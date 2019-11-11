BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund: My Pick For A National Muni CEF Pays 4.23% Tax Free

Supply remains constrained following the Trump tax cuts of 2017 while the rich, thanks somewhat to those same cuts, are increasingly demanding more tax-free income.

The municipal bond market's 10-month winning streak finally came to an end in September with the S&P Muni Bond Index declining 65 bps in the month. The main driver of that was the small increase in long rates, slightly higher inflation readings, and underperformance compared to treasury bonds.

We also saw the technical backdrop reverse a bit with the rally stalling amid a sharp increase in new muni issuance while demand waned a bit. Still, net flows remain strongly positive.

The fourth quarter is typically a weaker time of year for munis as issuance picks up. This is seasonal cyclicality as the summer quiet months come to an end. This following chart sums up the last year. We see that the National Muni Bond Index proxy (MUB) and the high yield muni (HYMB) are up around 9% and 11%, driven a lot by the drop in rates. The 10-year treasury rate has been nearly cut in half in the last year.

Data by YCharts

When analyzing muni CEFs, you need to take great care in your selection. Distribution cuts are plaguing the sector as interest rates fall and large amounts of issuance from 10-years ago become callable. The chart below shows the distribution cuts in the last quarter and the last year. Right in the center is the muni sector which is by far the largest. (Source: CEFAdvisors)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality (MQY)

When we analyze the factors that drive a distribution cut, undistributed net investment income ("UNII") is the most important. We look not only at the level of UNII but more importantly, the change in it. A negative UNII figure is not in of itself, a bad thing. It's a declining UNII that's bad. We would rather buy a fund with negative but improving UNII than a fund with positive but deteriorating UNII.

One of our top funds is MQY which exhibits some of the best combination of qualities we look for in a muni CEF. We want to know that we can hold the fund for at least six months (and preferably a year or longer) and avoid distribution cuts in the process. While not fatal, a distribution cut can eliminate a full year's worth of distributions in just a few days.

Small cuts are not a bad thing, but large, surprising cuts can be devastating to what should be a low-risk part of the portfolio. Yields in muni CEFs were around 5% at the start of the year but in today's lower yield world, 4.25% to 4.50% is the new normal. If a muni CEF is paying 5% or more, it's either likely to cut the distribution soon or has some other feature that makes it much more risky. To us, giving up about 60-70 bps of yield for much less risk makes sense when talking about the lower risk portion of our portfolio.

The yield on MQY, at 4.32%, means a tax-equivalent yield of 7.30% if you earn the top rate. Even if you are "only" in the 27.8% area (24% bracket plus the 3.8% net investment income tax), the tax equivalent yield is 6.00%. For some, 6% doesn't sound like much. However, when you are looking at a risk-adjusted yield, it's very difficult to find something that's safer that is paying as much or more. Munis, in a general sense, are one of the safest investments that retail investors have access to.

Key Facts:

Total Assets: $806M

Numbrer of Holdings: 353

Average coupon: 4.13%

Expense ratio: 0.50%

Distribution Yield: 4.32%

Leverage %: 38.3%

Effective Duration: 12.1 years

The Portfolio

One of the key things to watch in muni portfolios is if they are reaching for yield. The percentage of investment grade issues vs. non-investment grade should be a key consideration. Non-investment grade issues aren't by themselves a deal breaker for consideration but you should know what you're getting.

Sector breakdowns are a good way to assess quality. Tobacco, senior health and some other healthcare areas, and housing/multifamily can be signs of lower quality issues. Better sectors include transportation, school districts, and any type of tax-backed or general obligation. Then there's state breakdowns which can also be helpful in assessing quality. Most people know the problematic states (IL, NJ, CT, NY, CA, MI, etc.). An abundance of those states would obviously be a red flag that would require further investigation.

But the call schedule can be the most informative and important factor for consideration. We've detailed that many times in prior reports as anything that becomes callable is likely to be called in this low rate environment. When a 5% coupon bond gets called and pulled out of the portfolio and replaced with something that yields far less, it's an immediate reduction in the earnings power of the fund.

MQY has one of the best call schedules in the muni CEF world. Just 1.8% of the portfolio is likely to be called in the next year with just ~6% over the next two years. That's very manageable.

In addition to calls, one has to look at maturities with just 5.5% of the portfolio maturing in the next three years. Most of the portfolio is very long dated which means that the portfolio will do well during periods of falling interest rates. The duration of the portfolio (a measure of sensitivity to movements in interest rates) is fairly high at 12.1 years.

