets, indicating roughly two-thirds of our holdings were originated five or more years ago, while the chart on the right highlights the strong credit performance of our holdings, with $720 million benefiting from rating agency upgrades.

Slide 11 covers our residential credit portfolio. This portfolio remains well diversified as indicated in the pie chart in the upper left. Spreads were mixed during the quarter as recent issue CRT spreads tightened, while season CRT widened on faster prepayment speeds. Credit fundamentals remain supportive here as wage growth and lower mortgage rates have improved affordability. We were able to add at $112 million in residential credit during the quarter as improved financing and increased issuance provided opportunities to add assets at attractive levels.

Slide 12 provides some detail around the credit quality of our residential credit portfolio. 62% of our CRT investments have been upgraded by at least one rating agency since issuance, as shown on the chart on the left. The upgrades are a result of significant underlying home price appreciation and low default rates. The chart on the right reflects the vintage distribution of our investments. Where approximately two-thirds of our assets were issued prior to 2015 and benefit from the strong recovery in the housing market.

Lastly, slide 13 summarizes our financing and hedging at quarter end we had $18.1 billion of repo outstanding with 34 counterparties and $1.65 billion of secured financing through the Federal Home Loan Bank. We have seen improved financing across our assets as repo spreads tightened and LIBOR declined.

Positively, we saw minimal impact from repo market turbulence during September. We intentionally stagger repo maturities to only a small portion of our book had to be rolled during this period. And we limited the tenure of those roles given our view that the market would quickly stabilize. To reduce the risk associated with changes and repo funding costs, we held 14.4 billion notional interest rate swaps, an increase of nearly $2 billion quarter-over-quarter as our portfolio grew.

In closing, we are very pleased with the performance of our company year-to-date and believe the actions we have taken will continue to produce a stable book value and attractive core earning stream that is repeatable across numerous market environments. Given the steeping of the yield curves since quarter end and a Federal reserve that expressed a high bar for further action, we believe the current environment is very attractive both for the performance of our current assets as well as for potential investment opportunities in our target asset classes.

That is my prepared remarks. Now we will open the line for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question today is from Eric Hagan from KBW.

Eric Hagan

Hey, guys. Thanks. Nice quarter. Just a couple of housekeeping items from me, I think the press release noted the effective yield on agency CMBS was 344 for the period and the presentation the period ending yield on the DUS bonds, which are your largest position, were 286. Did the market really tightened that much during the quarter, or was there some timing-related impact from when you guys raised capital and deployed it? I am just trying to square that up. Thanks.

Kevin Collins

Yes, Eric. This is Kevin. Much of that is timing-related. In fact, I would say that agency CMBS spreads actually widened a touch over the quarter, and during the time of that capital raise we were able to take those proceeds and invest at more attractive levels.

Eric Hagan

Okay. All right, great. And then, it looks like there was a bit rebalancing in the period the swap portfolio, I think you guys touched on in your remarks, you guys locked in lower pay rates, which I think is really good to see. I am just curious around the timing of impact of that too. I mean when did that take place? I mean how much of the quarter's earnings are reflective of that rebalancing?

Brian Norris

Yes, Eric. This is Brian. We did a lot of that rebalancing kind of throughout the quarter. I mean some of it certainly was during the August capital raise as we were adding swaps at lower levels at that time, but as we add agency CMBS, the duration of those are significantly longer than the bonds that we are replacing it with. So, agency RMBS are much shorter. So, we have been adjusting our hedges to account for that.

Eric Hagan

Okay. Yes, to your point on the duration, can you just give us a sense for your duration gap at the end of the quarter? I mean I know that in the past you guys I have articulated that you don't really look at the portfolio and duration gap standpoint. But any clarity there would be helpful.

John Anzalone

Yes. Hey, Eric. This is John. I mean we try to our empirical duration as close to zero as we can. So I mean that's kind of how we look at it. So you can back out that. If we do that, then our duration gap would effectively be closed to zero also. So, that's what we have experienced lately. Our model duration is a little bit longer than that, but I think the empirical is the one that we look at more closely and is more relevant.

Eric Hagan

Okay. And can you give us a sense for book value since quarter end? Just give me a…

John Anzalone

Yes. It's kind of little bit less than 1%.

John Anzalone

Cool. All right, guys. Thank you very much.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our next question is from Trevor Cranston from JMP Securities.

Trevor Cranston

Hey, thanks. Good morning. Couple of questions on the agency CMBS book and you guys continuing to allocate capital there, I guess when I listen to you describe why you find that sector attractive, the lack of the convexity risk, relatively low spread volatility, it seems like a strategy that would support using higher levels of leverage versus agency RMBS for sort of like credit. So I guess I was little surprised to see leverage not really change much this quarter as you have added to the agency CMBS. Can you talk about how you guys are looking at overall leverage as that position grows and specifically how much you are willing to lever the agency CMBS book? Thanks.

Brian Norris

Hey, thanks, Trevor. Yes, this is Brian again. Yes, our leverage overall on the portfolio was marginally down quarter-over-quarter. And really the agency CMBS book has been largely replacing agency RMBS which we lever about the same. So, it's really no change in leverage between those two sectors.

Trevor Cranston

Okay, got you. And then I think I heard in the prepared remarks, so I think you guys said returns in agency RMBS were low to mid teens currently. I missed it if you said where you see ROEs on the agency CMBS, so if you could comment on that that also will be helpful. Thanks.

Kevin Collins

Sure. This is Kevin. In terms of non-agency CMBS, we are in the low double digit ROE territory at this point. Excuse me, for agency CMBS to clarify.

Trevor Cranston

Okay, got it. Perfect. And then, one follow-up question on the adjustments you made to swap portfolio. Do you have the weighted average maturity of the swap book as of September 30th?

Kevin Collins

I do not have that in front of me, but we can get that to you.

Trevor Cranston

Okay. Thank you. Appreciate the comments.

Operator

John Anzalone

Okay. Well, thanks everyone for joining us. And we will look forward to seeing you again next quarter. Thanks.

