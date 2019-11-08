Purple Innovation Still Has Some Upside Potential Left In The Tank

The recent run up on the stock price has realized most of the stock's discount. However, I feel there's still some upside left in it.

Even though the competition for Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) has been intensifying, and also the stock seems stretched after its recent run-up, I think investors should consider PRPL as a potential investment. After all, PRPL seems to be on the cusp of enjoying the benefits of its growing free cash flow and scale. As a result, this will help it fund further growth and continue to extract additional cost efficiencies. My valuation model for PRPL hinges on both of these variables, and currently, PRPL looks like it still has some upside potential left in it. Therefore, all in all, I think PRPL is a viable long-term investment at these levels.

Source: PRPL’s website.

Overview and competitive profile

In my view, PRPL's competitive profile is bolstered by its patented technology. In particular, it seems that the main attraction of its fibers is that it allows PRPL to create comfortable products, with adaptive support and airflow. Plus, the company's mattresses also don't retain temperature like other comparable products (more on this later). All of this is possible due to the company's "Purple Grid," which is a patented technology that allows for very comfortable home furnishings.

In my view, it's fair to say that much of PRPL's potential upside resides in its patented IP. Thus, this should allow the company to remain unique and differentiated over the long term. Therefore, I think it's reasonable to expect PRPL will have a growing market niche for the foreseeable future. This is why PRPL has the potential of being a great long-term hold. After all, if its IP continues unrivaled, then the company's revenues and margins are likely to keep growing for years to come.

Source: PRPL’s patents.

Nevertheless, it’s undeniable that PRPL operates in a highly competitive market. You see, it's challenging to seem differentiated as a mattress without marketing and word of mouth. Also, differentiation as a mattress manufacturer is, as you might expect, relatively complicated. After all, not all consumers realize the profound differences that different mattresses produce on sleep quality and even health. You see, not all fibers are created equal, and communicating the precise differences that make PRPL's products unique is challenging. Not all consumers are willing to review and test ten different mattresses to determine that PRPL's products are probably better. Moreover, since PRPL's market has plenty of other options, some consumers might choose based on price rather than anything else, which isn’t ideal for PRPL.

There's enough for everyone

Yet, I think there PRPL's niche market is big enough to sustain PRPL and many other competitors. You see, the global mattress market is expected to reach a whopping $43 billion by 2024. Thus, PRPL's small size still offers investors a considerable runway for future growth. For context, PRPL is expected to only make about $516 million in sales by 2020 (analyst consensus). So, it’s fair to say that PRPL’s market share still has a lot of room for future growth. Naturally, this is assuming that PRPL's unique IP keeps resonating with consumers, which I think is likely.

Source: YouTube, Tuck Sleep.

Moreover, I'd say that PRPL's management has been quite effective at communicating their value proposition and exploiting their IP. After all, I do think that PRPL's mattresses can have a positive effect on people's lifestyles. However, I believe PRPL's current challenge is to establish itself in the mind of the consumer as the best mattress available. In all fairness, I'd say that as it stands, PRPL is just in its early stages. However, if it stays focused on its consumers, it has the potential to grow a repeat consumer base. After all, PRPL has the IP to build a sustainable competitive advantage. All PRPL needs is to gain the required "share of thought" in the mind of the average consumer.

Source: Tuck, plus author’s annotations.

In my view, I'd say that PRPL will likely retain an edge among clients who look for online reviews for the best fit for their lifestyles. You see, if we compare PRPL's reviews versus other competitors', it's clear that PRPL's value proposition is superior. This is why I believe that PRPL's competitive profile should remain solid over the near term (1-3 years). For example, one of PRPL's main competitors is Casper, which is another promising start-up in the sector. But, as you can see, PRPL's products seem superior to Casper's.

Relatively cash-constrained

Finally, it's worth mentioning that PRPL still isn't as well-capitalized as some of its competitors (for example, Casper). You see, PRPL only has $20.3 million in cash, which is somewhat limiting for a growing company. Yet, despite this, PRPL continues to gain market share, while growing its revenues and expanding its margins. So when you put all of this together, I believe it is a testament to PRPL's superior quality. But more importantly, I believe PRPL is close to reaching a critical point where its FCF will allow it to get over its funding constraints. As a result, I feel this could ignite PRPL's next growth stage. After all, it's worth keeping in mind that PRPL is still in its very early growth stages.

Source: PRPL’s Q2 2019 earnings call.

According to PRPL's last earnings call, management has continued to execute successfully. Thus, it's no surprise to see that they remain optimistic about PRPL's future. In my view, we can boil down PRPL's continued success to two crucial factors: 1) revenue growth through DTC and wholesale, and 2) margin expansion through cost efficiencies and scale. It'll be interesting to see what PRPL's next quarterly results hold for shareholders on November 13. In particular, I'd pay close attention to PRPL's topline, because that is management's explicit priority. Also, if margins continue to improve, that'd be the cherry on top.

Valuation

Nevertheless, ultimately, the most critical factor in every stock analysis is the company's valuation versus its price. In PRPL's case, I'd say that most of its previously deep discount has been realized already through the recent run-up. However, I still think there's some meat left for value investors interested in exposure to consumer discretionary items like mattresses, pillows, and cushions. After all, the holiday season is rapidly closing, and I think PRPL's steady streak is shaping up to be an excellent season for PRPL. So, it's possible to see a "Santa" rally for PRPL over the coming weeks.

As you can see, my valuation model hinges on PRPL's revenue growth and margin expansion. In my view, using the analysts' consensus, it's fair to say that PRPL looks relatively cheap, given its outlook. This is why I believe that the stock should be worth around $9 per share, which implies a 15.7% potential upside from the current levels. Also, I feel that as long PRPL's growth persists, its fair value will likely increase over time. Therefore, I think PRPL has the potential to be an excellent long-term investment at these levels.

Source: Trading View. PRPL's impressive run-up this year has realized most of its discount.

Conclusion

In my view, PRPL is a unique company in the consumer discretionary sector. It is undeniable that PRPL's market is highly competitive, and the stock has already realized a lot of its discount after the recent run-up. Also, the fact that PRPL is relatively undercapitalized is somewhat worrying because it effectively forces the company to compete at a disadvantage.

Nevertheless, I believe that PRPL's management has been fantastic at overcoming most of these challenges. I think that as long as PRPL's revenue and margin forecasts hold, there is still enough upside potential at these levels. I also expect PRPL to start benefiting from its growing FCF, which should alleviate its lack of resources available for expansion. Moreover, PRPL has other product verticals where it could employ its patented IP. Thus, my model leaves room for surprises to the upside in this regard. This is why I think that all in all, PRPL can make a great addition to many investors’ portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PRPL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.