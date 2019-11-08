Avadel: A Deep Dive Into FT218's Questionable Clinical Data

Company Thesis

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) is a branded specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development of FT218 in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy. In addition, the company markets three sterile injectable drugs used in hospital settings under the Unapproved Marketed Drug program. In September, the FDA agreed with AVDL to reduce patient enrollment of its Phase 3 REST-ON trial by -22% to 204 patients. This reduces the time taken for AVDL needed to complete this investigation by one year and negates the need for the company to issue more stock to fund R&D expenses in the same period. While this is good news for shareholders, the news release was not coupled with any new clinical data. As a result, the near 100% rally from this event may have little validity for a company which now has an enterprise value of over $250 million. Without further ado, let's review why I'm assigning a strong sell rating to AVDL.

Update on FT-218

FT218 is being developed for the treatment of EDS and cataplexy in patients suffering from narcolepsy. Its active pharmaceutical ingredient is sodium oxybate, an endogenous compound and metabolite of the neurotransmitter gamma-aminobutyric acid. The chemical composition of FT218 is exactly the same as that of Jazz Pharmaceuticals' (JAZZ) Xyrem which is also indicated for nacrolepsy. The only difference between the two drugs is FT-218 utilizes a method of delivery in which the company claims can reduce the dosage of sodium oxybate from two per night to once per night in narcoleptic patients. While this difference may appear trivial at first, patients with narcolepsy currently must wake up in the middle of the night to take Xyrem and then go back to sleep again. If the claims are valid, then FT-218 has significant ergonomic benefits over Xyrem.

Given the chemical composition is exactly the same, it can be concluded the mechanism of action and safety profiles for FT-218 are largely in-line with that of Xyrem's. Whether or not the drug's investigational goal is valid thereby depends entirely on its ability to deliver a sodium oxybate dosage lesser than or equal to 9g while increasing total absorption (AUC) of the drug during an 8-hour sleep schedule. The limit on maximum dosage exists as 17% of patients experienced confusion at 9g/night dosage during Xyrem's clinical investigation, posing a major safety risk.

In phamacrokinetic studies, FT-218 has shown to be -40% inferior to that of Xyrem's AUC profile, with total absorption of 2.3 vs. 3.8. This was largely confirmed by the drug's blood concentration data after 8 hours. For mean concentration, FT-218 demonstrated a range of 1.52 to 13.28 µg/mL compared to Xyrem's 0.00 to 21.01 µg/mL for dosages across 4.5g to 9g. For maximum concentration after 8 hours, the data becomes worse, with peak concentration of FT-218 ranging from 42.9 to 84.5 µg/mL vs. Xyrem's 71 to 142 µg/mL across the 4.5g to 9g dosages. Therefore, it is extremely unlikely how AVDL's micropump technology can achieve the same level of clinical significance as Xyrem with its once per night formulation, when each dose delivers -20% less sodium oxybate per use; contains less than -60% peak concentration, and has -40% less total absorption after 8 hours.

Furthermore, FT-218's bioavailability is inferor to that of Xyrem's 88% and the company has shown it is unable improve this metric to meet its investigational goals. Lastly, 2 out of the 3 primary endpoints (Mean Cataplexy Attacks and Daytime Sleepiness Score) for FT-218's REST-ON trial are the exact same as that of Xyrem's trials cited for its approval. All else equal, it can be concluded the drug cannot meet its investigational goals of achieving a satisfying sleep 8-hour sleep while utilizing a once per night formulation. It is important to note AVDL currently has no other candidates in its pipeline, and its $250 million enterprise valuation originates solely on the speculation for FT-218 to become approved and capture the projected $1.4 billion total addressable market in 2018 for narcolepsy. In analysis, the company's TAM estimate is likely to be severely inflated.

As shown above, the number of branded and generic drugs targeting narcolepsy will likely increase from 3 in FY2019 to 13 by FY2023. Considering the $1.4 billion figure AVDL quoted is entirely derived from Xyrem's FY2018 revenues, it is unlikely FT-218 will have any financial benefits even if approved due to drug price erosion from competitors. For years, Xyrem has been the only drug targeting narcolepsy with a list price of $246 just for one single night of treatment! However, due to the sheer number of upcoming candidates targeting narcolepsy, the total addressable market will likely drop to between $500 million to $700 million by FY2023 as competitive pricing hampers sales for all sector players. Unfortunately, AVDL will need to capture 10% market share from 13 other drugs to bring in just $50 million to $70 million in revenues, and this is no way justified by the company's $250 million enterprise valuation.

By the end of Q22019, AVDL had $79 million in cash and cash equivalents; $118.631 million in long term debt, and was operating with a negative free cash flow of $45 million. As the company's senior notes have an interest rate of just 4.5% and are not due until 2023, an equity raise will not be required in order to keep its R&D expenses running for Phase 3 data readout of FT218 in 2Q2020.

While the absence of dilution is bullish for AVDL, the company's legacy hospital portfolio has seen its revenue decline by -50% in the past year. In the early 2010s, the company has generated over 9 figures in annual revenues using FDA's Unapproved Marketed Drug (UMD) program. Under this initiative, thousands of drugs marketed well before the FDA began regulating drugs in 1938 can be re-branded and have market exclusivity until a competitor's ANDA is approved. In recent years however, the FDA has greatly accelerated the approval of generic drugs due to widespread public outrage regarding prescription Rx price hikes, rendering this initiative mostly archaic. In AVDL's portfolio, all of its products have extremely circumstantial uses and neither was developed by in-house nor licensed to the company. AVDL's 3 legacy products only have a limited period of first-to-market advantage, and have no intellectual property protection. By the end of FY2022, it is extremely likely for other generic competitors to have entered on mass, and render AVDL's hospital portfolio to a zero.

Valuation and Summary

Currently, AVDL's revenues are projected to be just $66 million for FY2019, representing a -50% decline Y/Y, and they are likely going to zero by FY2023 due to FDA's new initiative on accelerating generic approvals. It's only pipeline candidate, FT-218, is extremely likely to fail its REST-ON trial targeting narcolepsy by 2Q2020 due to scientific evidence stacked against the drug's investigational goal. As an exact chemical replica of Xyrem aside from a method of delivery claiming a once per night fomulation, the drug must deliver a sodium oxybate dosage lesser than or equal to 9g while increasing AUC. However, pharmacokinetics data have shown the drug's concentration in blood levels 8 hours after delivery are -20 to -60% less than that of Xyrem and with less than 60% absorption. Even if approved, the total addressable market for narcoplepsy is likely to be significantly less than the $1.4 billion the company projected due to 10 ten candidates targeting narcolepsy pending approval by FY2023. Overall, the company's $250 million enterprise valuation comes solely from a financial hype from the FDA agreeing to reduce patent enrollment in its REST-ON trial. Shares of AVDL should not have rallied 100% on a drug candidate that is extremely likely to fail. As a result, I rate AVDL as a strong sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in AVDL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.