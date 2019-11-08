Melt-Up Alert: FANG Goes MAGDA. Disney Boots Netflix, Microsoft Usurps Facebook. It Could Be MADGAG

MAGDA. The case could be made that Netflix (NFLX) shouldn't have ever been on the leadership list in the first place.

NFLX will never be a mega-cap stock like an Amazon (AMZN) or an Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), Facebook (FB) and certainly not a Microsoft (MSFT). I know the main thing about an acronym like this is leadership and less about size, but I think size and profits do matter now. The first question is why am I spending time creating an alternative acronym in the first place: MAGDA would be Microsoft, Apple (AAPL), Google, Disney (DIS), and Amazon. This exercise seems like a childish waste of time, and not very imaginative to boot. The answer is that as a trader, you do want to have a shorthand for what the leadership narrative is for this market. Especially as we are trotting higher and higher.

If you can find a North Star to navigate by, then you might be able to manage your risk better. So if Netflix is out of the leadership list, because Disney is a better grower right now, then the argument against Facebook, and including Microsoft, is even easier. More on DIS later. NFLX still has gas in the tank. I am not a bear on NFLX. It is just stuck in a range, and until it fights through the 320 level, it is not going to lead the market higher. We are just not in a world that values profitless growth and that weighs on the stock on top of the technical trading aspect of huge overhead resistance. I created a chart illustrating that in my November 1 piece if you want to review why NFLX will lag from a chartist point of view. Facebook is so hated by the pols and tastemakers that market participants are selling any move to the upside. No, MSFT even at this huge size can scale even higher in revenue, and the quality of the earnings stream cannot be denied. The contrarian in me wants to get long FB, but I could easily create a chart illustrating the overhang on that name too. We have to face the fact that Facebook is no longer a leader of the market. Let's take a quick look...

The green line represents strong overhead resistance, which isn't as impenetrable as NFLX, but it's still there. The first series of arcs marks out a pretty strong "head and shoulders" formation, and the second set looks like another smaller "head and shoulders" that could signal a revisit to the low 180s. I would buy that bounce, but FB is just not a leader of this market and hasn't been for a long time now. FB will not be breaking to new highs or at least going to old ones, and that is the key reason to be on this list.

Maybe the acronym should be MADGAG. General Electric (NYSE:GE) is really building a head of steam

Aside from the funny name, including GE has relevancy. This is a totally "Risk On" name that represents the leadership of the industrial sector. GE has run mightily in a very short period of time, and that is what we want. We want to have the runners in a group. Its membership also represents an important new aspect to this rally. The broad-based nature of it, non-tech cyclical sectors like the industrials, like the transports, like healthcare (as a catch-up possibility), like financials. GE embodies a number of these sectors. The Jet Engines and Airline Leasing business can represent the transports, GE has a healthcare division, and there are still financial aspects to GE. The main thing is that the "worm has turned" on the GE narrative, very much like the latest phase of this bull run. Have we all forgotten about the loathsome "inverted yield curve", remember that? Remember that Powell was going to steer the economy into a ditch by raising rates as far as the eye can see. Remember that Trump was going to kill the bull by his trade war? All of that is in the rear-view mirror.

Back in Mid-August GE was 7.60ish. Just yesterday it broke 11.30; that's the prior 52-week high, though tellingly it closed at 11.29. That's like 33% in less than three months, and looking at the charts, if GE decisively breaks the 11.30 level, there is another 30% in the tank. Just this week I thought that GE would chop around under 11 for a while until it would break above 11.30. It sliced through that level like a hot knife through butter. That is what we want to see in leadership. In the industrials, it looks like the New Testament prophecy "and the last shall be first" (Matthew 20:16) is being fulfilled. Has anyone noticed the run of 3M (MMM)? It was 150ish just last month, and it closed over 174 yesterday; that's 14% in a month. It isn't the only one like that, look at Caterpillar (CAT). From its October low of 117.25 to 147 yesterday, that's 20% in 30 days, more? Okay look at United Rentals (URI). It was 110 last month; it's now 150. Deere (DE) was 141 in August; it's now 177. There are plenty of examples. So we need GE on this list to represent that market participants are piling into industrial cyclical names too. MADGAG is the leader list. GE should be in your portfolio for a trade or for speculation, and if you have some space for it, for your long-term account since Culp has committed to turning GE back into a dividend payer.

What about DIS? Is it a true leader? Can it power higher and lead the market higher?

