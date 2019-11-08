AMD: Taking Patent Dynamics Into Account

AMD’s patent scorecard, weekly and historical patent value, risk and disruptive scores in relation with stock price, market capitalization and competitors provide useful information to the investor.

We present here an analysis of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) based on its patent activity and combined with writer's technical analysis, in particular derived from PCT (Patent Cooperation Treaty) patent applications which are administered by the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO).

In order to understand the methodology used, the reader should check out the following articles we published on Seeking Alpha:

Readers already familiar with Innovalpha should skip the following section and go directly to the company analysis. Briefly, in our article Companies In The Technology Sector To Consider/Avoid Ta..., we have shown the following:

Companies filing PCT patents fare better than the ones which don’t, see Figure 1. Hence, the worst companies are those without a patent index, not those with a patent index but bad scores. Investor should therefore not short such companies, i.e. companies with bad patent scores but still with a patent index. Indeed, our models based on our out of sample backtestings, real track and third party confirmation all show that the investor should preferably avoid, but not short, companies with negative patent value scores but still having a patent index. As mentioned, the patent value score is conferred by the market, computed from the out of sample backtestings. We are of the opinion that presently and in general the market doesn't confer the correct value to companies having developed a PCT patent portfolio, even more so when the market confers value to companies having no or nearly absent patent portfolios. But the market decides, not us. As shown, it's interesting for the investor to check the historical profiles of companies which provide useful perspective. Models relying on PCT patent applications translate into forward looking innovation and strong market outperformance vs. current methods relying on granted patents (past innovation). This is evidence of the strength of patent dynamics with the identification of patent patterns/clusters and cycles of innovation.

Figure 1 – (IP = companies filing PCT applications)

Innovalpha is the first company to provide evidence of the strong intrinsic value of patent applications, in particular of PCT applications. It's therefore highly recommended to select companies having filed recently at least one PCT application. Further, it's a strong incentive for companies to file PCT applications, which will provide a competitive hedge.

A multitude of models have thereafter been built from the PCT patent indexes. Some results are presented below. They all show the important outperformance of basic and more advanced models.

This can be explained by the novel approach adopted focused on forward looking innovation, taking into account the recent patent activity of companies in contrast to other methods relying on granted patents (with innovation that occurred several years ago). Indeed, alpha lies in expectations not in past innovation already part of companies’ market valuation.

Figure 2 shows the outperformance of a basic model with companies having a patent index >= 15. However, better performance is achieved with different settings, e.g. with IP<100. Innovalpha also has shown outperformance of models with a basic increase in the patent index (results not shown).

Figure 2

Figure 3 shows the outperformance of another model based on a specific pattern in the patent index, buying 12 weeks following pattern detection.

Figure 3

Figure 4 shows the outperformance of another model summing points awarded to companies depending on the way their patent index fluctuates on a weekly basis.

Figure 4

Figure 5 shows the outperformance that can be obtained by combining different models.

Figure 5

Even though we have shown that companies filing a certain number of PCT applications fare better than those filing very few PCT applications, see Figure 2, this is certainly not the criteria to take into account when selecting companies for your portfolio. Indeed, all the other models show better market outperformance when specific fluctuations/patterns are detected over time in the weekly PI of companies independently of the PI level.

As explained in our previous articles, see links above:

Innovalpha has developed proprietary IP and quantitative investment models based exclusively on patents. Patent applications are processed on a weekly basis and result in a proprietary IP index for each company that files patents. Patent patterns/clusters are identified from the IP index, grading all companies that are filtered through.

Innovalpha has demonstrated that more alpha is generated amongst innovative companies with out of sample backtestings, third-party confirmation and real track performance. This is measured by weekly fluctuations in specific patent filing activity. From a weekly intellectual patent index (PI), it's possible to calculate innovation/patent scores for any company worldwide that files patents.

These IP models provide buy and sell signals for stocks essentially saying that now is the time to consider those stocks based on patent dynamics/patterns. In other words, companies that have seen quite recent notable increase in patent activity (see examples below) corresponding to identified patent patterns/clusters by the IP models provides support to integrate these stocks in your watch-list.

