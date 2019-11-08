VC Deals: Wells Fargo, Citi Back Data Platform

Welcome to Seeking Alpha’s Venture Capital Deals of the Week. Follow this account and turn on the e-mail alert to receive VCDeals in your inbox on Friday afternoons.

Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC ) and Citi (NYSE: C ) joined the $60M Series D for Reonomy, a commercial real estate analytics platform. Georgian Partners led the round. Reonomy plans to use the money to further develop its real estate data solutions and making that property intelligence available to everyone from an individual investor to a large enterprise. The company plans to expand its machine learning capabilities and platform-driven apps.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS ) led the $50M round for credit-as-a-service platform Deserve. The startup wants to use the infusion to help it become profitable without having to fundraise again. The funds will also help build out the credit card platform, which helps groups offer themed credit cards around things like food or hotels.

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE ) Ventures and Atlas Venture co-led the $44M Series A for dementia-focused biotech Arkuda Therapeutics. The round led to the company coming out of stealth. The funds will help advance its novel medicines targeting progranulin and lysosomal biology. Arkuda’s initial therapeutic focus is a genetically-defined disease called GRN-related frontotemporal dementia.

Goldman Sachs participated in the $40M Series B for cybersecurity skills platform Immersive Labs. Summit Partners led the round into the Boston-based startup. Immersive helps enterprise employees learn new security skills in a gamified fashion that uses real, timely threat intelligence information. The new round will help Immersive expand further into the U.S. and Canada.

Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA ) Ventures led the $15M round for Neural Magic, a startup that runs machine learning models on commodity CPUs. Neural Magic also announced access to its first product, an inference engine for data scientists that runs on CPUs rather than specialized GPUs or TPUs, which could reduce the costs of data projects.