This is an interesting question. Right now DIS is not yet at or above new highs. It looks like it can easily get to those high in short order. Also, DIS is not at the market multiple for a leadership stock which is above 19 times at this point. DIS is at 17 times earnings right now, AAPL is at 22 times. Let's rerate DIS at 22 times earnings that would take us to 170, that's 30 points above the current 140 level, +20% upside qualifies for a leadership name. The larger question is whether a media property should represent the stock market right now. The FANG list was media and tech which were the acknowledged leaders a few years ago. It is only natural to want to replace Netflix with another media name for leadership. I think we have made the case for its replacement in multiple ways.

Yesterday I bought PUTs on DIS, where do I come off, putting DIS on a list like this?

I wanted to illustrate how inexpensive it would be to use PUTs in a conservative way. My main point is to reach out to stockholders who are going into earnings feeling like they are sitting ducks. Yes, there are investors out there that buy and forget about a name like Disney. It's been here nearly 100 years, and in most of that time, it has been doing fantastically. Great, I salute you. There are others that do watch and DO get upset when their portfolio suffers. Fear is not only a danger to the "Force" (note: Star Wars is a Disney property), but it also creates disruption to successful investing and even more disruptive to trading success. Nothing impresses more than alpha, and on the chance that Disney could have disappointed market participants was not zero.

In fact, my premise that algo-trading is now rigged to target companies that are using profits to invest in their business is still a very strong premise. Perhaps DIS was given specific dispensation, or maybe it's only companies that actually have negative earnings, even if they have FCF, that are targeted. Why do I say that? Well, if you recall all this was chained to what happened to ROKU. Don't tell me that ROKU should have dropped 20 points after beating every metric that it set out before earnings. Humans don't trade like that; only robots work that way. Let's make a gentleman's bet. I bet that ROKU goes back to 140 in 30 days, I would even say it pops back in three weeks. The funny thing is, I bet the algorithm has that in the formula, sell the crap out of a name like ROKU, and then start buying it back a day or two later.

Anyway back to DIS. Let's say it was targeted by the robots and instead of popping up 11 points, it fell 11. If you bought the PUT contract on DIS at $189, you'd collect $900 on the payout. That would provide plenty of solaces if you were holding DIS at $900 per 100 shares contract. You could use those funds to add to your shares if you like. Your downside is limited to the $189 that you risked. So that is why I bought PUTs. The downside is that you subtract the $189 from your gains today. Insurance is the expenditure you make to lower your risk. If the option premium was more than 2% at risk, that is too much. If the premia are elevated on your stock holdings, then you can use a "risk reversal" strategy of selling (write) out of the money - OTM - Calls to buy the PUTs. You need to be careful to write the CALLs high enough so that it offsets the premium but has a minimal chance of getting executed.

My other trades

I closed out my Calls in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), McDonald's (MCD) and Match (MTCH) to fund getting longer on ROKU. I am considering going long on DIS

Analyst Corner

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock. 33.6% upside.

My Take: This is the old Taser company. Aside from the old meme of "Hey don't tase me bro," Taser has done much to save lives. AAXN has added body cams, and other equipment for non-lethal control. That said, I am not sure what the catalyst is to justify a 33% upside. This bears looking into.

Goldman Sachs (GS) is upgrading a slew of industrial names. Many from outright Sells (or neutral) to Buys: Terex (TEX), Manitowoc (MTW), Oshkosh (OSK) and they take United Rentals from a buy to a Conviction Buy.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was upgraded Inline to Outperform by Evercore ISI.

My Take: Not sure if you gather how I work, but going through what the analysts are saying is the last thing I do when I am writing a piece. This series of upgrades is total serendipity regarding the industrial theme that this piece had in putting GE on the MADGAG list. I even mentioned URI and here we see Goldman giving a "Conviction" buy. Aside from URI, these are metal-banging rust-belt names, old-style industrials, and they are going to run according to Goldman and Evercore. This is all very good for the health of the stock market. You want a broad-based rally with many sectors rising. That means it is going to last longer and take us into 2020.

Zillow Group (ZG) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $47.00. They now have a "sector perform" rating on the stock. 39.4% upside.

My take: Zillow was roundly criticized for its new fin-tech business which basically buys homes from sellers. Critics said that there are huge risks from holding billions of dollars' worth of homes financing that inventory, prepping the homes and fixing them up. It turns out that this business is scaling very nicely so far. I use the term Fin-Tech because I assume they are using big data to price their bids properly, and leaving enough room to fix them up. But imagine the market power that gives Zillow's other business with realtors. It's a seller's market, meaning Real Estate Brokers need that inventory, and now Zillow is a market maker. I think this is VERY interesting, and an "outside the box" way to play the Homebuilding space, which despite the recent sell-off due to the recent rate rise is still a leadership sector. I am going to include it in my Home Builder list and keep an eye on it.

Happy trading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROKU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I added to my position of ROKU through Calls. I will be looking to get back in GE and going long DIS using Call options.