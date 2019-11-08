Party City: Sifting Through The Rubble

Party City (PRTY) is a name we have traded multiple times. We are very familiar with the operations, and in our last trade, we told you to buy it and sell at a $7 target. That target was achieved heading into Halloween. Thank goodness because, at the time of this writing, shares are trading at $2.20 following an absolutely abysmal quarter. Traders may want to consider coming into the name for a relief rally in the coming sessions, but an investment here is difficult to make. Why?

The reason we are only trading this name and not investing, despite what seems to be basement bargain valuations, is that one of the strongest periods of the year for the company, Halloween, saw sales completely miss expectations. This was not part of the quarter but was talked about during the release. Ouch. There remain pressures with helium, however, some of those have been abated. Further, competition is so stiff that we expect continued market share erosion.

Discussing performance

Shares are down 60% here, and it is because of an awful print and guidance revision downward. In Q3, total revenues decreased 2.3% on a reported basis and 1.5% on a constant currency basis. Retail sales decreased 1.7% on a reported basis, driven primarily by helium headwinds.

Brand comparable sales decreased 2.6% in the quarter. This was a problem. The North American e-commerce sales that are included in the definition of brand comparable sales increased by 11.6% versus the Q3 2018 and by 14.9% when adjusted for "buy online pickup in store" sales. So that is a plus.

Net third-party wholesale revenues were up slightly by 0.2% on a reported basis and increased 3.9% after adjusting for the impacts of currency and store acquisitions. However, total gross profit margin decreased 590 basis points, to just 30.6%, due to helium costs, inventory markdowns, and tariffs.

Making matters worse, operating expenses increased $13.6 million to $185.2 million due to store acquisitions and wage inflation. Reported GAAP net loss was -$281.7 million. Reported diluted earnings per share was a loss of $3.02. On an adjusted basis, the company lost $25.7 million or $0.28 per share versus gaining $7.5 million or $0.08 per share a year ago. These numbers were absolutely terrible. Finally, adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was just $17.1 million compared to $59.4 million a year ago.

October was weak

The stock would have sold off if the report stopped here. It would be ugly. But now there is an implosion. Why? This is because the company discussed its October sales, one of the strongest months of the year. For October, Party City reported total revenue of $432.6 million or 7% below the same period of last year. Total retail revenue decreased approximately 8%. Brand comparable sales, which include Company-owned Party City stores in the U.S. and North American e-commerce operations, decreased 4.9%. When looking at retail's Halloween product sales for the third quarter and October combined, there was a 3.2% overall decline year-over-year. Halloween City sales per store decreased 20.8% from the prior year. Absolutely awful. That is why the stock is plummeting.

Guidance slashed

With a terrible quarter and the realization that October was trash, the company cut guidance:

As you can see it was an across the board cut with revenues expected lower, and EPS and EBITDA really slashed. Comparable sales will be down 2-3%, and it is likely margin pressure will resume. With that, even the net debt targets were guided in a negative direction.

Debt

Debt is another risk that needs to be highlighted which hurts the value case. The Company ended the quarter with $2,004 million in debt (net of cash) and approximately $152 million in availability under its asset-based revolving credit facility. That is a sizable load for a company with cash flows that are a fraction of that. It is not in immediate trouble with its debt, but it is something to keep in mind even at $2.20 a share.

Valuation

With these realities in place, we need to discuss valuation. The stock is at less than 3x 2019 earnings. That is definitely cheap. The market is pricing this stock like it is going bankrupt. The situation is definitely negative, but we do not think it is that dire. However, this revaluation suggests to us that the market anticipates further erosion in EPS in 2020 and beyond. However, with a price to cash flow near 1.0 now, we think it is worth snapping up shares for a trade only when the dust settles. However, we would not invest long-term here given the margin erosion, global helium shortage, and stiff competition.

Take home

Party City is getting slaughtered and traders could look to come in and scoop up shares for a relief rally back toward $3 per share. The situation is not dire (as in bankruptcy imminent), but performance is down, especially those weak Halloween sales. We are on the sidelines in the medium term but, in the short term, are playing some December $2.50 call options for a relief bounce from $2.20.

