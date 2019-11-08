Avoid Farmer Bros. Co.

The past year has not been kind to Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) shareholders, with shares down about 42% in twelve months. This has put the company on my radar, so I thought I'd look in on the name to see if it makes sense to invest here. I'll apologize in advance for the spoiler: I don't think it makes sense to invest in this name at this price at the moment. I'll go through my reasoning by looking at the financial history here and by reviewing the stock itself. I would sum up by saying that the relatively weak financial prospects are not reflected in the stock's price, with the result that investors are likely to be disappointed going forward. Before getting into the analysis proper, though, I'll talk briefly about the dangers of narrative investing, because I think Farmer Bros offers a singularly powerful example of the risks of letting stories guide our investing.

Company Background

Farmer Bros is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler, and distributor of coffee, tea, and culinary products developed under supply agreements, their own brand, and private labels on behalf of certain customers. The customer base is quite diverse here, with customers varying in size from small independent restaurants to large institutional buyers. The company sells a line of roast and ground coffee, flavored and unflavored teas, and a host of culinary products. Farmer Bros operates out of facilities at Northlake, Texas; Houston, Texas; Portland, Oregon; and Hillsboro, Oregon.

In fiscal 2019, the company experienced a number of problems relating to sales declines (caused by route consolidation, and softness from two large customers) and higher cost of goods sold (caused by elevated scrap expense, inventory markdowns, and higher brewing and labor costs). The company is now under new leadership and is focused on six operating priorities: effective cash management, customer retention, efficiently managing coffee brewing equipment, enhancing process and systems, rationalizing SKUs, and optimizing their in stock fill rate. This prompts me to wonder whether they were not concerned with cash management in the past, for instance.

The Perils of Narrative Investing

In the distant past, someone wrote what I think was an insightful article about Farmer Bros and suggested that people avoid the name because it was overpriced. People who took that advice did rather well, as the shares are down about 49% since publication, against a gain of 54% on the S&P 500. Reading the comments at the time the article came out reveals that most people reacted negatively to the article. The problem seemed to be the fact that the author didn't tell any specific company stories. It was assumed (wrongly as it turns out) that the author didn't know what the business did or what a move from one state to the other would do, etc.

I think the case of Farmer Bros offers an interesting insight into investor behavior. Namely, it is the case that a specific feel good narrative can often overcome any doubts that might be present when the numbers are skewed heavily against the investor. So, a bullish story about the inevitable effects of restructuring lulls someone into buying when the shares are morbidly overpriced, trading at a P/E north of 600 times. This is the insight that I glean from this episode: valuation trumps story every time. If your house is built on a foundation of sand, it doesn't matter that you changed to more thermally efficient windows, the thing's going to eventually collapse. This creates a problem for us, though, as we're told to understand the businesses we invest in. I think we should understand businesses we buy, obviously, but any stories we create for ourselves about the future should always be subordinated to relatively iron laws of valuation. Also, readers shouldn't assume that because a particular fact doesn't appear in an article that a writer is ignorant of it. It's much more likely that they simply didn't include it, as the contributor isn't as enamored of the market moving consequences of some tidbit because said tidbit is probably already priced in.

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of the financial history here indicates that this is a company with a relatively troubled past in my view. In spite of the fact that revenue has grown at a (very modest) CAGR of about 1.7% over the past several years, the loss from operations and net income losses have exploded (at CAGR of 11.8% and a CAGR of 50% respectively). It's also evident that this is a fairly cyclical business, given that revenue did manage to spike dramatically in 2016 and the company did manage to generate a positive net income in 2016 and 2017. Investors in this business should be comfortable with variable returns in my view. There's some dilution present, but not a massive amount in my view, given that management has only generated ~$5.8 million in share sales over the past five years. This has caused share count to have diluted at a CAGR of only about .88%.

In sum, I'd say that this is a company that faces some significant financial challenges. This doesn't disqualify it from consideration, given that a troubled business can be a great investment at the right price. The next thing to explore, then, is the valuation.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

As I've said many times, a troubled company such as this one may be a wonderful investment at the right price. The idea behind this is that if the market is sufficiently pessimistic about the future of a troubled business, it's possible to scoop up the shares at a fraction of their true worth. Then, when some positive news drives the shares higher, the investor benefits. At the moment, though, it's clear that the shares are not trading at a discount. On the contrary, per the graph below, they're trading at valuations last seen in early 2017. Please note that the last time they traded as these levels, the shares went on to underperform dramatically. While history doesn't necessarily repeat, it certainly rhymes in my view.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

In my view there's no reason to buy this company at these levels. The company is under new leadership, so we have little history there. The financial performance has been spotty at best. Losses have risen dramatically in the face of (slightly) rising revenue. All of this would be acceptable if the share price reflected the problems, but it certainly doesn't. The last time the shares traded at these valuations was in early 2017. So, in Farmer Bros, we have a combination of excessive stock price and challenged financial performance. I think price and value can remain unmoored for some time, but I think they will inevitably intersect in future. Given that, I think investors would be wise to avoid this name before price falls further to match the much lower value here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.