Sandstorm Gold: Assessing If It's Time To Sell

But are shares a buy here, and what are share price catalysts? Is it time to sell?

Sandstorm Gold (SAND) has reported earnings for Q3 2019 (the period ending September 30), and, perhaps not surprisingly, it was another record quarter for this streaming and royalty company, on several fronts (here's a link to its financial report). This doesn't necessarily make its shares a buy, however, as I explain below.

Sandstorm's business model can be very predictable, but I mean that in a good way. If production is strong, and gold prices are up, then Sandstorm's cash flow and earnings are also likely to be strong, too, as most of its costs are fixed. That's one of the key benefits of the streaming and royalty business model.

For example, in early October, Sandstorm released its preliminary production results for the quarter (as it does every quarter) and said it produced 17,300 gold ounces, with cash operating margins of $1,200/oz. So, Sandstorm investors pretty much knew at that point that its earnings would be strong.

At the time, I stated the following:

"[Sandstorm's] business model was created in part to benefit from higher gold prices while avoiding most of the risks of mining gold, and we're seeing the company benefit right in front of our eyes. This should result in record-breaking cash flow and earnings for the quarter."

Sandstorm Gold's Q3 Financials

Here are some of this quarter's highlights, compared to last year (take a look at the royalty revenue, in particular):

(Credit: Sandstorm financial report)

Record production: 17,289 ounces (Q3 2018: 14,314 ounces), a 21% increase.

17,289 ounces (Q3 2018: 14,314 ounces), a 21% increase. Record revenue: $25.8 million (Q3 2018: $17.3 million), a 49% increase.

$25.8 million (Q3 2018: $17.3 million), a 49% increase. Record operating cash flow: $18.2 million (Q3 2018: $11.7 million). The company is close to producing $80 million annualized cash flow, which is its full-year target for 2020 (using a $1,500/oz gold price).

$18.2 million (Q3 2018: $11.7 million). The company is close to producing $80 million annualized cash flow, which is its full-year target for 2020 (using a $1,500/oz gold price). Cash costs: $288/oz, which resulted in margins of $1,203 per ounce (Q3 2018: $248 per ounce and $960 per ounce).

$288/oz, which resulted in margins of $1,203 per ounce (Q3 2018: $248 per ounce and $960 per ounce). Net income: $6.2 million (Q3 2018: $2.1 million).

$6.2 million (Q3 2018: $2.1 million). Share buybacks: Sandstorm also says that it bought back 2.4 million of its shares in Q3. A total of 10.9 million shares have been repurchased out of the 18.3 million it can repurchase, according to its corporate presentation.

Approximately 31% of its production came from mines located in Canada, 20% from the rest of North America, 35% from South America, and 14% from other countries, according to the company.

Strong performing assets included the Santa Elena mine, with production rising 38% compared to last year due to timing of sales and higher gold grades; new royalty revenue from the Aurizona mine in Brazil (4% NSR with gold above $1,500/oz), where commercial production was achieved in July; and silver production from Yamana's Cerro Moro mine in Brazil, which hit the max of 300,000 silver ounces delivered in Q3.

New assets will be brought online in the near-future, which should provide a further boost to production, earnings and cash flow.

(Credit: Sandstorm investor presentation)

Lundin's Fruta del Norte mine will start producing gold in Q4 2019, with commercial production expected in H1 2020; Sandstorm owns a .90% NSR on the mine. And the new Relief Canyon gold mine is expected to begin producing by April 2020; Sandstorm is entitled to receive 32,022 ounces of gold over a 5.5 year period beginning at that time.

Sandstorm's balance sheet has improved slightly. The company ended the quarter with $5.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $46 million outstanding on its revolving credit facility.

While it has debt, it does have access to $179 million on the revolver if a near-term cash flowing type of deal comes along; technically, Sandstorm can spend up to $184 million on new acquisitions. The company has forecasted $343 million of firepower (available capital) by the end of 2020, assuming it completes no new acquisitions before then.

(Credit: Sandstorm investor presentation)

Hod Maden: A Key Asset

The Hod Maden mine remains the key story for this company (Sandstorm owns 30% of Hod Maden, plus a 2% NSR royalty). The asset is estimated to contribute 50,000 - 60,000 ounces of annual production (Sandstorm's interest), with production starting in late-2022; this represents nearly all of the production from all of its current assets expected this year.

Here's the latest update:

"In conjunction with the Feasibility Study, an Environmental Impact Assessment has been submitted and a public participation meeting was successfully conducted as part of the permitting process. The Feasibility Study is expected to be completed in the second half of 2020, with first production projected by the end of 2022." (Credit: Sandstorm investor presentation)

The Hod Maden project is located in northeastern Turkey, and, thankfully, nowhere close to the Syria-Turkey conflict, so its location doesn't appear to be an issue (at least for the time being).

Hod Maden is majority-owned (70%) by a Turkish company called Lidya Madencilik. While there have been few updates available outside of what we've heard from Sandstorm, the company's website was updated recently, and I think investors should keep a close eye out for any further developments.

Is Sandstorm Gold a Buy?

Sandstorm has reported a real strong quarter, as expected. But I think shares are a HOLD at the moment, due to the lack of clear catalysts in the near term.

For Sandstorm to outperform peers, I think we need to see a positive update out of Hod Maden (perhaps some new exploration results, or a positive feasibility study release in H2 2020), an update on Relief Canyon, or a new stream or royalty deal that is viewed as favorable for the company.

What do you think of Sandstorm Gold? Let me know in the comments below.