As mentioned in a previous SA article, such patent patterns reflect in principle interesting internal innovation that may lead to products on the market. At the minimum, such recent patent patterns reflect management belief that such innovation deserves consideration with consequently substantial financial and human resources allocated through increased patent-filing activity over a defined period of time. Further, the smaller the company is, the greater likelihood this is correct.

Figure 6 shows how the models are built.

Figure 6 – model construction

In summary, identification of patent patterns or profiles is an indication of growth within a company. The IP models do not assess the value of a patent per se, which already is a very difficult and likely an impossible task for a patent expert, but takes into account the type of patent and fluctuations of patent activity over time (patent patterns/clusters). Our article "Patent Dynamics And Stock Performance - Part II On IP/Patent/Innovation Indexes" provides further information, explanations and examples of the IP/patent models/Indexes.

Construction of IP models and IP/Patent Index

Currently, nearly six thousand (5,796) companies are taken into account by the IP algorithms corresponding to Nasdaq, NYSE and Amex constituents.

The models/algorithms are built as follows:

i. Patent Profile: Each company's patent activity over time is unique and represents its history of patent activity. Algorithms have been designed to capture each company's patent profile on a weekly basis = IP [Patent] index for each company. The IP index fluctuates over time.

The IP index takes the following factors into account:

Type of patent data - This is a quality measure as patents are not equivalent per se. Indeed, different types of patents coexist, e.g. utility patents, design patents, innovation patents, patent applications, granted patents...

History of patent activity of a given company with distinct period of time for each company.

The IP index is therefore calculated in the same manner for all companies worldwide, whether private or public, for all sectors and regardless of the size of the company.

ii. Patent Dynamics: Among the thousands of different patent profiles (IP Index over time), specific patterns or fluctuations of patent activity over time have been detected to be correlated with market outperformance (alpha) via backtesting (patterns may be related to intense innovation, product launch, good management, etc.) = Patent Dynamics

iii. Ranking: The degree of outperformance is dependent on the type of patent pattern, e.g. a pattern A results in a better outperformance than a pattern B. This enabled the construction of a ranking system.

The IP models therefore enable the determination of buy and sell signals but also recommendations. The actual implementation of the buy/sell signal, i.e. the buy and sell recommendation (the moment shares of the company are bought/sold,) is not necessarily immediately following the buy/sell signal and may depend on the sector of activity or determined exclusively by each patent index. The buy/sell signal may be implemented after a few weeks or months. The time interval between the buy signal and its implementation (buy recommendation) may represent the average time needed for a company in a given sector to actually develop and market the products derived from in-house innovation, which will in turn materialize into equity return.

Criterion for success? Which are the factors and patterns that lead to outperformance? The main factors consist of a certain level of patent history and evidently the type of data used. Patterns that lead to outperformance include i) constant and progressive filing activity over a certain length of time and ii) increased or intensive filing activity over a shorter period of time. A lot of variations have been derived from these basic concepts. In general, a steady, even slow, increase over a certain period of time (from approximately three years) is in principle better than a rapid increase in a short period of time, e.g. six months. This makes sense for the rationale as it underlies a sustainable innovation/business.

In summary, Patent Dynamics is the design of unique models to identify specific patterns of innovation in any given Patent Profile. The use of patent data with patent dynamics represent a synergistic combination, which provides an entirely new way of identifying and selecting innovative growth-driven companies.

Evidence of alpha generation already has been shown in previous Innovalpha's articles/blogs. From the Patent Index, other scores can be computed like a patent value score, a patent risk score and a patent disruptive score.

As mentioned in our previous article, the IP models contribute significantly in the selection of promising innovation-driven and patent-centric healthcare companies because:

Companies in the healthcare sector more often rely on patent assets, i.e., secure their innovation with patents (sector with high patent activity albeit the average IP index is not the highest, see our previous article); and Patent patterns/clusters synonymous of alpha generation are consequently more often identified within this sector.

