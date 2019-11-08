Alphabet: Reasonable Valuation And Positive Perspective

The interdependence between the growth of Alphabet’s key financial indicators and its multiples indicates that the company is balanced.

Technically, Alphabet is trying to catch up with its natural trend.

1. Technical parameters

Starting from 2010, Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) stock price has been following its long-term exponential trend, which is pretty typical for a growth company:

Now the company's stock price is still below this trend, but there is a gradual synchronization of the dynamics of Alphabet stock price and its exponential trend. It means that the company is trying to catch up with its natural trend.

Alphabet's rolling annual total price return has returned to the mean. It points to the balanced state of the company's stock price dynamics.

So, technically, now Alphabet's stock price looks balanced and ready for growth.

2. Growth drivers

Over the last 10 years, Alphabet's capitalization has been in a strong linear relationship with its revenue TTM absolute size: This relationship identifies Alphabet's current capitalization as well-balanced. Moreover, according to analysts' average expectations, in Q2 '20, Alphabet's revenue TTM will be around $175 billion. Within the bounds of this model, this means that the company's rational capitalization will come close to $1.1 trillion.

Judging by the company’s current revenue growth rate, Alphabet's P/S multiple looks balanced as well:

Considering the long-term relationship between EBITDA's absolute size and the company's capitalization, Alphabet’s current price is close to the balanced state too:

The same conclusion is true of the EV/EBITDA multiple. Taking into account the current Alphabet's EBITDA growth rate, the balanced level of this multiple is about at the level of 17 for now:

In terms of well-established relationships, Alphabet's current price is classified as balanced.

3. Comparable valuation

Judging by the P/S (forward) multiple adjusted by the expected revenue annual growth rate, Alphabet's stock price is now 6% above the balanced level:

But judging by the P/E to growth (forward) multiple, Alphabet is overvalued by 14%:

At my glance, Alphabet - is still a growth company, which is between the phases of youth and maturity. The market is inclined to evaluate such companies through multiples based on revenue parameters. And therefore, I believe that Alphabet is cheaper than the main blue chips in Nasdaq.

4. Risk Parameters

Alphabet's Beta is declining. It's a good sign, because a higher stock’s beta coefficient is indicative of greater systematic risk and lower investment attractiveness.

And this is not all good news. Now, Alphabet's Bearish Beta (a measure of how a stock price tends to drop when the market is only down) is lower than its Bullish Beta (a measure of how a stock price tends to rise when the market is only on the rise):

It means that Alphabet stock price is more responsive to the overall growth of the stock market than to its decline.

Bottom line

From a technical point of view, Alphabet is rather undervalued. Both Alphabet’s revenue and EBITDA parameters describe the company's current capitalization as balanced. Alphabet is undervalued relative to the main blue chips in Nasdaq. Alphabet stock price is more responsive to the overall growth of the stock market than to its decline.

Within the framework of the above analysis, Alphabet appears to be undervalued. But one should not forget that now Google is in discussions about changing its advertising policy and this can significantly affect the future of the company. This factor of uncertainty will continue to put pressure on Alphabet's capitalization. But overall, I remain positive regarding Alphabet.