The credit quality of the fund is very high with most of the portfolio containing an "A" in it. Anything with an A in the credit rating (single A, double A, and obviously, triple A) is extremely safe from a credit perspective. Just 1% of the portfolio is NOT rated investment grade with another 3.3% being not rated (which most investors lump into non-investment grade even though many small municipalities which should be rated investment grade simply don't bother to pay to get their new issues rated). In other words, a very high-quality portfolio!

MQY has all the "good" sectors at the top of their breakdown with transportation accounting for 22.5% of the portfolio. State tax-backed and local tax-backed account for another 25% of the portfolio. Tobacco accounts for just 2.7%.

Lastly, the geography is centered primarily in "solid" states. Remember, population centers like CA, NY, FL, and TX mean that most larger muni funds are going to have some decent-sized allocations to those states.

The Distribution

The distribution was trimmed in August by 5.3% which is not a big deal but what it did was to improve the coverage ratio to 103.5% providing a nice cushion for future calls, which we noted are light. This also has the effect of bolstering the UNII figure and reversing its decline. UNII is positive and now growing, albeit slowly. To us, this means that the distributions is likely safe for some time.

The yield is currently 4.23% and again, we think it's safe for at least several months, if not longer. Below is the distribution history of the fund since inception (September 1992). Back then, most CEFs, especially muni CEFs, had more variable distribution policies. It wasn't until years later that sponsors caught on to the fact that investors wanted stability. But the distribution was roughly $0.07- $0.08 at that time. Today, at $0.053, the distribution is 33% lower mostly because interest rates have come down so far.

We do think distributions could be bottoming again in the next couple of years as the 10-year call window eclipses the low rates of 2010 through 2012. We may eventually get to the point where a call window passes and the issues don't get called. That would be nice.

Performance

The performance of the shares has been very strong with a one-year total return of 16.80% on price. Much of that has been the recovery in munis after a weak 2018 (through November) as interest rates peaked at 3.25%. You can see that in the chart below with the ten year (orange line) peaking at the same time that the SPDR Nuveen BB Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) bottomed.

Clearly, the relationship between interest rates and NAV performance is very strong given the long-duration of these securities. We do think rates could inch higher from here but not a lot. In the meantime, you're locking in what we think is a strong 4.23% tax -free income stream.

The total return over the last three years, during a period of relatively flat interest rates, was 4.62%. Over the last five years, which does incorporate some decline in rates, was a bit better at 5.65%.

Valuation

The fund trades at a -8.7% discount to NAV. While that's tighter than the 52-week average discount of -9.6%, it is not far off. In the current environment, we think most of the better muni CEFs should be trading near the 52-week highs. For MQY, that is around -6.4%, where it was a couple of months ago. Since then, the discount has widened as the NAV has plateaued.

But longer-term averages are much tighter. The five-year average discount is just -5.36% and the 3-year is -6.93%. If we get to just the three-year average, it would mean an extra 1.5 points of added return on top of the year. We actually expect it to trade around a -6% discount (or 2.5-3 points of tightening and additional return) to the current yield.

Concluding Thoughts

For higher income individuals, muni CEFs are almost no-brainers. Yes, there's a moderate amount of interest rates risk, meaning if rates rise, the value of the underlying bonds will fall, depressing the NAV. But think of the role that munis play - or should play - in your portfolio. These are defensive investments that pump out a tax-free income stream. The risk of default is extremely low.

If you have a portfolio that's rich in high-yielding stocks or bonds that are subjected to elevated credit risks but low interest rate risk, a muni CEF, which has a low degree of credit risk and high interest rate risk, could be a good compliment. They tend to zig when your riskier assets zag.

We believe munis are a key building block when constructing a portfolio, even if you are not in the highest tax brackets. They can provide a natural hedge to the downside to your portfolio by providing the negative correlation to the S&P 500. And in the interim or sideways markets, you are still collecting a handsome and tax free yield.

MQY is currently one of our top picks in the space given the fundamentals of the fund and the current valuation. Right now, MQY is one of the stronger of the muni CEFs in the very large suite of BlackRock funds that cater to municipals. The yield is sustainable and the rest of the fundamentals compelling for the buy-and-hold investor.

Our Yield Hunting marketplace service is currently offering, for a limited time only, free trials. Our member community is fairly unique focused primarily on constructing portfolios geared towards income. The Core Income Portfolio currently yields over 8% comprised of closed-end funds. If you are interested in learning about closed-end funds and want guidance on generating income, check out our service today. We also have expert guidance on individual preferred stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds. Check out our Five-Star member reviews. Click here to learn more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MQY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.