Innovalpha's (IA) expertise is therefore in the development of IP algorithms for the early detection of innovation-driven companies.

We believe that the combination of Patent Dynamics with financial analyst opinions will increase the likelihood of stock outperformance.

Analysis of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Figure 7 shows AMD’s scorecard based on Innovalpha’s models described above displaying the patent index, grade, patent value, patent risk and patent disruptive scores.

AMD displays overall decent scores, however, the ranking among competitors show that it's clearly not the best in the industry as it ranks 16th for Patent Index as well as Patent Risk score with values of 75 and 83,5, respectively. Patent Disruptive score also is very low with a score of 6, ranking the company just 17th out of 292 companies. Patent Value score is somewhat decent, ranking the company 5th. The overall patent score of 121.5 is very strong and is much above average as it ranks the company 5th. Overall, AMD is a Grade B company - a good grade (grades ranging from A to F, with A being the best grade).

Patent value score is related to the identification of the patterns/clusters which translate into alpha generation. The higher the value, the more patterns/clusters have been identified. The investor should note that it's better to select companies at the start of their innovation cycle as stock market price might have already increased. Further, financial analysis is therefore warranted before including any of these companies in your portfolio. According to the models, a positive score indicates that the company is a buy, a score of zero or below with a patent index different from null is a hold, and a negative score with no patent index is a sell.

No value is provided to a single patent, but to a specific patent portfolio. The main criteria taken into account for conferring patent value to the patent portfolio are:

Specific patents, e.g. PCT patent applications have intrinsic value as shown, which makes sense for those familiar with PCT applications (patent index creation)

By intense analysis and model construction, identification of specific patent patterns/clusters, specific fluctuations of patent activity (patent index) over time = specific value (this has been performed with basic rules, no over-fitting, by checking first via backtestings the stock outperfomance; third-party validation and real-track)

Given historical time frame, we look at recent patent activity (a few years only) in order to concentrate on forward-looking innovation that is not yet or not fully part of a company stock valuation. This can be omitted if one wants to determine the full valuation of a company based on our approach.

Our patent models show that patent size doesn't matter (presently, the market doesn't confer a value to important patent portfolios, on the contrary as shown)! To be more precise, there’s no or very little correlation between patent portfolio size and patent value score. Hence, companies with important patent portfolios often display negative scores, whereas small companies the opposite. Hence, big patent portfolios are not indicative of future stock market increase - it's all related to the way the companies file patent applications, with identification of specific patterns of patent activity that will translate into alpha generation. See Figures 1 and 2 for some results on this subject matter.

The patent value score presented here is based on a basic model constantly providing outperformance. Basically, the patent value is thus given by the financial community. Likely more weight should be given to the identified fluctuations/patterns as these patent applications (in particular PCT applications) represent after all the actual/future innovation and core/fundamental value of a company.

Patent risk score is related to patent activity. Advantageously, the investor can choose companies according to their patent risk score in order to adapt to the risk profile of the investor. However, as is usually the case, the investor should note that the less risk taken, the less probability that alpha will be generated, and, on the other hand, the more risk taken, the more probability that alpha will be generated (backtesting evidence).

Patent disruptive score also is related to patent activity and in particular to specific patterns of intense patent activity over a particular period of time. In general, it's more difficult for heavy PCT filers to display high values in such scores. Disruptors are more easily found in new emerging companies.

The investor also should note that the mere filing of PCT applications is an indication of success, but certainly not the best way to select companies. What's much more interesting are the specific patterns or fluctuations in the patent index detected and translated in the various patent scores.

Based on the historical data used, AMD is considered a mid-stage company that's disruptive with moderate growth as well as secure and in its second cycle of innovation. It also indicates that AMD is in relation to all companies in the technology sector:

In 16th position for its patent index, In 5th position for its patent value score and patent disruptive score, In 5th position for its overall score, and In 16th position for its patent risk score.

