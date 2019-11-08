Bond Yields To Rise: The Switch Between Stocks And Bonds

There is no apparent reason at this time for these monies to leave the United States, so international funds will continue to play a significant role in US financial markets.

Foreign holdings of US stocks have hit a new historical high as risk-averse foreign money seems to have a real preference for US stocks and bonds.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note has risen to around 2.00 percent and the reason appears to be the switch in foreign money between bonds and stocks.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note is approaching 2.00 percent.

This yield has not been that high since the end of July 2019.

Since then, the yield has hit a low of 1.47 percent in early September.

What’s going on?

Well, it seems as if foreign money is playing a big role in this movement.

In the summer and into the fall, I traced the decline in bond yields to foreign risk-averse money flowing into US financial markets and going into the US Treasury market.

Along with this flow, we saw the yield on US Treasury Inflation Protected securities (NYSEARCA:TIP) becoming negative. In late August, the yield on the 10-year TIPs fell to a negative 10 basis points.

We also saw a decline in US stock prices during this time.

Where the S&P 500 stock index hit a new historical high on July 26, stock prices weakened through the rest of the summer and into the fall months.

The statistics indicated that foreign monies that had gone into the US stock market were being transferred into the bond market.

So, not only were foreign funds flowing into the US bond market, they also seemed to be flowing into the stock market as well.

Still, during much of this time period the value of the US dollar in foreign exchange markets rose, indicating that foreign money was still coming into the US, but it just seemed to be going into the bond market. The US Dollar index reached 99.40; it’s near-term high on September 30. One could buy one Euro for only $1.09 on that day.

But, things cooled off for awhile. The apparent reason for this “cooling off” according to many analysts has been the trade discussions going on between China and the United States. As discussions seemed to improve, stock prices rose, while they fell when it appeared that no headway was being made in the trade talks.

This was certainly the case during the early fall as money was shifted from the stock market (hence the decline from the July peaks) into the bond markets (hence the decline in US Treasury yields).

Now, this foreign money still seems to be coming into the US.

But, the new money coming into the US is going into the stock market along with additional monies moving from the bond market joining the trip.

Steven Russolillo reports in the Wall Street Journal that foreign money is a major contributing factor to the new records just hit by US stock markets.

Mr. Russolillo writes:

Even with US stocks rallying back to all-time highs, adding to the longest bull market on record, many foreign investors feel they have no choice but to pile in. ... Foreign private holdings of US stocks hit a record high of $7.7 trillion as of July, the most recent data available, according to Treasury Department figures. The data for foreign funds excludes holding from sovereign-wealth funds and central banks, meaning overall international holdings are likely substantially higher.

Note that during the latest run, the yield on the 10-year TIPs have rebounded to above a positive 20 basis points. This is still a very low yield and indicates the continued presence of a lot of foreign money.

But, the movement from the August near-term low is a definite sign that funds are being transferred elsewhere.

The funds are definitely not leaving the US as the value of the dollar has again picked up strength in recent weeks.

One factor contributing to the recent rise in bond yields is the signal from the Federal Reserve that there are no plans in the near future to lower further the Fed’s policy rate of interest.

This along with the continued evidence that the Fed has given that it will continue to support US financial markets, provides extra evidence to the risk-averse foreign monies that their downside is protected.

My argument, presented above, seems to support the idea that stock prices still have some upside movement to experience while bond prices will continue to fall, meaning that bond yields will continue to rise for a while.

The big unknown at this time still remains the China/US trade talks, although rising concern about the status of the European economy and Brexit represent other possible disruptions.

With this in mind, I just can’t see the trade talks taking a negative turn. The Chinese have no reason to give in much, if at all, because there is nothing in their way to push them to ease up their stance and, as I have written about many times, the Chinese tend to take a longer run view of things.

As for the United States, there is an election coming up in a year. If the behavior of markets depends upon the status of the China/US trade talks, it is highly unlikely that the US will do anything that will produce a negative reaction in financial markets. I expect that a deal will be made, and it will be hailed as one of the greatest deals on record.

Anything to keep stock prices up and financial markets calm at this time.

Given this picture, I believe that foreign money will continue to stay in the United States, although I expect that bond yields may move a little higher, with the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note moving into the 2s.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.