Transports Send A Favorable Economic Message

In a market laden with conflicting and (at times) confusing indications, it’s good to know at least one reliable indicator carries an extremely uplifting message. Students of stock market analysis have long given credence to the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) as a worthy barometer of the critical transportation industry, the fortunes of which is regarded as a harbinger of future economic activity. In this report, we’ll look at the overall transportation industry, which is quickly heating up after months of dormancy. The significant improvement in this group carries a decidedly bullish implication for the broad equity market and economy.

Over the last six months, transportation stocks as a group failed to keep pace with the S&P 500 Index (SPX). After peaking in April, the DJTA then settled into a lateral trading range, as shown in the following graph. Meanwhile, the SPX went on to make a series of higher highs into the summer months, while the Transports were stuck in neutral.

What alarmed many technically-oriented investors even more was the fact that the DJTA several times descended below its wide-watched 200-day moving average, while the SPX remained above this same trend line. Each time the DJTA fell below the 200-day MA, the bears would sound the alarm that a “sell” signal had been made, even though the Transports bounced back each time the trend line was broken.

Source: BigCharts

Even more disconcerting for the market technicians was the failure of the DJTA to “confirm” the rallies in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) during the spring and summer months. Proponents of the Dow Theory maintain that the Dow Transports and the Industrials must be more or less synchronized during rallies. Otherwise, the efficacy of the upward move is called into question. When the DJIA made a new high in July while the DJTA made a lower high, it was assumed by the Dow Theorists that the rally in the Dow Industrials wasn’t to be trusted. This ultimately proved to be a correct diagnosis, as the subsequent months showed.

Source: BigCharts

By October, however, equities were clearly ripe to attempt another breakout from the long, grueling trading range of the last several months. The charge to new highs was made first by the large-cap stocks represented by the S&P 500 Index. The Dow Industrials finally joined the S&P in confirming a new high on Nov. 4.

But unlike past rallies to new highs in the Industrials, the Dow Transports this time tagged along and rallied up to its previous high. And while the DJTA hasn’t yet closed above its April 24 closing high of 11,098, the Transports did manage to exceed this level on an intraday basis on Nov. 5 – just one day after the Dow Industrials made a new high. This should satisfy even the staunchest of Dow Theory skeptics that the Transports are finally back in sync with the Industrials, and therefore, sending a bullish message for both the broad market and the economy.

Since the economy is heavily dependent on transportation for the movement of goods, it has been an accepted truth among investors that the health of various transportation companies can be used as a proxy for the overall health of commercial enterprise in the U.S. One of the most sensitive segments of the transportation industry are the airline stocks. Business travel and air freight carrier volumes are excellent barometers for general business conditions. And based on the recent performance of several key airline stocks, business is good for the airliners.

Below is a graph showing the powerful rebound in several leading U.S. airline companies via the U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS). The airline stocks have mainly gone sideways in 2019, but the fourth quarter rebound now underway holds forth the promise that new highs await the airliners.

Source: BigCharts

Among individual airline companies, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is a case in point. Delta’s latest traffic report for October showed that the percentage of seats filled by passengers increased 10 basis points to 85.6% as traffic growth outstripped capacity. Delta’s passenger count also impressively rose 5.8% to 17.51 million last month. In another sign of the strength within the U.S. airline industry, Delta last month announced plans to hire 12,000 people through the end of 2020 as the company expands its operations.

Ground-based shipping freight volumes are also doing quite well and confirm that the economy is still expanding. Truck tonnage is one of the single most sensitive data points for confirming the strength or weakness of not only the economy, but also the U.S. equity market. This point was recently emphasized in a blog posting by the economist Scott Grannis. He pointed out that truck tonnage has been rising at a 3-4% annual growth rate in the last few years. As the following graph shows, truck tonnage has led the S&P 500 Index to new highs since 2012 and continues to do so.

Source: Calafia Beach Pundit

Meanwhile, U.S. railroad freight volumes haven’t shown the same degree of buoyancy as many airline and truck shipping companies have experienced this year. And although many North American railways have seen lower rail carloads in 2019 (due partly to the U.S.-China trade war), the stock prices of several major railroad companies suggest the market is looking past this year’s malaise and sees a brighter future ahead for the railroads.

The stock price performance of Canadian and U.S. freight shipper Canadian National Railway (CNI) is a case in point. CNI, which serves the Midwest and Southern U.S. as well as Canada, is nearing an all-time high despite the problems facing rail shippers this year. On Oct. 22, moreover, the Canadian National reported that its Q3 net income increased 5.3% over the year-ago period. Revenue was also up 4% from the comparable 2018 period. The recently strong stock performances of CNI and other U.S. railways – including Norfolk Southern (NSC), Union Pacific (UNP), and CSX Corp. (CSX) – suggest that forward-looking investors have already priced in an improvement in the global trade outlook in the months ahead.

Source: BigCharts

The inescapable conclusion of the powerful rebound in many leading transportation stocks in recent weeks is that the market foresees economic growth potential as we head closer to 2020. That both the U.S. and China have made progress in ending the trade tariff dispute is arguably the biggest potential selling point for the transportation industry, and leading transport stocks have apparently discounted a trade agreement.

Regardless of the underlying reasons for it, the rebound to the previous all-time high in the Dow Jones Transportation Average is a confirming sign that the bull market for equities remains intact, as well as the continued recovery of the U.S. economy. Investors are therefore justified in maintaining intermediate-term (3-6 month) long positions in stocks.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ), which is my preferred broad market tracking fund. I’m using a level slightly below the $33.00 level as the initial stop-loss for this trading position on an intraday basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.