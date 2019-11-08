Singles' Day 2019: Alibaba Aiming For Global Reach

The biggest shopping day in the world – Singles' Day or the 11/11 celebration in China – is fast approaching. Chinese ecommerce company platform Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is a prime beneficiary of increased revenue generated on 11/11. After eclipsing $30 billion in sales during the 2018’s sales event, what does Alibaba have on tap for this year?

Dominant Chinese ecommerce firms, such as Alibaba and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), may benefit during the sales event.

What is Singles' Day

Singles' Day is a holiday popular among young Chinese people that celebrate their pride in being single. The event began as a protest of sorts against Valentine’s Day, propelled by college students in the 1990s. The date 11/11 is significant because of the solitary implications of the number 1. Much like other holidays, Singles’ Day has turned into a retail event.

Singles' Day really came into prominence in 2009, when Alibaba turned the holiday into an online - and occasionally brick-and-mortar - mercantile extravaganza. As a result, Singles' Day has become linked with Alibaba.

Aiming for Global Reach

Following up on an initiative from last year, Alibaba is looking to expand the sales event and its reach outside of its home country China.

Alibaba televises a celebration gala in the hours leading up to the start of the sales event. This year, the company plans to broadcast the gala on ten cable networks across China, Southeast Asia, Africa, and North America to broaden its reach internationally. In addition, Alibaba intends to lengthen the broadcast, starting in the afternoon leading up to the event rather than at 8:00 P.M.

Additionally, Alibaba is leveraging its non-China franchises such as Lazada and AliExpress to generate more 11/11 sales outside of China. Alibaba has over 130 million customers outside of China.

Moving Customers Across Alibaba’s Ecosystem

Many of Alibaba’s 730 million customers in China are only active on one of the company’s platforms, such as Tmall, Hema, or Alipay. Alibaba is focusing on how to move these consumers beyond a one-off transaction to become part of the broader Alibaba ecosystem.

Alibaba is focusing on its Alibaba Business Operating System, a suite of digital tools that integrates its ecommerce platforms with its cloud intelligence technology “to help brands and companies reach more customers, better understand their needs, and deepen engagement with them.”

The Post-Jack Ma World

This will be Alibaba’s first Singles' Day since the retirement of its founder Jack Ma. However, Daniel Zhang, Ma’s successor, helped develop the Singles' Day event at Alibaba, which helps to build confidence in the potential success of this year’s event.

Helping Brands Localize In China

Alibaba is also looking to roll out tools and programs that will help international brands adapt and localize in China. This may help brands navigate and customize products specifically for the Chinese markets.

Competitors Not Standing Still

Alibaba’s competitors are also looking to capitalize on the 11/11 sales event. Last year, JD.com racked up $23 billion during the Singles' Day event, although they began their program on 11/1. Though not as big as Alibaba, JD has a significant presence, particularly in consumer electronics.

Summary

Chinese e-commerce firms are gearing up for what will likely be a strong Singles' Day event. Chinese ecommerce firms, such as Alibaba and JD.com, will likely benefit from the sales event, given their dominant position in China.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, JD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.