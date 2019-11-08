Zendesk: Buy This Customer Experience Leader

Zendesk Inc.'s (NYSE:ZEN) stock price has fallen roughly 26% from its 52-week high, mostly due to multiple adjustments. Despite the big drop in share price, I believe that Zendesk has a strong track record with growing switching costs. At $70, it is undervalued by roughly 21% based on my base-case assumptions.

(Source: Google)

Strong revenue growth with a large addressable market

Zendesk delivered a strong Q3 2019 with revenues of $210.5M, up 36% year over year. This translates into an annual run rate of $800M, which is on track to hit their goal of $1B by 2020. Zendesk has been growing steadily over the years, with revenues growing from $38.2M in 2012 to $758.8M in the recent twelve months at a 53% compounded rate. Gross margins have also expanded from 65% to 70% over the same period. Zendesk also tracks its remaining performance obligations, which represents future revenues that are under contract but have not yet been recognized - growth has been steady in recent quarters.

(Source: Zendesk Q3 2019 Shareholder Letter)

Even with such high growth, Zendesk is not slowing down. The company has a path to reach multibillion dollars in revenue by moving beyond support and building a platform. Zendesk has been continuously innovating in products to expand into adjacent markets such as its sales automation platform Zendesk Sell and CRM platform Sunshine. Zendesk estimates its total addressable market at well over $40B. At a run rate of roughly $800M, its penetration is only 2%, which indicates Zendesk has a long runway for growth.

(Source: Zendesk 2018 Analyst Presentation)

Zendesk has the potential to grow its switching costs further

Zendesk specializes in support and has expanded into CRM and sales platforms. These platforms are mission-critical software that helps drive sales and customer experience for companies. As such, IT managers are unlikely to switch away from Zendesk because of the risk of implementing a new solution. Even if other solutions appear cheaper, they are unlikely to risk lost productively to try new software. As companies adopt more services using Zendesk platforms it expands into adjacent markets, they become more entrenched with time. This is reflected in Zendesk's high net dollar expansion rate of 116% for the most recent quarter.

(Source: Zendesk Q3 2019 Shareholder Letter)

Investment risks

There are other big players in this space such as Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) which has enormous market share. If Zendesk fails to ensure high quality across all its products, customers might switch to other platforms with more compelling value propositions. So far, Zendesk has achieved well in this aspect. However, Zendesk has been growing quickly into adjacent markets, so the focus might become narrower in its core service platform. As such, it is crucial to monitor their core services to ensure that growth is not harming the quality of existing products.

Zendesk Sales and CRM platforms are newer markets that Zendesk has entered through innovation. From these expansions, it appears that revenue growth is the priority now, and Zendesk is not optimizing for profitability. As these are areas with new competitors, it might put some downward pressure on operating margins as Zendesk acquires new customers to recover research and development costs.

Zendesk is undervalued based on my estimates

To value Zendesk, I used a DCF model with the following assumptions:

1) Revenue growth at 27% for the next five years, then dropping to 2% in perpetuity starting from the year 2025. The high growth rates in the first five years reflect Zendesk's track record of high sales growth and its ability to expand its total addressable market. Zendesk has been able to grow its revenues above 35% for the past few years, so this hurdle should be achievable.

2) Operating margin of 30% from 2027 onwards. Enterprise software players generally have high operating margins due to their high initial fixed costs and low incremental costs. Zendesk's gross margins have expanded moderately from 65% in 2012 to 70% in the past twelve months. Once Zendesk scales further and profitability becomes a priority, the company should experience a high level of operating margin expansion through operating leverage. However, a focus on growth might put some pressure on margin optimization, so I estimate it takes 8 years for Zendesk to reach 30% operating margins.

3) A sales-to-capital ratio of 2 is in line with its software peers. Developing software is not capital-intensive, so I estimate Zendesk will be able to generate $2 of sales with every $1 in incremental capital.

4) Zendesk has an initial weighted cost of capital of 9%, which drops to 8% in the terminal year. The higher cost of capital reflects the higher risk of Zendesk's high growth mode with negative profitability. However, once the company achieves profitability and higher free cash flows, the risk should be reduced as reflected in the lower cost of capital.

(Source: Author creation using Zendesk financials)

The value I derived for Zendesk is roughly $9.2B for the entire company. This represents a 21.5% upside from its current price. As with all DCFs for high-growth companies, my point estimate valuation of $85 is likely to have a large spread of possible outcomes. To overcome this shortcoming, I compare its pricing multiples against similar software companies.

Companies Price/Sales EV/Sales YOY Sales Growth (%) Operating Margin (%) Zendesk 10.4 10.8 38 -20 HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) 10.6 10.6 33 -8 Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) 22.5 22.3 38 -5 Coupa (NASDAQ:COUP) 26.9 27.9 45 -19

(Source: Author creation using data from Seeking Alpha)

Compared to other high-growth peers, Zendesk looks cheap in terms of price/sales and EV/sales ratios. Zendesk is priced similarly to HubSpot which has roughly the same growth profile but better margins. Zendesk is also priced much cheaper than other SaaS companies like Atlassian and Coupa.

(Source: Author creation using Zendesk financials)

However, Zendesk would be considered overvalued if sales growth falls below 27% for the next 5 years. Potential investors have to decide if they believe Zendesk will be able to execute according to my base-case assumptions in the long run. If competition turns out to be stronger than expected and pushes down future sales growth, the recent pullback might not make Zendesk a screaming buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ZEN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.