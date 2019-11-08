Antero: Wonder Why The Rats Are Fleeing The Ship

Antero Midstream (AM) plunged after announcing pricing on a public offering of 26mm shares by affiliates of Warburg Pincus and Yorktown Partners. Fear not bulls! This is not the company diluting at the bottom. Instead, this is just several large investors walking away. Rather than sell their stake into the open market, they are hoping to generate institutional interest in taking over their position.

So why did the stock tank? Simply put, investors tend to follow the “smart money”. And with Antero Resources (AR) and Antero Midstream (AM), Warburg Pincus is perhaps the smartest money of all. The private equity firm has been a backer since 2003. It effectively controlled the company into its 2013 IPO. Theoretically, there is likely no one that knows the company better. Why would it sell now with both companies at all-time lows. That fact is what is raising eyebrows.

Brief History And Recent Selling

Of the two sellers above, Warburg Pincus is most important. It has historically owned more shares compared to Yorktown and its directors have had more involvement in the day-to-day operations; Yorktown is dwarfed in comparison on both a size and involvement perspective. So, despite the fact that the two are deeply intertwined together, actually forming a “group” as defined by Section 13(d) of the Securities and Exchange Act, Warburg Pincus is most important party for discussion today.

But who exactly are they? Warburg Pincus is a large global private equity firm with, at last report, investments in roughly two hundred companies across a wide range of sectors and geographies. While I would not necessarily call energy a specialty of theirs, they have cumulatively invested billions across a wide stretch of energy operations. Antero Resources was one of those companies and is by far one of its oldest investments, stretching all the way back to 2003. This is before the company even began operation and started drilling. In the world of private equity, a fifteen year holding period is practically a lifetime.

Having been involved for so long, there is a deep intimacy between management and the owner. Warburg Pincus was responsible for putting more than a billion dollars into Antero Resources, capital that management put to good use to grow the business into what it is today. It made a killing on that investment, some on paper and some actual profit. Leading up to the 2013 initial public offering, Warburg Pincus owned 56.5mm shares or a 40.8% stake in Antero Resources. It effectively controlled the company. At its height, that investment was worth nearly $3,000mm. Nearly tripling your money ain’t all that bad. This was certainly one of their darlings of their portfolio and rumors were for quite some time that it was one of their best, if not the best, when it came to nominal return.

Warburg Pincus became involved with Antero Midstream when that entity closed its own initial IPO in 2014. Spin-offs and separations have been en vogue for creating value for several years now and many oil and gas producers took opportunity of a red hot market starved for a combination of both growth and yield to sell these midstream assets at lofty valuations. The bulk of small to mid cap midstream plays that are out there today can often trace their roots back to this time period. In 2017, the company also spun out its general partner, at the time Antero Midstream GP, which no longer exists as part of the October 2018 simplification agreement. Because of its ownership of the general partner, Warburg Pincus was paid out in Antero Midstream stock. It's stake grew.

That all began to change recently. In June, Antero Resources (AR) shareholders learned that Peter Kagan and James Levy, two partners at Warburg Pincus, had resigned from the Board of Directors after their divestiture of their holdings in Antero Resources. Warburg exiting Antero Resources was a big deal and put the writing on the wall when it came to what it was going to do with its Antero Midstream stake. It was selling in small quantities recently - this was just a full salvo. Why would any private equity player dump all of its ownership interest in the upstream company and keep the midstream? The two are tied at the hip and yield is not the driving force for investment in private equity.

Implications

Just as with Antero Resources where bulls and bears have drastically different views (multi-bagger or bankruptcy, no in between) so too are the feelings at Antero Midstream. I think bulls just write this all off as private equity doing private equity things. Remember Warburg Pincus has been in this since 2003. That’s a long time for a private equity player to be involved and they likely have other avenues where they want to put this capital to work or, to a lesser extent, have to meet client capital withdrawal needs.

That does not mean bears do not have a point. Longs should ask themselves what conclusions they can draw from the largest owner of both Antero companies heading for the exits at all-time lows. While I think counter-culture sentiment among retail investors is that Antero Resources will be able to ramp 2020 and 2021 production to meet firm transport agreements and will be able to cut costs to improve profitability versus peers, there is execution. Yes, the hedge book, now sitting at $2.87 and $2.80/mmbtu in 2018 and 2019, has hedged out 90% of volumes. Bankruptcy is, unless a catastrophe occurs, not right around the corner. But, if the upside is so great, why is Warburg Pincus dumping now?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.