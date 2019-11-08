Is Consumption China's Best Growth Engine?

In recent months, a number of policies have aimed to shore up spending during a time when economic growth has threatened to push down household purchases of goods and services.

China's leadership has stressed the importance of boosting consumer spending in order to ensure ongoing economic growth, but this policy priority may lead to other economic ills, such as high current account deficits, augmented household debt, and the scourge of inflation. These side effects need to be considered, and the economic development agenda balanced, in order to lead to long run sustainable growth in the Asian nation.

China's government has placed emphasis on its restructuring process and movement away from an export or investment led economy, toward a consumption led economy. To that end, the government has altered its one child policy to allow for more children, as well as pulled millions out of poverty in order to create a larger population with higher spending power. This focus is different from the drive in the 1990s and 2000s to become the world’s factory, and different from the post-2008 crisis aim to boost the economy through a rapid buildup of infrastructure.

The central government has really gotten behind this goal. In recent months, a number of policies have aimed to shore up spending during a time when economic growth has threatened to push down household purchases of goods and services. A recent policy issued in August stressed the stimulation of consumption through improving commercial pedestrian streets, promoting night markets, remodeling department stores, and much more. In order to boost consumption, that National Development and Reform Commission stated that it will increase disposable income. Previous programs have focused on encouraging consumers to replace old home appliances with new, energy saving appliances, to upgrade automobiles, to develop tourism and e-commerce in rural areas, and to increase child and elderly care services in urban areas. It is clear from the barrage of policies that the full force of the government is behind the drive to push up consumer spending.

However, increased consumption is not without dangers. One of the dangers is that a rise in demand for imports will lead to current account deficits. A current account deficit, in which imports exceed exports, could result in a decline in the accumulation of foreign exchange reserves and a smaller cushion against currency depreciation due to external shocks. As a current account deficit develops, downward pressures on the currency could become problematic for monetary authorities trying to uphold a particular exchange rate.

An increase in consumption is also likely to result in rising household debt. Already, household debt is posing problems. The Chinese consumer debt-to-income ratio rose to 92 percent at the end of 2018, far higher than the 30 percent level in 2008. Much of this debt is due to mortgage debt, but borrowing for non-housing consumption is also on the rise. Concerningly, China’s household debt ratio is above that of other large emerging markets, and more similar to economies like the euro area and Japan. Research has shown that high levels of household debt lead to lower consumption and growth in the long run. This source of growth will, as a result, have the effect of reducing China’s competitiveness over time.

As it is, China continues to struggle with high levels of corporate debt that is difficult to eliminate in a slowing economy. The presence of corporate debt among China’s state owned enterprise sector has failed to result in sufficient returns and has left the sector with high debt servicing costs. While supply-side reforms have attempted to reduce corporate debt by restructuring state owned enterprises, the corporate debt problem remains. A rise in household debt would simply add to China’s debt woes and pose dangers to the financial sector.

Finally, a step-up in consumption may lead to inflation if demand expands faster than supply. To satisfy demand at existing levels, firms must raise their prices if they are to avoid facing a shortage. In order to avoid inflation, the government would need to tighten its monetary policy, which would have the effect of reducing loanable funds, slowing investment. A decline in investment, therefore, could accompany rising consumption, having mixed results on economic growth. This means that a rise in consumer spending could actually have an adverse effect on GDP growth through its indirect effects on investment.

A better focus of restructuring would be an emphasis on boosting specific types of service sector jobs rather than on boosting consumption. As an economy grows, the service sector becomes more sophisticated, moving from a focus on small restaurants and petty repair services, for example, to higher value added services such as advertising and information technology. Additional training is necessary in order to ensure that skilled labor is available where it is needed. There are currently shortages of talent in a number of high value added service industries—for example in the areas of international management, strategic design, technology research and operations, and marketing. Eliminating barriers to filling demand for workers in certain service industries will raise incomes and, secondarily, boost consumption and savings.

Also, increasing competitiveness in the service industry would provide another engine of growth. Reducing red tape, allowing more private firms into the space, and eradicating the dominance of vested interests can bolster China’s growth in this area and create a virtuous cycle of growth, as households gain more income and demand greater amounts of goods and services, creating additional income for the service sector.

It’s a much more difficult path, since it would require a strong hand and create some losers, but it will have a deeper impact than the current goal of boosting consumption. If China continues on the path of promoting consumption, it will need to look for other sources of growth in the not too far off future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.