Maximum and minimum values are indicated for the patent index and each score for the last year, three years and 260 weeks, with indication if scores have decreased/increased in the last year from its maximum and minimum. The patent index had decreased quite considerably since Q3 of 2018 until Q2 of 2019 and in the past months have been increasing once again together with the stock price. This indicates a somewhat unstable approach in the way company develops itself.

Alert section indicates that the company is in a second cycle of innovation and is a mid-stage company.

Figure 7 –Advanced Micro Devices Scorecard

Figure 8 displays a summary view of AMD displaying its grade, patent index, grade, overall patent score, patent value, patent risk and patent disruptive scores. It shows that the patent risk score contributes most strongly to the overall AMD patent score. This makes sense because established businesses usually display a high patent risk score. A higher score is considered better and there is very low patent risk. There's currently no disruptive activity and little value in the current AMD patent activity/profile.

Figure 8 – AMD portfolio view

Figure 9 displays AMD’s patent index and stock price over time. The patent index and the stock price seem to have been on an strong upward trend from January 2018 until Q4 of 2018, when the stock price experienced a decline and created a large gap with the Patent index which continued to increase until the very end of 2018. In the beginning of 2019, a recovery in the stock price can be seen, however, patent index continued to decline until Q2 of 2019. Since then, both the price and Patent index have been moving higher in a high correlation.

Figure 9 – AMD’s patent index and stock price over time

A large increase in the patent index during early 2018 has led to an increase in AMD's stock price as it should be as the fundamental value of the company increases with an increase in Patent index value.

After all, innovation represents one of the core values of a company, in particular in the technology sector, with strong R&D/innovation and good innovation strategy/management translating into the filing of patent applications and hopefully in the launch of new products on the market.

Figure 10 shows AMD’s overall patent score and its stock price over time, whereas Figure 11 shows the patent value score and stock price over time and Figure 12 shows AMD’s patent disruptive score and stock price over time. The three graphs look very similar.

The patent value score is of more importance in order to determine the direction of the stock price (a higher correlation with stock price is expected with the patent value score in view of the way it has been computed and tested, see previous SA articles).

The three graphs below show the overall patent score, the patent value score, and the patent disruptive score over the last five years along with the price of AMD's stock. The initial six months of 2015 seem to suggest a de-correlation between the patent value score and the price as the score fell but the price remained flat. Then, in 2016, the patent value score rose briefly in Q1 before remaining flat for the rest of the year. However, the price rose steadily for AMD through 2016. In 2017, both the metrics were strongly correlated before slightly diverging again in 2018 as the Patent value score increased more rapidly then the stock price. This ended when the patent value score started moving to the downside in Q4 of 2018 while the stock price declined only briefly, before continuing a steady uptrend once again.

Figure 10 – AMD’s overall patent score over time

Figure 11 shows the correlation between AMD’s patent value score and its stock price over time. A higher correlation is expected between stock price and patent value score in view of the way it is computed, see above. However, as outlined above, a decorrelation is seen in 2017 when the Patent score declined much below the stock price that remained relatively flat, indicating a buying opportunity.

Normally, a strong correlation is expected between the patent value score and the price of the stock. However, periods of de-correlation seem to have been good opportunities to buy AMD. It's after these periods of divergences that the stock price has risen if we look at the past four years of information. The guiding indicator for trading would be the fact that eventually, the gap between the patent value score and the price of the stock closes.

Figure 11 – AMD’s patent value score over time

Figure 12 – AMD’s patent disruptive score over time

The investor also should check the historical patent profile of companies in order to immediately identify in a convenient way any modifications in their patent scores over time and identify if actual stock valuation, market price makes sense.

WIPO indicates that AMD's principal markets in terms of patent protection are the following countries/regions: USA, European Union, China, Japan, India, Germany, and Australia, see Figure 13.

The charts below show the patent activity for AMD in its various major markets around the world. Data is shown for the years 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019. AMD's top patent filing locations during 2016/2017 were USA, India, and Japan. However, starting 2018, a gradual shift started to occur as China and the EU made a comeback. Then in 2019, it was US, China, Japan, and EU that were the top patent filing locations for AMD. The gradual trend over the years was India moving down the order.

