Sony: PlayStation 5 And Third Point Will Continue To Push The Stock Higher

I do believe that its stock is still a bargain at this price no matter whether the company will continue to own its semiconductors unit or not.

The upcoming release of PlayStation 5 in late 2020 and the continuing pressure from Third Point to force the management to split Sony (SNE) into two separate entities will continue to drive Sony's stock higher in the foreseeable future. As a longtime shareholder of Sony, I continue to hold the company's stock in my portfolio and have no reason to sell it in a foreseeable future.

Last week, Sony reported impressive earnings results for Q2, as net income was up 7% year-over-year to $1.8 billion. While revenue of $19 billion was slightly down against the Street expectations by ~$40 million, as gaming and electronics divisions underperformed during the period, Sony, in my opinion, is still poised to create an additional shareholder value in months to come.

If we look at the stock performance of the company, we will see that its price has dramatically appreciated in value in the last five years thanks to the management's reorganization efforts that made Sony more efficient than ever. In comparison to S&P's return of 50% in the last five years, Sony's stock made a return of more than 200% for its shareholders in the same time period.

Source: Bloomberg

The Lay of the Land

The reorganization efforts that I have mentioned above started a few years ago and became the cornerstone of a modern-day Sony. With interests in various completely different industries, Sony is able to profit from different products and services and hedge itself against a massive risk, if some businesses underperform for a considerable amount of time. The problem with this is that when some businesses are underperforming, other businesses will need to make more money in order to help the company meet its overall fiscal year goals.

That's why earlier this year, a notorious activist investor Dan Loeb purchased shares of Sony through his hedge fund Third Point and, now, currently, owns around 6% of the company. After the acquisition of shares, Mr. Loeb's fund released a 102-page presentation outlining the possible spin-off of Sony's semiconductor business that will be able to unlock value and help the company to focus solely on its gaming and entertainment projects. What I like about Third Point strategy is the fact that it wants to bring change into the conservative Japanese establishment and speed up the value creation process. However, shortly after the presentation was released, the company said that it has no intention of breaking up some of its units and it will continue to execute its current strategy without the help of the activist. After all, the company has been a conglomerate more than few decades already and after the successful reorganization, it's unlikely that any major changes will happen to its overall portfolio of assets, which looks as follows:

Source: Sony

As we could see from the picture above, electronics and gaming divisions, which have been the best performers of Sony in the past, failed to meet its goals in Q2, and as a result, their sales were down on an annual basis.

The weakness of the gaming business, in particular, was not a surprise, as the overall gaming industry is generally underperforming in July-September, as major gaming publishers wait for the holiday season to release their AAA titles. Nevertheless, Sony continues to be the undisputed leader of video gaming, as PlayStation 4 is the best-selling console of the current generation and it's likely that PlayStation 5 will repeat the success of its predecessor.

Source: VGChartz

As for the semiconductor business, Sony currently is the leader in the image sensor market with 51% market share. In Q2, the company's business increased its sales by 56% and operating income by 29% mostly due to the roll-out of phones with multiple-camera setups. Because of it, Sony was able to achieve such impressive earnings results, and as I said above, this is one of the advantages of being a conglomerate when you can hedge against the underperformance of some of your units.

To find out if Sony is undervalued, I compared the company to its major peers from gaming software, gaming hardware, and consumer electronics sectors. I didn't add any South Korean or other Japanese companies like LG, Samsung, Philips, Toshiba, and others because their stocks are not listed on US exchanges. I also added Dell (NYSE:DELL) and HP (NYSE:HPQ), which are not the company's direct rivals, simply due to the fact that both of them own a large portion of consumer electronics market in the United States.

Source: Yahoo Finance. The table was created by the author.

As we could see from looking at the valuation metrics, Sony, in my opinion, is without a doubt undervalued at the current market price. Its P/E ratio is way below others and only HP has a better valuation. In addition, Sony's operating and net margins of 10.44% and 9.99%, respectively, point out to the fact that the company trades way below its intrinsic value. While to some, those margins are relatively low, we should not forget that Sony is a major conglomerate that owns various assets from different industries and those percentages, in my opinion, are impressive if we look at the number of divisions that are under the company's control.

However, I believe that Third Point has a point when it says that due to its complexity, it's much harder for the company to create additional shareholder value. Large institutional investors are risk-averse and because of it, they will try to avoid complex enterprises, where lots of business models overlap each other. As Goldman Sachs stated it a year ago:

The complexity of Sony's business structure, which ranges from video game platforms to cutting‐edge semiconductors and life insurance…appears to have discouraged entry by a broad range of investors.

We might argue that Third Point is only for the short term and will sell its shares the moment the business is separated and the value is unlocked. The question still remains whether Sony should continue to operate as a large-scale conglomerate or is it better for everyone if the management focuses on a number of similar businesses and disbands its semiconductors and even financials units in the future. After looking at both sides of the angle, I would say that I have no strong opinion on this issue at the moment.

Takeaway

As I have said at the beginning, PlayStation 5 and Third Point will be the major catalysts of growth for Sony. The former will be able to help the company to solidify its position as the leader of the ever-growing video gaming market, while the latter will draw major headlines and will push the management to reorganize the business. All of this, in my opinion, will spur investor interest in the company. Because of it, I see no major risks that are associated with the company's stock and while it currently trades at its 52-week high, I still believe that the stock is a bargain at the moment. The only thing that could realistically destroy value is the overall market depreciation. Otherwise, I see no downside to Sony's stock and continue to hold it in my portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.