In terms of the various classes under which AMD filed patent applications, the top two classes have remained pretty much constant throughout the five-year period. An overwhelmingly large majority of patents were filed under electric digital data processing (G06F). Image data processing or generation (G06T) has remained the second most important class for AMD's patent filings.

The only changes have been between static stores (G11C), semiconductor devices/electric solid state devices (H01L), and transmission of digital information (H04L), which have traded places. H01L has significantly gained more prominence over the last two years.

Figure 13 – Top patent applications by region/country for AMD since 2015

Figure 14 is a standard bubble chart showing Advances Micro Devices patent index against the overall score. The chart above shows the patent index on the x-axis and the overall score on the y-axis. AMD has a average size bubble which represents a average disruptive score (the bigger the bubble the higher the disruptive score). Additionally, its patent index score isn't very high and makes it less interesting despite a decent Overall score.

Figure 14 - AMD with overall patent score vs patent index

Figure 15 displays a different view of the bubble chart which further highlights their usefulness in identifying promising/interesting companies. Figure 15 shows the overall score on the y-axis and the disruptive score on the x-axis.

Most companies seem to have a disruptive score below 0. AMD is one of the few companies which have a positive score. Since most companies have low overall scores and negative disruptive scores, the chart indicates that most companies have a hard time creating disruptive innovation. This bubble chart indicates that most companies in this industry have not been able yet, have difficulties to put in place innovation management/strategy that creates value with very little disruptive capacity. Such bubble charts provide therefore useful new perspective for the selection of companies.

AMD is relatively more disruptive with its innovation than the majority of competitors, however, still far away from a good score.

Figure 15–AMD with overall patent score vs patent disruptive score

Figure 16 displays another view of a bubble chart with overall patent score on the y axis and risk score on the x axis (the bigger the bubble the higher the PI index). AMD is toward the far right, but by no means an outlier as there are several companies with better results.

Figure 16–AMD with overall patent score vs patent risk score

Figure 17 displays a monthly timeframe technical analysis which shows the price approaching 2006 high of around 42.5 as well as the all-time high of 48.5 USD that was set in June of 2000. These levels could potentially provide a strong resistance for further upside in the upcoming years, however could act as a magnet in short term, as the price looks to retest them. Additionally, last month was very bullish for the price and has led to new several year high being made above local resistance of around 34-35.5 USD that lead to rejection in September of 2018 and July/August of 2019. This likely indicates a further continuation to the upside in the upcoming months and if previously mentioned resistance levels are reached could provide a further return of around 17-34%. Further, however, the price could move to the downside in a very volatile way as seen during the previous highs mentioned before. Overall, this indicates a relatively poor risk/reward potential from technical analysis standpoint as the market seems to be close to ending its bull cycle.

Figure 17–Technical Analysis of AMD using monthly timeframe

Conclusion

AMD displays a decent level of patent activity with two stars in the disruptive score, 2.5 stars in the value score, and 3.5 stars in the risk score.

AMD has an impressive rank of 5 out of 292 other companies, which signals a strong industry leader, however, patent score has shown signs of weakness that could lead to stagnation in the stock price.

Technical analysis confirms lack of potential growth and a high risk of investing at the current price levels.

AMD is considered bullish in the upcoming year, however, unless patent scores can recover during this period, it would be best to stay neutral.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information provided in this document is given for indicative purposes only. Innovalpha Sàrl provides no assurance as to its completeness or accuracy nor the reasonableness of the conclusions based upon such information. This document is not intended to constitute an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of an investment program or of any one or more of the models mentioned in the document. There is no assurance that the models investment objectives will be achieved and investment results may vary significantly over time. Past performance should not be construed as a guide to future performance. The content of this document is subject to change without prior notification. All information and data presented in this document is for informational purpose only and should not be reproduced, distributed nor used without prior written authorization of Innovalpha Sàrl.